Spring sports athletes learn perseverance through tough 2021

This season has been important for the Bassett girls soccer team because they don’t have a single senior on the roster, and just four juniors. So while there have been struggles with finding enough players to field a team, to coaches and players it’s all about learning and improving for the future.
Bengals coach Elizabeth Barbour has seen the endurance of her players has been getting much better in the last two months. Several who used to have to come out of games repeatedly are now able to go longer. Junior defender Zoe Kinkema said it’s crazy how much the new players have improved in their soccer skills.
Bassett had just seven players come out for the team the first day of practice, and had to do a lot of recruiting to find enough to field a full roster.
And the players are already on the recruiting trail again for 2022. Kinkema and fellow junior Alanis Osgood will both be seniors, and they want to see the program back to where it was when they were freshmen. The Bengals won the Piedmont District championship in 2019.
The 2020 season wasn’t competed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think people will come back,” Kinkema said. “I’m really hoping so, at least.”
“We have something to build on for the next several years,” Barbour said. “This could be a learning year for them, learning how to work as a team.”
When it comes to life after high school and after sports, there are lessons Barbour and Bassett boys soccer coach Larry Wylie both hope their players learn from 2021. Lessons about patience, determination, and the strong belief that things will get better.
Wylie came into the 2021 season knowing basically nothing about how the year would go. He had far fewer players than in year’s past, and he also didn’t know what other teams had. Rosters and schedules are constantly changing as teams continue to deal with the many after effects of COVID-19.
But the Bengals coach is hopeful his players will see the difficulties of 2021 and turn them into life lessons beyond soccer.
“These kids that are out here... I hope they learn it every year. A soccer game is different,” Wylie said. “You never see the same thing twice. you never see the same play twice because it’s always changing.
“For me, that’s a lot like life. You’re not going to see the same thing twice. Life’s always changing. Circumstances are going to be different. I just hope that they can take some of that stuff and see, ‘We’re back out here, we’re working. It’s always going to get better. It can get worse, but it’s going to get better.
“And I hope they can take that away as far as life... You just have work, you just have to dig, you have to be patient, and you have to have that determination that you’re going to make it better. I hope they take that away this year.”
Through a difficult season, Bassett’s coaches said they’re proud of the growth they’ve seen out of the players both on and off the field, and are just happy to have given them a team to work with.
“Look at the positive outlook. It’s not about winning all the time,” Barbour said. “It’s about working as a team and learning from your experience of the game. It’s just showing them that in life in general you’re not always going to win, or it’s not always going to be easy. You’re going to have some challenges and some obstacles in your way but you have to see how to overcome those obstacles.
“It also shows them that even though the job’s not easy sometimes it’s still worth finishing, and you still have to show up and do the best you can.”
“They can’t call us quitters,” Osgood said. “Because we’ve been on the team when it was the best, and we’ve been on the team when it was the worst. So they can’t call us quitters because we’ve been here.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
