Street closures expected in Uptown Martinsville for Saturday's Half Marathon

The 11th Annual Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K will be run on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. Both races will start at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Uptown Martinsville.

Area citizens should be aware that streets included in the race route will be fully or partially blocked to through traffic blocked from 7-11 a.m. City officials will direct traffic and runners at affected intersections and at access points to uptown businesses. Street closures will commence at approximately 7 a.m. Specific closures and partial closures are as follows:

· Starling Avenue between Church and Market – This section of Starling will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m.-noon.

· Mulberry Road between Starling and Rives will be closed to through traffic from 7-9 a.m.

· Oakdale Street between Mulberry and Church will be closed from 7-11 a.m.

· Church Street between Oakdale and Cleveland will be closed to through traffic from 7-11 a.m.

· Church Street between Cleveland and Moss will have one lane operating for vehicle traffic and one lane reserved for runners from 7-11 a.m.

· Moss Street between Church and Main will be closed to through traffic from 7-11 a.m.