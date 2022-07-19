Results of Saturday's Bee City Uptown Martinsville Mile Run

On Saturday, Miles in Martinsville conducted the the Bee City Uptown Martinsville Mile Run, the fifth year for the organization’s annual one-mile road race.

The 2022 event was named after Martinsville City Council, in response to a proposal by the Martinsville Garden Club, passed a 2021 resolution designating the city as an affiliate of Bee City USA. This designation recognizes the critical importance of sustaining pollinators in our environment.

The annual one mile event has been conducted at various venues before being moved to Uptown Martinsville last year. Races were previously held at Martinsville Speedway and Smith River Sports Complex. This year's event was conducted on a two lap course around the streets of Uptown Martinsville.

The race was won by 13-year-old Thomas Fulcher, who ran the course in 5 minutes and 2 seconds.

Full results of the race are listed below. Age group results can be found at http://www.MilesInMartinsville.com.

Bee City Uptown Martinsville Mile full results

1 THOMAS FULCHER 00:05:02.15

2 BENJAMIN STAFFORD 00:05:07.33

3 NOAH CAMPBELL 00:05:18.80

4 JAKE ARNOLD 00:05:19.88

5 LUIS HERNANDEZ 00:05:34.73

6 RJ SCOTT 00:05:45.60

7 TRAVIS MORRIS 00:05:53.29

8 SIENNA BAILEY 00:05:55.51

9 KEVIN MORAN 00:06:07.73

10 JAY STOCKTON 00:06:08.80

11 BENJAMIN LEACH 00:06:10.45

12 RYDER MAHONEY 00:06:13.57

13 HASAN DAVIS 00:06:20.85

14 ROBERT KNOUSE 00:06:22.56

15 CHASE ROBERTSON 00:06:41.32

16 THOMAS KISTLER 00:06:43.96

17 JOHNATHAN FULCHER 00:06:50.12

18 KEVIN UNDERWOOD 00:06:53.14

19 NOAH MARTIN 00:07:09.97

20 JACKIE DAVIS 00:07:13.30

21 NATHANIEL LILLY 00:07:21.57

22 JESS JARRETT 00:07:29.10

23 JASON DOVE 00:07:29.16

24 MICHAEL WAGONER 00:07:42.51

25 RICHARD HARRIS, JR. 00:07:42.60

26 ANNA WHEELER 00:07:45.23

27 JD MARTIN 00:07:49.35 07:49

28 BRANDY ARNOLD 00:07:55.08

29 JENNA LEACH 00:07:58.92

30 KATHERINE WALKER 00:08:01.69

31 AMANDA RUSSELL 00:08:13.99

32 RENADA STAFFORD 00:08:14.29

33 TAMPRA SCALES 00:08:15.39

34 JAMIE CAPALDO 00:08:27.24

35 SADIE LEACH 00:08:33.15

36 KIMBERLY ELLIS 00:08:33.37

37 LILLIAN TERRY 00:08:36.83

38 LIAM RUIZ 00:08:37.62

39 JAMES HALL 00:08:38.98

40 LAETTNER RUSSELL 00:08:51.36

41 JAMISON THOMPSON JACKSON 00:08:52.39

42 LORI INGRAM 00:09:04.32

43 THERESA BECHTEL 00:09:04.86

44 PEYTON MOORE 00:09:06.34

45 NICKOLAS GRAHAM 00:09:08.43

46 BEVERLY PITZER 00:09:12.31

47 KARLEE SHIVLEY 00:09:14.66

48 JOHN DYCHES 00:09:18.33

49 WILLIAM CHADIM 00:09:20.51

50 LILY LEACH 00:09:35.37

51 KYLAN ROBERTS 00:09:36.52

52 BARRY THORNTON 00:09:44.18

53 LAKEN COLLINS 00:09:58.56

54 RYLAND PULLIAM 00:10:06.61

55 RICHARD PULLIAM 00:10:07.16

56 MARY ZELL GALEN 00:10:07.58

57 AVA MOYER 00:10:30.76

58 NOEL BOAZ 00:10:32.20

59 LINDA TURNER 00:10:44.57

60 TATE MOYER 00:10:50.96

61 ROBIN HURD 00:11:01.69

62 KAYLIE HURD 00:11:07.51

63 JANIE COLLINS 00:11:41.00

64 BRITTANY ROBERTS 00:11:52.73

65 JOSHUA LEACH 00:11:54.23

66 GIFTIE THOMPSON 00:13:06.66

67 AMANDA EVERETT 00:13:08.15

68 RHONDA HOPKINS 00:13:10.18

69 LUCI HERNANDEZ 00:13:10.32

70 BOB BUSHNELL 00:13:13.29

71 AYLA GORDON 00:13:23.11

72 FRANCES STOCKTON 00:13:41.95

73 AURORA RANKIN 00:13:52.58

74 SARAH HODGES 00:14:07.65

75 SERGIO HERNANDEZ 00:14:20.84

76 TOMMY WYATT 00:14:47.99

77 SUSAN PALOCSAY 00:15:19.07

78 HENRY MITCHELL 00:16:06.54

79 GAIL MITCHELL 00:16:30.23

80 NEELYA WEBB 00:16:34.89

81 QUENTIN WEBB 00:16:35.00

82 KAYLA WEBB 00:16:56.52

83 THEA GUITERREZ 00:18:06.78

84 KRISTOFER ROBERSON 00:21:58.72

85 MICHELE DYER 00:23:57.50

86 MICHAEL RANKIN 00:23:57.79