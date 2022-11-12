Region 3D Football Quarterfinals: Bassett defeats Cave Spring for second overtime game this season

Prior to this season, the Bassett High School football coaching staff had never coached an overtime game.

Now, they've coached in two, and came away with wins in both.

The Bengals played their second overtime game of the season on Thursday. It took two OTs until they were able to defeat Cave Spring, 34-28, to advance to the Region 3D semifinals.

The two teams were tied, 20-20, at the end of regulation.

In overtime, each team gets the ball on the 10-yard-line with four chances to score. In the first OT, Bassett got the ball first and scored on their first play when senior quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston ran into the endzone.

The Bengals went for a 2-point conversion running the same play, allowing Hairston to bruise his way in for the 8-point lead.

Cave Spring didn't score quite as easily. On first down, the Knight's QB ran outside looking to pass and was eventually tackled for a 1-yard loss. Second down was an incomplete pass, and third down was a pass for six yards, setting up fourth-and-5.

The Knights were able to briefly take the wind out of Bassett's sails by scoring on their final attempt, a run play to the outside that saw the ball barely cross the line on a dive attempt.

Cave Spring also converted its 2-point conversion attempt to tie the score for a fourth time that night.

The Knights' late momentum was stalled in second overtime. On second down, the ball came loose on a run play, and the fumble was recovered by Bassett. On the ensuing possession, Bassett did what had been working, allowing Hairston to take direct snaps and simple run as far as he could.

On third down, Hairston had his final carry of the night, going four yards into the endzone for the game-winning TD.

Hairston, who played mostly defense for much of regulation while still recovering from an ankle injury last month, finished the night with three TDs and five carries for 22 yards.

Donald Patterson had a team-high 132 yards rushing for the Bengals, and a touchdown early in the game. Elijah Stokes had 50 yards rushing and a TD, and was 7-for-16 passing for 77 yards.

Bassett led 7-0 at the half and for most of the third before the Knights tied the score with 3:51 left in the frame.

The Bengals scored on a 2-yard TD run just before the end of the third to make it 13-7 heading into the fourth. Cave Spring tied the score again on a 32-yard run with 7:30 left to play. The Bengals blocked the Knights extra point attempt to keep it even at 13-13.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the waning minutes. Cave Spring’s final score in regulation was set up by a fumble by the Bengals.

Bassett fumbled again with 10 seconds left on the clock, but the Bengals defense held Cave Spring out of the endzone to force overtime.

Bassett's other overtime victory this season came on October 21, a 50-43 win over G.W.-Danville.

Thursday’s game was played at Bassett High School. It was moved from Friday to Thursday to avoid expected rain and bad weather hitting the area on Friday night.

With the win, Bassett, the No. 4 team in the region, will next travel to No. 1 Lord Botetourt for the region semifinals. LB defeated Hidden Valley on Thursday, 44-7.

Kickoff for Friday's game in Botetourt will be at 7 p.m.