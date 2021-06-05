Spring sports athletes learn perseverance through tough 2021

When it comes to life after high school and after sports, there are lessons Barbour and Bassett boys soccer coach Larry Wylie both hope their players learn from 2021. Lessons about patience, determination, and the strong belief that things will get better.

Wylie came into the 2021 season knowing basically nothing about how the year would go. He had far fewer players than in year’s past, and he also didn’t know what other teams had. Rosters and schedules are constantly changing as teams continue to deal with the many after effects of COVID-19.

But the Bengals coach is hopeful his players will see the difficulties of 2021 and turn them into life lessons beyond soccer.

“These kids that are out here... I hope they learn it every year. A soccer game is different,” Wylie said. “You never see the same thing twice. you never see the same play twice because it’s always changing.

“For me, that’s a lot like life. You’re not going to see the same thing twice. Life’s always changing. Circumstances are going to be different. I just hope that they can take some of that stuff and see, ‘We’re back out here, we’re working. It’s always going to get better. It can get worse, but it’s going to get better.