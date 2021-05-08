Sweep at the Smith River: Magna Vista girls and boys soccer teams take down rival Bassett Friday night

In two games this season, Magna Vista’s girls soccer team has scored a total of 19 goals.
After scoring seven in the season opener last weekend, the Warriors put a dozen in the net Friday night in a 12-0 rout of Bassett at Smith River Sports Complex.
Three players had at least three goals for Magna Vista, and six scored in all in the win, giving the Warriors a well-balanced attack against the Bengals. Morgan Smith, Alondra Vera-Carrillo, and Brianna Bitz had three goals each to lead the Warriors. All three of Vera-Carrillo's goals came in the first half.
Eva Underwood added a goal in the first half to help the Warriors go up 7-0 at the break. Skylar Underwood and Leah Reece also had goals in the second half.
“It’s nice to not have to rely on one person,” said Magna Vista coach Wes Lewis. “We’re very strong in the attack this year. We were missing a lot of people tonight for multiple reasons, but to be able to spread it out, if they try to shut down one person we’ve got someone else that can step up and do that.”
Smith added three assists. Bitz had two, and Vera-Carillo had one.
“Through the first two games, Morgan has had quite a few goals but Alondra is stepping up,” Lewis said. “So it makes team have trouble playing against us because they can’t shut down one option.
“Hopefully that makes it tough for other teams. Makes it easy for me but makes it tough for other teams.”
Magna Vista improves to 3-0 with the win. They'll go on the road to Tunstall on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
Bassett falls to 1-3 with the loss. They'll go on the road to Halifax County on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
UNDERWOOD STRIKES TWICE IN WARRIORS WIN
Finley Underwood scored first in the 24th minutes to give the Magna Vista boys soccer team a 1-0 lead Friday night against Bassett, a lead they carried into the half.
The Warriors senior struck again unassisted 14 minutes into the second half, and Magna Vista held the Bengals at bay from there on the way to a 2-0 victory over their rivals at Smith River Sports Complex.
The two goals Friday gives Underwood six in the last two games for the Warriors.
Daizhawn Giggetts had three saves in goal for the Warriors.
“It was a typical Magna Vista/Bassett soccer match,” said Magna Vista coach John Athey. “Just back and forth. I thought we controlled the ball a lot. We probably had some more opportunities we should have scored off of, but Bassett plays hard. They played us tight. Things just kind of fell the way they fell. We should have maybe had another goal or two but we got a little sloppy there at times. But we managed to hang on.”
Alex Hernandez had seven saves for the Bengals.
Magna Vista (3-0) will play a fourth straight home game at Smith River Sports Complex in Tuesday against Tunstall. Kickoff is at 5:30.
Bassett (2-1) will return home on Wednesday to take on Halifax County at 5:30 p.m.
