Region Cross Country Championship: Bassett's Bailey, Patrick County's Cisneros finish top 10 in regions

Patrick County's Moises Cisneros and Bassett's Sienna Bailey were both named all-region cross country this week.

Cisneros was named All-Region 2C at Tuesday's region cross country championship after finishing sixth overall in the boys race with a season-best time of 17:00.

The Region 2C race was held at Green Hill Park, in Salem.

Bailey finished fifth in Thursday's Region 3D girls cross country championship after running a time of 20:14.79.

The Region 3D race was held at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Full results from the Region 2C meet for Patrick County and Martinsville, and the Region 3D meet for Bassett and Magna Vista, are listed below.

Region 2C

Tuesday at Green Hill Park

Salem

GIRLS 5K RESULTS

Patrick County

22:28.73 Callie Wood - 23rd

22:30.90 SB Irene Smith - 24th

23:52.60 Mackenzie Williams - 33rd

24:22.02 SB Ellianna Montgomery - 35th

25:21.49 Eden Nickelson - 40th

25:32.62 SB Greta Spaeh - 42nd

Martinsville

28:10.13 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston - 50th

29:16.14 Zaniah Dillard - 53rd

44:59.86 Ahmyr Washington - 56th

BOYS 5K RESULTS

Patrick County

17:00.19 SB Moises Cisneros - 6th

17:54.62 SB Noah Hiatt - 19th

18:58.71 SB Ethan Cobbler - 30th

19:27.71 SB William Overby - 37th

19:42.08 SB Brett Foley - 42nd

19:48.96 SB Xavier Torres-Seda - 44th

Martinsville

20:46.55 Gabriel Haley - 55th

22:34.16 Naun Andrade - 63rd

22:36.13 Skyler Spence - 64th

23:55.67 John Nguyen - 67th

24:27.89 SB NyQuis Bradley - 70th

26:40.53 John Ratliff - 71st

29:02.81 Steven Morales - 72nd

39:31.79 SB Zechariah Taylor - 73rd

Region 3D

Thursday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex

Girls 5K results

Bassett

5th Sienna Bailey - 20:14.79

25th Claire Howe - 23:31.75

37th Kayleigh Spencer - 25:37.34

44th Brittany Cruz - 26:07.38

60th Amanda Goad - 28:31.65

63rd Heaven Brown - 29:14.14

64th Karlee Shively - 30:13.43

Magna Vista

65th Abigail Jimenez - 33:27.18

Boys 5K results

Bassett

21st Michael Foley - 18:09.09

32nd Tyress Wiltz - 18:45.62

36th Chase Smith - 19:11.71

39th Colin Turner - 19:18.06

41st Garry Hagwood - 19:36.97

46th Benjamin Flores - 20:02.09

48th Daniel Howell - 20:12.92

Magna Vista

51st Benjamin Stafford - 20:20.04

74th Kaden Mellott - 23:55.74

77th Axel Jimenez - 25:07.02