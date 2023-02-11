With a fifth place finish at the Region 2C diving championship, Martinsville High School's Natalie LaPrade qualified for the VHSL Class 2 state diving championship.

LaPrade had a combined score of 160.35 at Tuesday's region championships, which were held at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center, in Christiansburg.

The Bulldogs sophomore previously won the Piedmont District diving championship on January 26.

The VHSL Class 1 and 2 combined state diving championship will take place on Friday at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

The Martinsville swim team competed in the Region 2C swimming championship on Thursday in Christiansburg. Full results from all Bulldogs swimmers at the event are listed below.

Region 2C Swimming and Diving Championship

Tuesday and Thursday at Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Christiansburg

Martinsville High School results

Girls 1 meter diving

5th- Natalie LaPrade 160.35

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

11th- Gavin Luther 3:04.37

Boys 50 Free

22nd - Gavin Luther 34.12

23rd - Gabe Daughtry 35.76

24th - Max Rorrer 36.76

27th - Greg Moore 46.57

Girls 50 Free

16th - Aubrey Blankenbaker 40.08

21 - Lilly Rorrer 46.83

Boys 100 Free

22nd - Gabe Daughtry 1:20.34

24th -- Max Rorrer 1:24.40

Girls 100 Free

13th -- Natalie LaPrade 1:22.89

Boys 200 Freestyle Relay

7th -- Moore, Daughtry, Rorrer, Luther 2:33.47