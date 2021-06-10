Smith River Rivalry ends spring season

In a Smith River Rivalry battle on three fields, Bassett High School defeated Magna Vista on the baseball and soccer fields, while the Warriors were able to get the best of the Bengals on the softball diamond. The games were the final of the regular season all six teams.
Here’s more on each contest:
BOYS SOCCER
Bassett 4, Magna Vista 0Three goals in the second half helped propel Bassett to a 4-0 boys soccer win over Magna Vista Thursday at Bassett High School.
The Bengals and Warriors split both regular season matchups and both finish with a 9-1 record, giving them co-Piedmont District champion titles.
Atzel Garcia-Lopez scored two goals to lead the Bengals. He led off the scoring in the 23rd minute on an assist from Riley Evans.
Evans again provided help on the Bengals second goal, assisting Daniel DeVivo five minutes into the second half.
Garcia-Lopez struck again on a free kick just outside of the box in the 55th minute, and Samuel Aboytes put the icing on the cake in the 71st minute on an assist by Casey Ferguson.
Before the game, Bassett honored coach Larry Wylie, who picked up his 200th career win last week at Tunstall, with a plaque presentation.
Both Bassett and Magna Vista will now wait for seeding in the Region 3D tournament, which is scheduled to begin this weekend.
SOFTBALL
Magna Vista 4, Bassett 3Lyndsey Newman scored two runs to lead Magna Vista in a comeback victory over Bassett Thursday at Bassett High School.
The Warriors trailed 3-1 heading into the top of the fifth inning, and scored three runs on two outs to take the lead. Lyndsey Newman started the scoring with an RBI double, and she and McKenzie Vaught scored on a double by Kaylee Hughes.
Newman was 2-3 with an RBI and a stolen base.
Jade Hylton had two walks, two stolen bases, and a scored a run for Bassett. Camryn Martin had two singles, a walk, and an RBI.
Thursday’s game was called in the top of the sixth due to rain.
Magna Vista finishes the regular season 6-6. Bassett finishes the season 1-10. Both teams will await seeding to see if they’ll play in the Region 3D playoffs, scheduled to begin this weekend.
BASEBALL
Bassett 6, Magna Vista 0Bassett jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead over Magna Vista Thursday, and added three more in a 6-0 shutout of the Warriors Thursday at Bassett High School.
Coleman Compton had a hit, a walk, and scored two runs to lead the Bengals, and Cade Varner had two hits. Five different Bengals had five RBIs in the win.
Senior Drew Fisher threw the shutout for Bassett, allowing just two hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
The game was called in the fifth inning due to rain.
Taylor Holthausen threw 4.2 innings for the Warriors, allowing two earned runs on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Bassett finishes the regular season 1-10. Magna Vista finishes 4-8. Both teams will await to hear if they reach the Region 3D tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday.
