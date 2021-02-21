Spring Football 2021 Preview: Patrick County seniors ready to make an impact

Patrick County High School’s football team has 14 seniors on the roster this season, the most David Morrison has had since he took over as head coach of the Cougars four years ago.

Even though the Cougars lost a number of seniors who played key roles last season, filling the void has been made easier with a experienced group.

“They’ve really been a good group the past few weeks just coming in and getting prepared,” Morrison said of the seniors. “Really, they’ve been one of those groups where when we first started they bought into what we were trying to do and now hopefully we’ll be able to see the fruits of their labors.

“I guess the kind of unfortunate part is you’re always going to ask yourself what it would have looked like with a whole season with 14 seniors on the roster, but at the same time these guys have all been preparing themselves and I feel like they’re going to be ready for a fantastic year.

Here’s what Morrison had to say about his spring squad:

Offense“We’ve got (running back) DaeShawn (Penn) coming back, Carson Merriman is back, Will (Sprowl) is back. We replace a tight end with another senior who is going to slide into that role this year.