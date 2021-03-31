Street closures expected in Uptown Martinsville as Saturday's half marathon returns after the pandemic

Area residents are encouraged to come out to cheer and support the runners. Designated parking will be at the YMCA, Virginia Museum of Natural History, First Baptist Church and upper section of Children’s Medical Center parking lot. In addition, various Uptown city parking lots give access to viewing points.

Both runners and non-runners gathering at the race start and finish area are requested to abide by COVID-19 public protocols which include wearing face masks and social distancing if not running.

The local YMCA and Miles in Martinsville conducts a series of seven races throughout the year with this effort being supported by numerous community sponsors. Full details on the Martinsville Half Marathon and 5K and the entire race series, as well as COVID-19 protocols, can be found at www.MilesInMartinsville.com