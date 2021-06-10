Smith River Rivalry ends spring season

In a Smith River Rivalry battle on three fields, Bassett High School defeated Magna Vista on the baseball and soccer fields, while the Warriors were able to get the best of the Bengals on the softball diamond. The games were the final of the regular season all six teams.

Here’s more on each contest:

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 4, Magna Vista 0Three goals in the second half helped propel Bassett to a 4-0 boys soccer win over Magna Vista Thursday at Bassett High School.

The Bengals and Warriors split both regular season matchups and both finish with a 9-1 record, giving them co-Piedmont District champion titles.

Atzel Garcia-Lopez scored two goals to lead the Bengals. He led off the scoring in the 23rd minute on an assist from Riley Evans.

Evans again provided help on the Bengals second goal, assisting Daniel DeVivo five minutes into the second half.

Garcia-Lopez struck again on a free kick just outside of the box in the 55th minute, and Samuel Aboytes put the icing on the cake in the 71st minute on an assist by Casey Ferguson.