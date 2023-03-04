RICHMOND—As the Carlisle girls basketball team made its way to Richmond for the VISAA Division IV state championship game on Saturday, they stopped at a Wawa and saw a display of red sunglasses.

Each player got a pair, and kept them on the bench for Saturday’s game. There was no reason behind it, “We just thought it looked cool and we just wanted to look cool and have a nice appearance,” said freshman Deamber Harris.

No one played cooler than the Chiefs on Saturday, no matter how much adversity was thrown their way. The group of mostly freshmen survived a 10-point deficit early in the second quarter, their defensive leader playing in foul trouble for most of the contest, and their leading scorer having to exit the game with a knee injury just after halftime.

None of it mattered. The next player stepped up and played just as cool as the rest. Carlisle held off a late charge by Chelsea Academy, and went 9-for-13 from the foul line in the fourth quarter on the way to a 61-55 win and a state title.

Saturday was Carlisle’s first girls basketball state championship since 2018, and the first as girls basketball coach for Jason Niblett.

Niblett becomes the first coach in school history to win a state title with a girls and boys team. He led the Chiefs boys to VISAA championships in 2014.

“This is one is special,” Niblett said following Saturday’s win, tears still visible in his eyes. “This win was special. The last time I won a championship my father was living. He’s no longer here, and winning this one with my daughter, Ja’la, is special.”

Carlisle reached the state title game with a 63-16 win over Grace Christian School on Wednesday in the state quarterfinals, and a 59-30 win over Grove Christian School on Friday in the semifinals.

Saturday’s game proved to be the Chiefs most difficult contest in the state tournament. Chelsea jumped out to a 7-1 lead early, and extended the lead to 17-7 just a few seconds into the second quarter, while Carlisle’s best defender, Zarah Gray, sat on the bench with three fouls.

Zion Squires put her team on her back from there. The Chiefs freshman had 14 points in the second quarter. Squires knocked down a 3-pointer, and Deamber Harris hit two free throws to cut the lead to four midway through the second.

In the final minute of the half, Squires had a steal and a layup, and hit a free throw on the next possession to tie the score at 27-27, and Ja’la Niblett hit two free throws to give the Chiefs their first lead of the game.

Carlisle led 31-28 at the half.

“Zarah was out and me and Ja’la were in, and in my head I was like, ‘We’ve got to kill it. They can’t guard any of us, really,’” Squires said. “So we just had to turn it on, that killer instinct, and just go.”

“Zion, she put us on her back offensively and kept us in the ballgame,” Jason Niblett said. “My hats off to her.”

Early in the third, Ja’la Niblett knocked down a 3-pointer, but it came while Squires laid on the ground in pain on the other end of the floor. Squires jumped out of bounds to save a ball that gave the Chiefs the possession when Niblett scored, but as she jumped her leg hit the metal part of the bleachers.

Squires, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds, was unable to return to rest of the game.

Chelsea hit a 3-pointer to retake the lead, 37-36, with four minutes left in the third, but Carlisle answered with a 9-0 run.

The Chiefs led, 47-43, going into the fourth.

Even through the adversity, Carlisle’s players said they looked to each other for motivation.

“It took a lot of effort,” Harris said. “A lot of cheering each other on, a lot of teamwork, a lot of passing the ball... Basically being there for each other, cheering each other on and giving each other confidence to play and know that we could win this game.”

“Motivating each other, because that’s also plays a big role in whether we do good,” Squires said. “If your teammates aren’t even cheering you on and the other team, their fans are cheering them on, you’re just like, ‘O.K., is anybody for us?’ So we just had to cheer on teammates when they do good, when they do bad.”

“We had good energy as well,” Gray added. “We really were just talking on the bench, making sure we had energy.”

Another 3 by Ja’la Niblett, and a layup by Gabby Fountain gave Carlisle its largest lead of the game, 52-43, early in the fourth.

Chelsea never let Carlisle get any more separation the rest of the way, but the Chiefs won the game on the free throw line. Ja’la Niblett was 5-for-6 at the line in the fourth, Gray was 3-for-5, and Harris was 1-for-2 to carry their team to the win.

“I feel like we had a lot of confidence,” Harris said. “I feel like it was getting shaky, but then at the end when we were picking it up and we were doing good we started to get more and more as the game progressed and I thought it was really good. We had a lot of confidence.”

“The team just kept fighting,” Jason Niblett said. “Next man up. Makayla (Kellam) Gabby, Maxie (Garrett), Deamber, they all came in and stepped the game up and kept fighting defensively.

“The girls, they found a way to win. I told them, ‘Look, don’t cry to me about being tired. We’ve got three hours we can rest going down the road. Let’s finish this game.’ I’m just so proud of them.”

Saturday’s game was played at Benedictine College Prep in Richmond.

Ja’La Niblett finished with 24 points for the Chiefs. Gray had seven points, five rebounds, and five steals. Maxie Garrett has six points, four rebounds, four steals, and a block. Harris had five points, seven rebounds, and three steals, and Fountain had five points.

The Chiefs will graduate one senior, Emily Cahill, off of this year’s squad. All but one of the rest of the team are freshmen, with the other, Eleanor Favero, an eighth grader.

Jason Niblett thanked his coaching staff and those at Carlisle who helped him this season.

“So proud of Coach Bill Adkins who’s been with me all year,” he said. “We couldn’t have done it without him. He’s so important to this team. This team, from the administration down, has been incredible. Miss Gracie Adkins (Carlisle Head of School), she’s leaving after this year. I told the team I want to send her out on top, and we were able to do that.”

The Chiefs all put on their red sunglasses as they accepted their state championships plaque and medals.

Now, the cool girls in sunglasses will be the coolest people in school for a while.

“It’s really going to sink in when we go back to school, I feel like,” Gray said.

“In my head, it’s not really hitting me yet because we all went through a lot to get here,” Squires said. “I feel like I’m not going to really understand it until next week when we go back to school and everybody’s like ‘Yo, y’all are state champs!’”

“It’s very exciting,” Harris said. “It took a lot of hard work to get here and it feels really good to finally get here and have it done and won.”

VISAA Division IV State Championship

Carlisle 61, Chelsea Academy 55

Chelsea Academy 13 – 15 – 15 – 12 —- 55

Carlisle School 7 – 24 – 16 – 14 —- 61

Carlisle: Z. Squires 16pts, 6rebs, 2steals, 3assts; J. Niblett 24pts, 4rebs, 2steals; M. Garrett 6pts, 4rebs, 4steals, 1block; Z. Gray 7pts, 5rebs, 5steals; D. Harris 5pts, 7rebs, 3steals, 1 asst; G. Fountain 5pts, 1reb, 1block