South Boston Speedway: Strong late model field to battle on Saturday

The speedway will be following COVID-19 mitigation mandates set forth by the federal government and the Commonwealth of Virginia during the event. Masks will be required for fans entering the speedway. Social distancing and additional mitigation measures will also be followed.

OTHER NEWS

South Boston Speedway is participating in the Advance Auto Parts My Track Challenge, a contest for NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks. Fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track through April 27, and can vote up to three times a day. When fans cast their vote they will be entered to win NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series prizes. Votes for South Boston Speedway can be cast at https://bit.ly/VoteForSoBo.

The six tracks that receive the most votes after April 27 will be part of a two-day final round of voting that is scheduled to start on May 9.

A $50,000 prize will be awarded to the winning track that can be used toward facility enhancements and community-based programs. The runner-up track will receive $15,000 and the third-place track will receive $10,000.

The latest news and updates about South Boston Speedway and its racing events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and on the speedway’s social media channels.