Supersized Bulletin Football Pick'em with guest, Magna Vista football coach Joe Favero

We have good news and bad news on the Bulletin Football Pick'em front this week.
The bad news is we will be taking a break from picking next week to celebrate the holidays.
The good news is... we have double the amount of games to pick this week to make up for it!
We have 20 games to pick from this week, including 15 college bowl games and five high school basketball contests.
It's a supersized slate of games, so we got a superstar guest to help us out - Magna Vista football coach Joe Favero. Favero may have two state championships, but can he add a Bulletin Football Pick'em championship to his long list of accomplishments?
He'll look to back up a great week last week by Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper's dad, Chuck Cooper, who had one of the best weeks of a guest this season, going 9-2.
Chuck Cooper tied Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt, who also went 9-2 to maintain his stranglehold on the top of the standings. Unfortunately, Cara Cooper had a less than stellar week, going 5-6, to fall further behind Wyatt. She tied the Bulletin Twitter followers, who also struggled to stay above .500.
No matter how the standings look now, this week could change all of that, and could be make-or-break for all competitors. Let's see this week's slate of games.
This week's games
High School Boys Basketball - Magna Vista (3-4) at Morehead (7-1) (Mon, Dec. 27, 7 p.m.)
High School Girls Basketball - Magna Vista (6-0) vs. Glenvar (4-2) (Mon, Dec. 27, 2 p.m. at Cave Spring HS)
High School Boys Basketball - Bassett (3-3) vs. Radford (2-1) (Tues, Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. at Fort Chiswell HS)
High School Boys Basketball - Martinsville (2-2) at Graham (0-0) (Thurs., Dec. 30, 2:30 at Graham MS)
High School Girls Basketball - James River (0-1) at Bassett (2-6) (Thurs., Dec. 30, 6 p.m.)
Holiday Bowl - UCLA (8-4) vs. No. 18 NC State (9-3)
Fenway Bowl - SMU (8-4) vs. UVA (6-6)
Pinstripe Bowl - Maryland (6-6) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)
Cheez-It Bowl - No. 19 Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5)
Alamo Bowl - No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2)
Duke's Mayo Bowl - UNC (6-6) vs. South Carolina (6-6)
Peach Bowl - No. 12 Pittsburgh (11-2) vs. No. 10 Michigan State (10-2)
Gator Bowl - No. 17 Wake Forest (10-3) vs. No. 25 Texas A&M (8-4)
Outback Bowl - Penn State (7-5) vs. No. 21 Arkansas (8-4)
Fiesta Bowl - No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) vs. No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1)
Citrus Bowl - No. 15 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 22 Kentucky (9-3)
Rose Bowl - No. 11 Utah (10-3) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (10-2)
Sugar Bowl - No. 7 Baylor (11-2) vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2)
CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl - No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) vs. No. 1 Alabama (12-1)
CFP Semifinal at the Orange Bowl - No. 3 Georgia (12-1) vs. No. 2 Michigan (12-1)
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 5-6
Season: 97-63
Magna Vista boys basketball
Magna Vista girls basketball
Bassett boys basketball
Martinsville boys basketball
Bassett girls basketball
NC State
UVA
Virginia Tech
Clemson
Oregon
UNC
Michigan State
Wake Forest
Penn State
Notre Dame
Iowa
Ohio State
Baylor
Alabama
Michigan
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 9-2
Season: 107-53
Morehead boys basketball
Magna Vista girls basketball
Radford boys basketball
Martinsville boys basketball
Bassett girls basketball
NC State
SMU
Maryland
Clemson
Oklahoma
UNC
Michigan State
Texas A&M
Penn State
Notre Dame
Kentucky
Ohio State
Ole Miss
Alabama
Georgia
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last Week: 5-6
Season: 92-68
Morehead boys basketball
Magna Vista girls basketball
Radford boys basketball
Martinsville boys basketball
Bassett boys basketball
NC State
SMU
Maryland
Clemson
Oregon
UNC
Michigan State
Wake Forest
Arkansas
Oklahoma State
Iowa
Ohio State
Ole Miss
Alabama
Michigan
Guest - Magna Vista Football Coach Joe Favero
Last week (Cara Cooper's dad, Chuck Cooper): 9-2
Season: 86-74
Magna Vista boys basketball
Magna Vista girls basketball
Radford boys basketball
Martinsville boys basketball
James River girls basketball
NC State
SMU
Maryland
Iowa State
Oklahoma
UNC
Pittsburgh
Wake Forest
Penn State
Notre Dame
Iowa
Ohio State
Ole Miss
Alabama
Michigan