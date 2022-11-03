Region Cross Country Championship: Bassett's Bailey, Patrick County's Cisneros finish top 10 in regions

Patrick County's Moises Cisneros and Bassett's Sienna Bailey were both named all-region cross country this week.
Cisneros was named All-Region 2C at Tuesday's region cross country championship after finishing sixth overall in the boys race with a season-best time of 17:00.
The Region 2C race was held at Green Hill Park, in Salem.
Bailey finished fifth in Thursday's Region 3D girls cross country championship after running a time of 20:14.79.
The Region 3D race was held at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.
Full results from the Region 2C meet for Patrick County and Martinsville, and the Region 3D meet for Bassett and Magna Vista, are listed below.
Region 2C
Tuesday at Green Hill Park
Salem
GIRLS 5K RESULTS
Patrick County
22:28.73 Callie Wood - 23rd
22:30.90 SB Irene Smith - 24th
23:52.60 Mackenzie Williams - 33rd
24:22.02 SB Ellianna Montgomery - 35th
25:21.49 Eden Nickelson - 40th
25:32.62 SB Greta Spaeh - 42nd
Martinsville
28:10.13 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston - 50th
29:16.14 Zaniah Dillard - 53rd
44:59.86 Ahmyr Washington - 56th
BOYS 5K RESULTS
Patrick County
17:00.19 SB Moises Cisneros - 6th
17:54.62 SB Noah Hiatt - 19th
18:58.71 SB Ethan Cobbler - 30th
19:27.71 SB William Overby - 37th
19:42.08 SB Brett Foley - 42nd
19:48.96 SB Xavier Torres-Seda - 44th
Martinsville
20:46.55 Gabriel Haley - 55th
22:34.16 Naun Andrade - 63rd
22:36.13 Skyler Spence - 64th
23:55.67 John Nguyen - 67th
24:27.89 SB NyQuis Bradley - 70th
26:40.53 John Ratliff - 71st
29:02.81 Steven Morales - 72nd
39:31.79 SB Zechariah Taylor - 73rd
Region 3D
Thursday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex
Girls 5K results
Bassett
5th Sienna Bailey - 20:14.79
25th Claire Howe - 23:31.75
37th Kayleigh Spencer - 25:37.34
44th Brittany Cruz - 26:07.38
60th Amanda Goad - 28:31.65
63rd Heaven Brown - 29:14.14
64th Karlee Shively - 30:13.43
Magna Vista
65th Abigail Jimenez - 33:27.18
Boys 5K results
Bassett
21st Michael Foley - 18:09.09
32nd Tyress Wiltz - 18:45.62
36th Chase Smith - 19:11.71
39th Colin Turner - 19:18.06
41st Garry Hagwood - 19:36.97
46th Benjamin Flores - 20:02.09
48th Daniel Howell - 20:12.92
Magna Vista
51st Benjamin Stafford - 20:20.04
74th Kaden Mellott - 23:55.74
77th Axel Jimenez - 25:07.02
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com