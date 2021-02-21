Spring Football 2021 Preview: Continuity key for Magna Vista

Magna Vista returns 12 seniors to this year’s squad, and head coach Joe Favero has already seen how well that has helped with the team’s leadership.

“We’ve got a good group returning,” Favero said by phone this week. “We’ve got some kids who are doing a great job of leading us and making sure everybody is doing what they’re supposed to be doing. We’ve got a very excited group. I think they’re just happy to be back together and getting a chance to compete against each other, and here in the next couple weeks against some other teams.

“I think the kids really missed it and they’re really excited about getting the chance to play football again.”

Here’s what Favero had to say about his squad this season:

Offense“We’re young in some spots but we’ve played a lot of players, although we did lose a lot of starters. We rotated enough to where a lot of our kids at least saw action in some games.

“We’ve got a 3-year starter at quarterback, that’s a good place to have some experience for sure.