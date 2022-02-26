Region and state indoor track and wrestling results from around the area

Indoor track and wrestling teams from around the area are wrapping up their winter seasons. Here are region and state results from both sports for Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County.
The VHSL Class 3 indoor track meet will take place on Monday and Tuesday, and Class 2 indoor track meet will take place on Wednesday and Thursday. Both will compete at Liberty University.
Indoor track
Bassett
Region 3D Championship
Feb. 19 at Roanoke College
Boys 55m hurdles
3rd – Brendon Easley (8.90)
9th – Kamierion Haith (11.31)
10th – Tyress Wiltz (11.59)
Boys 55m dash
6th – Jamari Johnson (6.83)
10th – Sterling Jamison (7.04)
12th – Brayden Foley (7.04)
Boys 4x200m relay
4th – Bassett (S. Jamison, B. Easley, N. Morrison, J. Johnson) (1:37.22)
Boys 1,600m
12th – Michael Foley (5:04.85)
15th – Chase Smith (5:14.40)
Boys 500m
4th – Bryan Pearson (1:10.78)
10th – Christian Tilley (1:17/80)
16th – Oliver Lopez (1:25.39)
Boys 1000m
10th – Chase Smith (3:00.14)
20th – Dillan Aguilar (3:26.00)
Boys 300m
5th – Sterling Jamison (38.81)
17th – Kylee Haith (41.44)
24th – Tyress Wiltz (45.02)
Boys 3200m
7th – Michael Foley (11:22.87)
Boys 4x400m relay
2nd – Bassett (K. Haith, B. Easley, N. Morrison, B. Pearson) (3:43.35)
Boys long jump
14th – Kamierion Haith (15’, 9.50”)
Boys shot put
2nd – Gabe Divers (43’, 2”)
5th – Ty Cline (39’, 6”)
14th – Martevion Wilson (29’, 8”)
Boys high jump
4th – Brayden Foley (5’, 4”)
Girls 55m hurdles
5th – Zoe Kinkema (11.21)
7th – Vintoria Manns (11.63)
Girls 55m dash
11th – Lana Roberts-Jordan (8.14)
18th – Heaven Brown (8.58)
22nd – Hailey Helms (9.14)
Girls 1,600m
4th – Sienna Bailey (5.36.27)
Girls 500m
13th – Brittany Cruz (1:37.70)
18th – Leslie Perez (1:55.05)
Girls 1,000m
10th – Alheli Ramos-Garcia (3:46.71)
Girls 300m
9th – Lana Roberts-Jordan (47.51)
21st – Zoe Kinkema (58.26)
24th – Anette Santiago (1:02.57)
Girls 3,200m
3rd – Sienna Bailey (12:31.30)
Girls 4x400m relay
6th – Bassett (V. Manns, G. Racliff, H. Helms, H. Browns) (4:49.34)
Girls shot put
8th – J. MAnns (27’, 9.5”)
Magna Vista
Region 3D championship
Feb. 19 at Roanoke College
Boys 55m hurdles
5th – Nicholas Becker (9.18)
11th – Antione Swanson (12.36)
Boys 55m dash
9th – Deontae Lawson (6.96)
Boys 1,000m
12th – Benjamin Stafford (3:04.38)
Boys 300m
26th – Antione Swanson (46.10)
Boys long jump
9th – Nicholas Becker (17’, 8.25”)
Boys triple jumps
1st – Deontae Lawson (40’, 10.2”)
Boys shot put
8th – Deontae Lawson (36’)
10th – Austin LaPrade (34’, 11.5”)
Boys high jump
2nd – Deontae Lawson (5’, 8”)
Martinsville
Region 2C championship
Feb. 18 at Roanoke College
Girls 55m dash
2nd – Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston (7.86)
18th – Tyra Valentine (8.79)
Boys 55m dash
6th – Izayveous Martin (7.25)
10th – Ronnie Jackson (7.46)
Girls 300m dash
5th – Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston (49.44)
16th – Tyra Valentine (59.72)
18th – Kassidy Dodson (1:07.27)
Boys 300m dash
12th – Ronnie Jackson (42.29)
13th – Izayveous Martin (43.24)
Patrick County
Region 2C championship
Feb. 18 at Roanoke College
Girls 55m dash
13th – Chloie Wright (8.56)
21st – Brandy Quesinberry (9.40)
Boys 55m dash
12th – Jordan Harris (7.60)
13th – Seth Clawson (7.68)
15th – Jonas Byers (7.78)
Boys 4x200m relay
3rd – Patrick Co. (1:45.84)
Girls 500m
4th – Irene Smith (1:31.28)
8th – Mackenzie Williams (1:38.43)
9th – Sadie Vernon (1:40.57)
Boys 500m
11th – Daniel Betancourt (1:25.68)
14th – William Overby (1:35.10)
Boys long jump
9th – Riley Brim (17-04.00)
Wrestling
Bassett
Region 3D championship
Feb. 12 at Northside High School
132lb – Terril Parker (6th)
145lb – Darrius Morrison (6th)
195lb – Michael Dudley (6th)
Magna Vista
Region 3D championship
Feb. 12 at Northside High School
113lb – Landon Moore (6th)
138lb – Hunter Amos (5th)
170lb – Chris Doan (4th)
220lb – Zayvion Estes (4th)
Martinsville
Region 2C championship
Feb. 5 at Radford High School
113lb – Michael King (2nd)
120lb – John Nguyen (6th)
126lb – Sontrell Daniels (5th)
132lb – James Farris (3rd)
145lb – A’nya Butler (5th)
160lb – Jamier Manns (2nd)
Patrick County
Region 2C championship
Feb. 5 at Radford High School
106lb – Jonathan Culler (3rd)
113lb – Nate Gusler (6th)
120lb – Ethan Cobbler (3rd)
126lb – Trent Alexander (3rd)
138lb – Stephen Spencer (3rd)
160lb – Rawl Mabe (5th)
182lb – Josh Wright (2nd)
195lb – Tristan Hardy (3rd)
220lb – Paul Pascale (4th)
285lb – Jahiem Johnson (3rd)
VHSL Class 2 state championship
Feb. 18-19 at Salem Civic Center
182lb – Josh Wright (2nd)
195lb – Tristan Hardy (6th)
