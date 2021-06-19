Region champs and state tourney bound: Magna Vista boys soccer defeats Cave Spring for schools first region title

Another place Athey worried would be a hindrance this season is the goal. With only underclassmen options heading into the season, Giggetts volunteered to be the team’s keeper, despite not playing the position since he was six or seven years old.

The junior has looked like a veteran in the net though, only giving up 10 goals in 13 games.

“Usually he’ll play either fullback or left wing, but he said, ‘Coach I can do it,’” Athey said of Giggetts. “He is very physical, he’s very quick. Sometimes he may make a mistake because he tries too hard but you love kids like that. He’s giving all he’s got and you can’t ask for anything more than that… He might make the wrong play every once in a while, but we’ve given up 10 goals this season in 13 games. That’s pretty good for somebody who’s never played before.”

Magna Vista is playing this postseason with seven seniors on the roster, a group Athey said has “helped take us to the next level.”