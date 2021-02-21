Spring Football 2021 Preview: Continuity key for Magna Vista

Magna Vista returns 12 seniors to this year’s squad, and head coach Joe Favero has already seen how well that has helped with the team’s leadership.
“We’ve got a good group returning,” Favero said by phone this week. “We’ve got some kids who are doing a great job of leading us and making sure everybody is doing what they’re supposed to be doing. We’ve got a very excited group. I think they’re just happy to be back together and getting a chance to compete against each other, and here in the next couple weeks against some other teams.
“I think the kids really missed it and they’re really excited about getting the chance to play football again.”
Here’s what Favero had to say about his squad this season:
Offense“We’re young in some spots but we’ve played a lot of players, although we did lose a lot of starters. We rotated enough to where a lot of our kids at least saw action in some games.
“We’ve got a 3-year starter at quarterback, that’s a good place to have some experience for sure.
“Dekavis Preston will move into the backfield. He’s a starter for us the past two years on defense. He’ll continue to start for us on defense, but he’ll move to the backfield to carry the ball. Zayvion Estes will also get carries out the backfield right now.
“At wide receiver, we’ve got a bunch of guys who’ve played JV for us or played in backup roles last year that will step in and fill the gap. Tyler Johnson is a returning starter. Rion Martin will see time there. Jeffrey Medley will play wide receiver. Justin Preston, and we’ve got a bunch of other guys who can fill in as we need them.”
Defense“The secondary defensively is where we return our next most group of kids.
“We get Delando Morris coming back. He started as a sophomore, but missed all of last season with an injury, but he’s back. It’s great to see him back out there playing again. Then we’ve got Zayvion Estes and Xavier Carter off our JV team move and playing as linebackers. And Malik Moyer and Xavier Woody.
“We’ve got a group of linebackers that really run well. We should be physical at the point of attack so we’re excited about that group for sure.
Special teams and
other things to know“Finley Underwood returns as our kicker and will add punting this year.
“Dekavis Preston and Tyler Johnson will be our returners this year.
“Delando is committed to Concord University, and Dekavis Preston is committed to University of Charleston.”
FINAL WEEK PREP
The Warriors will open the season on Saturday at home against William Byrd. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
What is the team doing to prepare in the final week of the preseason?
“We’ve had our opponents switch around a bunch of times but we think we have locked-down schedule.
“We’re just getting the rhythm. Making sure everybody knows their job. We’re having to scale everything down a little bit to make sure we can execute the plays we do have in. With defense, at least we can line up correctly against the formations we see and make sure everybody knows their responsibility.
“We’re trying to take it a little slower, and practice has been broken up a couple times because of weather, but we’ve got a lot of guys who have been in our system for a long time. Luckily we do the same thing for our middle school, JV, and varsity. The kids have done it before, maybe just haven’t done it at the varsity level.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com