Street closures expected in Uptown Martinsville as Saturday's half marathon returns after the pandemic

The 11th annual Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K will be run on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. Both races will start at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Uptown Martinsville.
Area citizens should be aware that streets included in the race route will be fully or partially blocked to through traffic from 7-11 a.m. City officials will direct traffic and runners at affected intersections and at access points to uptown businesses. Specific closures and partial closures are as follows:
- Starling Avenue between Church and Market – This section of Starling will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to noon.
- Mulberry Road between Starling and Rives will be closed to through traffic from 7-9 a.m.
- Oakdale Street between Mulberry and Church will be closed from 7-11 a.m.
- Church Street between Oakdale and Cleveland will be closed to through traffic from 7-11 a.m.
- Church Street between Cleveland and Moss will have one lane operating for vehicle traffic and one lane reserved for runners from 7-11 a.m.
- Moss Street between Church and Main will be closed to through traffic from 7-11 a.m.
- Main Street between Moss and Clay will have one lane operating for vehicle traffic and one lane reserved for runners from 7-11 a.m.
- Clay Street between Main and Church will be closed to through traffic from 7-9 a.m.
- Ford Street between Main and Depot will be closed to through traffic from 7-11 a.m.
- Depot Street between Franklin and Lester Street will be closed to through traffic from 7-11 a.m.
- Thomas Heights between Mulberry and Monroe will be closed to through traffic from 7-9 a.m.
- Monroe Street between Thomas Heights and Oakdale will be closed to through traffic from 7-9 a.m.
- Oakdale Street between Minor and Mulberry will be closed to through traffic from 7-9 a.m.
- Approximately 10 miles of the half marathon will take place on the Uptown Connection Spur Trail and Dick and Willie Passage Trail. Both trails are permanently closed to vehicle traffic.
Area residents are encouraged to come out to cheer and support the runners. Designated parking will be at the YMCA, Virginia Museum of Natural History, First Baptist Church and upper section of Children’s Medical Center parking lot. In addition, various Uptown city parking lots give access to viewing points.
Both runners and non-runners gathering at the race start and finish area are requested to abide by COVID-19 public protocols which include wearing face masks and social distancing if not running.
The local YMCA and Miles in Martinsville conducts a series of seven races throughout the year with this effort being supported by numerous community sponsors. Full details on the Martinsville Half Marathon and 5K and the entire race series, as well as COVID-19 protocols, can be found at www.MilesInMartinsville.com