SRSC hosts annual Piedmont Shootout
SRSC hosts annual Piedmont Shootout

The Piedmont Youth Soccer League hosted its annual Piedmont Shootout tournament this weekend at Smith River Sports Complex. Three dozens teams competed in age groups from 12 years old through high school, with athletes as young as nine competing.

The PYSL high school girls and 05 boys teams both reached the championship games of their respective age groups.

The annual season-ending tournament is the largest fundraiser for the PYSL travel and recreational soccer leagues that serves players from Martinsville, Henry County, Danville, and Halifax County.

