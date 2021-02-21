Spring Football 2021 Preview: 'Full-steam ahead' for young Bassett squad

Defense“Defensively, we graduated our defensive backs last year. We graduated Austin McDaniel, graduated Kevon Smith, guys like that, Dylan Hairfield. We lost a lot of leadership, but I had a lot of guys in waiting who now they feel like it’s their turn and they’re going to turn heads for us.

“Dylan Hairfield’s little brother, Colby Hairfield, is going to be very good for us on the D-line alongside Ricky Penn, Will Belongia, and Nate Hankins.

“I’ve got Keshuan Valentine playing defense this year with Sterling Jamison. It’s going to be his third year starting varsity as a junior.

“We’ve got some guys that are going to have to go both ways due to numbers, but they’re up to the challenge and they’ve been working their tails off and I’m excited about this group”

SPECIAL TEAMS

“We’ve got our kicker, Freddi Lopez, coming back. This will be his third year for us. He’s going to be a weapon this year. I’ve seen him hit a field goal from 50 yards. I’ve seen him put the ball in the endzone on kickoffs. When you’ve got a guy like that, he’s a weapon.