Results of the Martinsville Half Marathon and 5K

The 12th running of the Martinsville Half Marathon saw dozens of runners take on the challenge Saturday morning.

The 13.1 mile course went through Uptown Martinsville before entering the Uptown Connector Trail on its way to the Dick & Willie Passage, which runners ran the entirety of before returning back to the finish line in front of the Martinsville YMCA.

The race was won by Bassett High School graduate Connor Kinkema.

While half marathon competitors were on the trail, more runners competed in a 5K event on a course that also went through Uptown.

Results of both races are listed below.

Martinsville Half Marathon

Full results

1 CONNOR KINKEMA 01:12:32.92

2 CIAN BELL 01:13:31.86

3 TYLER OBRIEN 01:15:21.45

4 ANDREW PARKINS 01:18:53.67

5 ALFREDO HUERTA 01:27:10.38

6 LUKE VEST 01:27:39.98

7 ALICIA RIDER 01:34:43.50

8 BENJAMIN STAFFORD 01:36:36.86

9 CHASE SMITH 01:39:46.88

10 IAN DENSLEY 01:40:50.23

11 KATE RYAN 01:43:18.66

12 MICHAEL FOLEY 01:44:36.68

13 SUSANNA PRICE 01:46:58.30

14 MARK JOYCE 01:47:23.49

15 SIENNA BAILEY 01:47:51.36

16 CHRISTY NESTER 01:49:15.86

17 DAVID PHILPOTT 01:50:05.17

18 KEVIN ROGERS 01:50:09.88

19 KEVIN UNDERWOOD 01:52:59.14

20 SAMUEL STAMBAUGH 01:54:03.91

21 MICHAEL CLIFTON 01:55:01.37

22 ALHELI RAMOS-GARCIA 01:56:13.55

23 JOHNNY PINKARD 02:00:27.00

24 JULIE MOORE 02:02:01.36

25 GLEN DALTON 02:02:23.12

26 BRANDY ARNOLD 02:02:39.38

27 GREGORY LANE 02:03:14.12

28 ELIZABETH ROBERTS 02:07:30.71

29 CRAIG MILLER 02:09:42.67

30 HEATHER ASHE 02:11:09.04

31 LINDSAY BOWMAN 02:11:31.74

32 STACEY CLIFTON 02:12:12.88

33 RENADA STAFFORD 02:14:52.65

34 KATHERINE MILLOTT 02:17:55.77

35 NOAH MARTIN 02:19:12.36

36 AMANDA RUSSELL 02:19:23.58

37 MARION CHILDRESS 02:22:04.65

38 BRITT STANFORD 02:24:03.78

39 JAMIE CAPALDO 02:26:20.59

40 TIMOTHY MILES 02:26:51.50

41 HERSCHEL MICHAELS 02:29:25.37

42 PATRICK TAYLOR 02:31:01.18

43 KATIE INGRAM 02:39:10.02

44 JOHN INGRAM 02:39:12.08

45 ANNE KOHINKE 02:39:26.83

46 MICHAEL HARRISON 02:40:07.82

47 CHRIS GOULD 02:45:29.03

48 LYNN MUHAMMAD 03:01:18.36

49 BRAD RUSSELL 03:04:10.21

Martinsville 5K

Full results

1 AUSTIN MOLITOR 00:16:02.50

2 RYAN MOORE 00:17:47.70

3 THOMAS FULCHER 00:17:54.98

4 GREGG DEAN 00:18:26.04

5 RJ SCOTT 00:19:21.97

6 MICHAEL ALLEY 00:21:02.56

7 ANDREW MANN 00:21:41.01

8 GRAY FRIEDRICK 00:22:44.58

9 THOMAS KISTLER 00:23:27.96

10 BRANDON HANSEN 00:24:12.25

11 KOBY JOHNSON 00:24:36.22

12 BRIAN SHELOR 00:24:57.43

13 JOHNATHAN FULCHER 00:24:58.60

14 JASON DOVE 00:26:41.61

15 AARON PERRY WILLIAMS 00:26:56.90

16 KRISSY FRIEDHOFF 00:27:42.39 08:55

17 ANNA WHEELER 00:28:10.12 09:03

18 MICHELLE LYONS 00:28:21.75

19 JIM PEPIN 00:29:19.91

20 NOAH HARPER 00:29:32.90

21 JOHN LUNSFORD 00:30:17.41

22 CHEYENNE MARINUS 00:30:26.07

23 KATRELL RAMSEY 00:30:35.29

24 TAMPRA SCALES 00:30:56.65

25 PRESTON STANFORD 00:31:01.11

26 FRANCES MOORE 00:31:54.61

27 JORDAN JOHNSON 00:31:56.01

28 BRANDON JOHNSON 00:31:56.95

29 KIMBERLY ELLIS 00:32:14.33

30 ERVA HARRIS 00:32:20.98

31 LINDA WARSHAWSKY 00:33:39.59

32 GEORGE LYLE 00:34:02.31

33 CHRIS ARNOLD 00:34:10.61

34 JENNIFER GUNTER 00:34:37.49

35 KIMBERLY BELONGIA 00:34:45.52

36 AMY MITCHELL 00:35:47.93

37 MARGARET WINKLER 00:36:30.31

38 MARY ZELL GALEN 00:37:34.75

39 BARRY THORNTON 00:37:49.75

40 NOEL BOAZ 00:37:52.68

41 TOM WENTZ 00:38:15.89

42 CLAIRE PRUETT 00:39:27.45

43 TARA PRUETT 00:39:28.36

44 LINDSEY NICHOLS 00:40:40.85

45 BREANNA GREER 00:40:43.97

46 RHONDA HOPKINS 00:41:34.96

47 JUSTIN WILLIAMS 00:47:43.83

48 PATRICIA WILLIAMS 00:47:43.85

49 NATALIE MOOREFIELD 00:48:07.56

50 SARAH MOOREFIELD 00:48:39.73

51 STEPHANIE BATES 00:49:44.04

52 JULIE TURNER 00:49:54.27

53 JESSICA FRANCE 00:51:09.31

54 DAINA CAMPBELL 00:51:11.76

55 MELISSA CHAPMAN 00:52:25.89

56 LAUREN APPEL 00:52:27.74

57 STO BELONGIA 00:55:22.60

58 LAURIE TALBOT 00:58:21.29

