Sweep at the Smith River: Magna Vista girls and boys soccer teams take down rival Bassett Friday night

In two games this season, Magna Vista’s girls soccer team has scored a total of 19 goals.

After scoring seven in the season opener last weekend, the Warriors put a dozen in the net Friday night in a 12-0 rout of Bassett at Smith River Sports Complex.

Three players had at least three goals for Magna Vista, and six scored in all in the win, giving the Warriors a well-balanced attack against the Bengals. Morgan Smith, Alondra Vera-Carrillo, and Brianna Bitz had three goals each to lead the Warriors. All three of Vera-Carrillo's goals came in the first half.

Eva Underwood added a goal in the first half to help the Warriors go up 7-0 at the break. Skylar Underwood and Leah Reece also had goals in the second half.

“It’s nice to not have to rely on one person,” said Magna Vista coach Wes Lewis. “We’re very strong in the attack this year. We were missing a lot of people tonight for multiple reasons, but to be able to spread it out, if they try to shut down one person we’ve got someone else that can step up and do that.”

Smith added three assists. Bitz had two, and Vera-Carillo had one.