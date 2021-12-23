Supersized Bulletin Football Pick'em with guest, Magna Vista football coach Joe Favero

We have good news and bad news on the Bulletin Football Pick'em front this week.

The bad news is we will be taking a break from picking next week to celebrate the holidays.

The good news is... we have double the amount of games to pick this week to make up for it!

We have 20 games to pick from this week, including 15 college bowl games and five high school basketball contests.

It's a supersized slate of games, so we got a superstar guest to help us out - Magna Vista football coach Joe Favero. Favero may have two state championships, but can he add a Bulletin Football Pick'em championship to his long list of accomplishments?

He'll look to back up a great week last week by Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper's dad, Chuck Cooper, who had one of the best weeks of a guest this season, going 9-2.

Chuck Cooper tied Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt, who also went 9-2 to maintain his stranglehold on the top of the standings. Unfortunately, Cara Cooper had a less than stellar week, going 5-6, to fall further behind Wyatt. She tied the Bulletin Twitter followers, who also struggled to stay above .500.

No matter how the standings look now, this week could change all of that, and could be make-or-break for all competitors. Let's see this week's slate of games.

This week's games

High School Boys Basketball - Magna Vista (3-4) at Morehead (7-1) (Mon, Dec. 27, 7 p.m.)

High School Girls Basketball - Magna Vista (6-0) vs. Glenvar (4-2) (Mon, Dec. 27, 2 p.m. at Cave Spring HS)

High School Boys Basketball - Bassett (3-3) vs. Radford (2-1) (Tues, Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. at Fort Chiswell HS)

High School Boys Basketball​ - Martinsville (2-2) at Graham (0-0) (Thurs., Dec. 30, 2:30 at Graham MS)

High School Girls Basketball - James River (0-1) at Bassett (2-6) (Thurs., Dec. 30, 6 p.m.)

Holiday Bowl - UCLA (8-4) vs. No. 18 NC State (9-3)

Fenway Bowl - SMU (8-4) vs. UVA (6-6)

Pinstripe Bowl - Maryland (6-6) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)

Cheez-It Bowl - No. 19 Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5)

Alamo Bowl - No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2)

Duke's Mayo Bowl - UNC (6-6) vs. South Carolina (6-6)

Peach Bowl - No. 12 Pittsburgh (11-2) vs. No. 10 Michigan State (10-2)

Gator Bowl - No. 17 Wake Forest (10-3) vs. No. 25 Texas A&M (8-4)

Outback Bowl - Penn State (7-5) vs. No. 21 Arkansas (8-4)

Fiesta Bowl - No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) vs. No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1)

Citrus Bowl - No. 15 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 22 Kentucky (9-3)

Rose Bowl - No. 11 Utah (10-3) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (10-2)

Sugar Bowl - No. 7 Baylor (11-2) vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2)

CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl - No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) vs. No. 1 Alabama (12-1)

CFP Semifinal at the Orange Bowl - No. 3 Georgia (12-1) vs. No. 2 Michigan (12-1)

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 5-6

Season: 97-63

Magna Vista boys basketball

Magna Vista girls basketball

Bassett boys basketball

Martinsville boys basketball

Bassett girls basketball

NC State

UVA

Virginia Tech

Clemson

Oregon

UNC

Michigan State

Wake Forest

Penn State

Notre Dame

Iowa

Ohio State

Baylor

Alabama

Michigan

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 9-2

Season: 107-53

Morehead boys basketball

Magna Vista girls basketball

Radford boys basketball

Martinsville boys basketball

Bassett girls basketball

NC State

SMU

Maryland

Clemson

Oklahoma

UNC

Michigan State

Texas A&M

Penn State

Notre Dame

Kentucky

Ohio State

Ole Miss

Alabama

Georgia

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last Week: 5-6

Season: 92-68

Morehead boys basketball

Magna Vista girls basketball

Radford boys basketball

Martinsville boys basketball

Bassett boys basketball

NC State

SMU

Maryland

Clemson

Oregon

UNC

Michigan State

Wake Forest

Arkansas

Oklahoma State

Iowa

Ohio State

Ole Miss

Alabama

Michigan

Guest - Magna Vista Football Coach Joe Favero

Last week (Cara Cooper's dad, Chuck Cooper): 9-2

Season: 86-74

Magna Vista boys basketball

Magna Vista girls basketball

Radford boys basketball

Martinsville boys basketball

James River girls basketball

NC State

SMU

Maryland

Iowa State

Oklahoma

UNC

Pittsburgh

Wake Forest

Penn State

Notre Dame

Iowa

Ohio State

Ole Miss

Alabama

Michigan