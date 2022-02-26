 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Region and state indoor track and wrestling results from around the area

Indoor track and wrestling teams from around the area are wrapping up their winter seasons. Here are region and state results from both sports for Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County.

The VHSL Class 3 indoor track meet will take place on Monday and Tuesday, and Class 2 indoor track meet will take place on Wednesday and Thursday. Both will compete at Liberty University.

Indoor track

Bassett

Region 3D Championship

Feb. 19 at Roanoke College

Boys 55m hurdles

3rd – Brendon Easley (8.90)

9th – Kamierion Haith (11.31)

10th – Tyress Wiltz (11.59)

Boys 55m dash

6th – Jamari Johnson (6.83)

10th – Sterling Jamison (7.04)

12th – Brayden Foley (7.04)

Boys 4x200m relay

4th – Bassett (S. Jamison, B. Easley, N. Morrison, J. Johnson) (1:37.22)

Boys 1,600m

12th – Michael Foley (5:04.85)

15th – Chase Smith (5:14.40)

Boys 500m

4th – Bryan Pearson (1:10.78)

10th – Christian Tilley (1:17/80)

16th – Oliver Lopez (1:25.39)

Boys 1000m

10th – Chase Smith (3:00.14)

20th – Dillan Aguilar (3:26.00)

Boys 300m

5th – Sterling Jamison (38.81)

17th – Kylee Haith (41.44)

24th – Tyress Wiltz (45.02)

Boys 3200m

7th – Michael Foley (11:22.87)

Boys 4x400m relay

2nd – Bassett (K. Haith, B. Easley, N. Morrison, B. Pearson) (3:43.35)

Boys long jump

14th – Kamierion Haith (15’, 9.50”)

Boys shot put

2nd – Gabe Divers (43’, 2”)

5th – Ty Cline (39’, 6”)

14th – Martevion Wilson (29’, 8”)

Boys high jump

4th – Brayden Foley (5’, 4”)

Girls 55m hurdles

5th – Zoe Kinkema (11.21)

7th – Vintoria Manns (11.63)

Girls 55m dash

11th – Lana Roberts-Jordan (8.14)

18th – Heaven Brown (8.58)

22nd – Hailey Helms (9.14)

Girls 1,600m

4th – Sienna Bailey (5.36.27)

Girls 500m

13th – Brittany Cruz (1:37.70)

18th – Leslie Perez (1:55.05)

Girls 1,000m

10th – Alheli Ramos-Garcia (3:46.71)

Girls 300m

9th – Lana Roberts-Jordan (47.51)

21st – Zoe Kinkema (58.26)

24th – Anette Santiago (1:02.57)

Girls 3,200m

3rd – Sienna Bailey (12:31.30)

Girls 4x400m relay

6th – Bassett (V. Manns, G. Racliff, H. Helms, H. Browns) (4:49.34)

Girls shot put

8th – J. MAnns (27’, 9.5”)

Magna Vista

Region 3D championship

Feb. 19 at Roanoke College

Boys 55m hurdles

5th – Nicholas Becker (9.18)

11th – Antione Swanson (12.36)

Boys 55m dash

9th – Deontae Lawson (6.96)

Boys 1,000m

12th – Benjamin Stafford (3:04.38)

Boys 300m

26th – Antione Swanson (46.10)

Boys long jump

9th – Nicholas Becker (17’, 8.25”)

Boys triple jumps

1st – Deontae Lawson (40’, 10.2”)

Boys shot put

8th – Deontae Lawson (36’)

10th – Austin LaPrade (34’, 11.5”)

Boys high jump

2nd – Deontae Lawson (5’, 8”)

Martinsville

Region 2C championship

Feb. 18 at Roanoke College

Girls 55m dash

2nd – Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston (7.86)

18th – Tyra Valentine (8.79)

Boys 55m dash

6th – Izayveous Martin (7.25)

10th – Ronnie Jackson (7.46)

Girls 300m dash

5th – Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston (49.44)

16th – Tyra Valentine (59.72)

18th – Kassidy Dodson (1:07.27)

Boys 300m dash

12th – Ronnie Jackson (42.29)

13th – Izayveous Martin (43.24)

Patrick County

Region 2C championship

Feb. 18 at Roanoke College

Girls 55m dash

13th – Chloie Wright (8.56)

21st – Brandy Quesinberry (9.40)

Boys 55m dash

12th – Jordan Harris (7.60)

13th – Seth Clawson (7.68)

15th – Jonas Byers (7.78)

Boys 4x200m relay

3rd – Patrick Co. (1:45.84)

Girls 500m

4th – Irene Smith (1:31.28)

8th – Mackenzie Williams (1:38.43)

9th – Sadie Vernon (1:40.57)

Boys 500m

11th – Daniel Betancourt (1:25.68)

14th – William Overby (1:35.10)

Boys long jump

9th – Riley Brim (17-04.00)

Wrestling

Bassett

Region 3D championship

Feb. 12 at Northside High School

132lb – Terril Parker (6th)

145lb – Darrius Morrison (6th)

195lb – Michael Dudley (6th)

Magna Vista

Region 3D championship

Feb. 12 at Northside High School

113lb – Landon Moore (6th)

138lb – Hunter Amos (5th)

170lb – Chris Doan (4th)

220lb – Zayvion Estes (4th)

Martinsville

Region 2C championship

Feb. 5 at Radford High School

113lb – Michael King (2nd)

120lb – John Nguyen (6th)

126lb – Sontrell Daniels (5th)

132lb – James Farris (3rd)

145lb – A’nya Butler (5th)

160lb – Jamier Manns (2nd)

Patrick County

Region 2C championship

Feb. 5 at Radford High School

106lb – Jonathan Culler (3rd)

113lb – Nate Gusler (6th)

120lb – Ethan Cobbler (3rd)

126lb – Trent Alexander (3rd)

138lb – Stephen Spencer (3rd)

160lb – Rawl Mabe (5th)

182lb – Josh Wright (2nd)

195lb – Tristan Hardy (3rd)

220lb – Paul Pascale (4th)

285lb – Jahiem Johnson (3rd)

VHSL Class 2 state championship

Feb. 18-19 at Salem Civic Center

182lb – Josh Wright (2nd)

195lb – Tristan Hardy (6th)

