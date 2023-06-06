With a win on Tuesday, the Patrick County High School baseball team will move on the semifinals of the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

The Cougars went on the road to Bristol, and defeated John Battle High School, 10-3, on Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.

Patrick County got on the board first after Tucker Swails hit a single to score two runs in the top of the first inning.

John Battle cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first, but the Cougars extended the advantage again in the third. Another hit by Swails plated one runner, and later in the inning Noah Jessup reached on an error to score two and put the Cougars up, 5-1.

Battle again cut the lead in the bottom of the third, scoring two. But the Cougars defense held the Trojans scoreless the rest of the way, and only added to their lead in the fourth.

With one out, Jai Penn and Martin Sawyers hit back-to-back doubles to score one. One batter later, Stuart Callahan hit a two-run home run to take the lead to five.

Swails and Jackson Horton followed Callahan with a double and a walk to put two on for Broc Taylor, who hit a single to score Swails. Horton finished the scoring by running home on a wild pitch to put the Cougars up by seven.

The Trojans tried to make a comeback attempt in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases on a hit-by-pitch and two walks. Penn kept a zero on the board, coming in to pitch in relief and inducing a fly out to end the inning.

Penn finished the game on the mound, forcing another fly out and striking out the final two batters to end the game.

Swails got the win on the mound, throwing 5.2 innings, allowing seven hits, one walk, and three runs while striking out four. The Cougars junior was also 3-4 at the plate with three RBIs.

Callahan was 3-4 with three RBIs, and Penn was 2-4 with a run.

With the win, the Cougars (23-5) move on to the state final four. They’ll next take on Buckingham High School on Friday at Kiwanis Field, in Salem.

Buckingham (18-2), the winners of the Region 2B championship, reached the semifinals with an 11-1 win over Randolph-Henry High School on Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.

First pitch on Friday will be at 1 p.m.

VHSL Class 2 State Baseball Tournament quarterfinals

Patrick County 10, John Battle 3

PCHS 203 500 0 – 10 11 0

JBHS 102 000 0 – 3 7 2

Patrick County hitters: Jai Penn 2-4, 2B, R; Martin Sawyers 1-3, 2B, BB, R, RBI; Stuart Callahan 3-4, HR, 2B, R, 3RBI; Tucker Swails 3-4, 2B, R, 3RBI; Jackson Horton 0-3, BB, R; Broc Taylor 1-4, RBI; Gavin Fain 1-4

Patrick County pitchers: Tucker Swails (W) 5.2IP, 7H, 3R, BB, 4K; Jai Penn 1.1IP, 2BB, 2K

VHSL Class 3 Girls Soccer Tournament quarterfinals

Wilson Memorial 2, Magna Vista 0

Two goals in the final six minutes of play lifted the Wilson Memorial High School girls soccer team to a 2-0 win over Magna Vista on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

The contest, played at WMHS, was a defensive battle until the final few minutes. Warriors goalkeeper Xitllali Mena had 10 saves on the night.

With the loss, Magna Vista finishes the season 20-3. They'll graduate nine seniors off of this year's squad: Skylar Hopkins, Kelsey Reece, Claire Coleman, Jennifer Ruiz, Alondra Vera-Carrillo, Abigail Jimenez-Ramirez, Sophie Kendall, Katherine Cecil, and Hanh Nguyen.

VHSL Class 3 Boys Soccer Tournament quarterfinals

Charlottesville 6, Bassett 0

The Bassett High School boys soccer team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday with a 6-0 road loss to Charlottesville High School in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

The Bengals were playing in the state tournament for the first time in 10 years.

With the loss, Bassett finishes the season 15-6-1. They'll graduate six seniors off of Tuesday's roster: Ethan Zangari, Casey Ferguson, Riley Evans, Jayvion Leftwich, Hector Maya, and Jacob Saligan-Medel.

