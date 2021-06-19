Region champs and state tourney bound: Magna Vista boys soccer defeats Cave Spring for schools first region title

Magna Vista boys soccer coach John Athey didn’t really have a good reason for why he chose sophomore Ian Betton to take a late game penalty kick in Friday’s Region 3D championship game.
“Why not?” Athey said with a sigh and a laugh while he basked in his team’s 2-1 win over Cave Spring.
“We’ve worked on PKs for the PK shootout just in case because you never know when you’re going to get one of those things. You want to be ready,” he added. “We’ve had two or three guys take it and it was between Isaiah (Wade) and Ian and we picked Ian and he did it, so I guess we made the best choice we could.”
With three minutes remaining on the clock at Smith River Sports Complex Friday, as Wade went towards the goal, a Cave Spring defender had a hand ball in the Knights' box, giving the Warriors a penalty kick.
Calm and cool Betton put a shot into the right corner beyond a diving keeper for what would be the game-winner.
Betton appreciated the confidence of his coach and teammates in believing in him to take the shot.
“It means everything,” Betton said. “Not just their confidence, but Isaiah, the one who earned it, he looked at me and knew to give it to me, so I just thank him for that.”
Betton said it was the biggest goal of his career.
“I’d definitely say so. I’ve never had anything like that,” he said. “I was a little nervous but not too nervous.”
Wade played hero for the Warriors about 12 minutes prior, that time thanks to Betton, who was standing in the center of the field and put in a perfect pass over the middle of the defense to find Wade in the box. Wade then beat two Cave Spring defenders and lobbed a shot into the back of the net to tie the Knights 1-1.
The two teams battled in a scoreless tie throughout the first half and 18 minutes of the second before Cave Spring broke through first on a goal by Blake Bowles, the only flaw in an otherwise stellar game by MVHS goalie Daizhawn Giggetts.
Giggetts held off every Cave Spring charge as the clock wound down, playing aggressive way outside of his box to keep the Knights at bay.
When the final whistle blew, Giggetts, Wade, and the rest of the Warriors swarmed Betton on the sideline in front of the packed stands, celebrating something the school had never celebrated before.
The win gave the Warriors their first Region 3D title, and sends the team to the state semifinals.
“I did land on my butt bone. It hurt a little bit, but it felt good,” Betton said of the dogpile celebration.
“It feels amazing. It feels great. I’m just happy my team pulled off the win,” Giggetts said. “That PK … it was amazing. Isaiah followed the goal through. It was just brilliant.”
The win improves the Warriors record to 12-1 on the season. Their only loss came in the regular season finale to rival Bassett by a score of 4-0. Since then, the team has gone 3-0 in the playoffs, outscoring teams 7-2.
“Four goals has been the most I’ve got scored on me this whole season, so I was kind of down,” Giggetts said. “But we came in and entered this regional tournament, I was like, 'This is not going to happen to us again. We have to execute better than we did last time.' So I practiced more, we all practiced more. We practiced on and off the field. We talked, we had communication. We did everything together.”
Athey said Friday’s win is a testament to the resilience his team has showed throughout the season. Senior captain Finley Underwood tore his ACL in a game late in the regular season, one of several Warriors out with injury.
Underwood came into Friday’s game - sporting a giant knee brace - late in the second half for about five minutes because Athey said he knew the team’s “sparkplug” and “leader”, he said, would give the team a jolt.
“When I tell you how many boys I’ve got hurt," Athey said. "Everybody on this team, from my first player to my last player, has had to play at some point this year, and had to play serious minutes. And every time we called on somebody, I probably have 15 sophomores, and every time I call on one of them they do the job.”
Another place Athey worried would be a hindrance this season is the goal. With only underclassmen options heading into the season, Giggetts volunteered to be the team’s keeper, despite not playing the position since he was six or seven years old.
The junior has looked like a veteran in the net though, only giving up 10 goals in 13 games.
“Usually he’ll play either fullback or left wing, but he said, ‘Coach I can do it,’” Athey said of Giggetts. “He is very physical, he’s very quick. Sometimes he may make a mistake because he tries too hard but you love kids like that. He’s giving all he’s got and you can’t ask for anything more than that… He might make the wrong play every once in a while, but we’ve given up 10 goals this season in 13 games. That’s pretty good for somebody who’s never played before.”
Magna Vista is playing this postseason with seven seniors on the roster, a group Athey said has “helped take us to the next level.”
“Wow. They’ve seen it all,” Athey said of the group. “We’ve had a lot go wrong this year. We’re 12-1, obviously we’ve had a lot go right, but we’ve had some tough breaks outside the soccer field, and they have just really, really done the job. They have led, they start practice. I don’t even feel like I have to start practice. These seniors take charge. They get everything going. They get it started. They do what they’re supposed to do. For them to get to play in this, I am so happy. I’m so proud of this group of seniors.”
The Virginia High School League predetermined that the winner of Region 3D would host the state semifinal, meaning Magna Vista will return to Smith River Sports Complex one more time on Monday to play in the final four. They'll take on Spotswood High School, the winner of Region 3C at 7 p.m.
“Celebrate right now and just get ready for the next one,” Betton said. “Be prepared.”
“Job’s not done yet,” Giggetts said. “Job’s not done yet.”
