Region 3D Quarterfinals: Magna Vista eliminated by Staunton River

A big second half helped Staunton River to a come-from-behind 35-21 win over Magna Vista, in Ridgeway, Thursday night.

With the loss, Magna Vista, the No. 2 team in the Region 3D playoffs, finishes the season 7-4.

Staunton River (6-5), No. 7 in the region, will play the winner of No. 3 Christiansburg and No. 6 Abingdon, a game that was taking place in Saturday. Results were too late for publication.

The Eagles got on the board first, taking advantage of Magna Vista's failed onside kick attempt on the opening kickoff. Staunton River marched down the field and finished with a short TD to go up 6-0 early.

Magna Vista responded with a 50-yard score by J.J. Spriggs, and didn't miss the extra point, giving them a 7-6 lead, which they would hold through the end of the opening quarter.

The Warriors added to the lead, and went into the half up 21-14.

The Eagles held the Warriors scoreless the rest of the way.

Staunton River finished the night with four rushing touchdowns, and 251 yards on the ground as a team.

Spriggs led MVHS with 109 yards rushing and a touchdown. J’Mere Hairston added 91 yards rushing and a TD. Warriors quarterback Simeon Moore was 5-for-13 passing for 45 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Jolen Schoelfield caught Moore’s touchdown pass, his only catch of the night for 26 yards.