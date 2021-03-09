Talley: Safety 'first priority' as Martinsville student-athletes continue to wait for sports to begin

Even though a small number of Martinsville City Public Schools students returned to in-person learning on Monday, Superintendent Zeb Talley said he still wants to evaluate the safety of allowing high school sports to resume.
Talley said in a phone call Monday the school system’s main focus was getting students back in classrooms in person.
Some preschool and elementary students returned to classroom on Monday, as well as a small group of students at Martinsville High School, but the district has not set a date for when it plans to have all middle and high school student resume in-person learning.
“We have to get young people back to school, which we finally did today,” Talley said. “We’ll evaluate going forward now because one of the things we were asked to do is make sure we have young people back in school before that decision was made.
“I’ve spoken on getting kids in academics when it is safe. Those are our focus right now.”
Talley said when a resumption of sports happens will be determined by how safely the school can handle not only having students in the schools, but also how safely sports can be competed.
Both of Henry County’s high schools, Patrick County High School and those in most other school districts resumed sports for a limited winter season and in February kicked off their delayed football seasons. Martinsville has no athletic seasons, although its robotics teams have participated in competitions virtually.
Talley pointed to schools in Roanoke that have dealt with COVID-19 issues among their sports teams, including Northside High School, which had to shut down its football program for two weeks on March 1. The Roanoke Times reported one person associated with the Northside football team began showing symptoms for the coronavirus on Feb. 28, and by the next day five positive cases for the virus were identified among people related to the team.
The fall sports season, which includes football, volleyball, cross country and golf, began practicing and playing games last month. The Virginia High School League said nine school divisions in the state have opted out of fall sports participation: Brunswick County, Buckingham County, Colonial Beach, Essex County, Prince Edward County, Richmond, Surry County, Sussex County and Westmoreland County.
Mike McCall, a spokesperson for the VHSL, said via email that he did not have an answer for how many schools across the state have had to shut down teams because of the virus. The official number of schools across the state not playing sports this year is not available because, he said, “Some schools that haven’t participated in winter and now fall might play in the spring if COVID metrics change for the better.”
As of Monday, none of the three local high schools—Bassett, Magna Vista, and Patrick County—have had to alter their football plans because of positive coronavirus cases. Bassett and Magna Vista have each have played two games, and Patrick County has played one.
Martinsville has yet to allow any sports team to hold in-person practices, including winter sports teams. The VHSL winter sports season concluded last week.
Martinsville has not officially opted out of fall sports or any other sports season this school year, though. MHS Athletic Director Tommy Golding said in a phone call Monday he remains hopeful the school can field other fall and spring sports, the latter of which will begin practicing officially next month.
However, Golding said playing football this year is becoming increasingly unlikely. The VHSL requires football teams to have a minimum of 15 days of practice before their first games. Golding said teams can apply for waivers to have that number shortened to five days, however anything less than two weeks is not something he is comfortable with.
“We’re two weeks in already, and most teams have played twice already,” Golding said. “We haven’t even gotten to start practice. Had we started today we could have got four games in.
“I think volleyball and some of the others, if we could start, we’ll be fine. Football though is not looking good just because we have to get those minimum practice days in, and we’re running out of time.
“Being a football coach for many years, there’s no way I could see putting a kid out there after one week. I would make sure it was a minimum of two weeks because you have to do some living hitting. I think you would set yourself up for a lawsuit if you do not.”
Talley stressed on Monday that any decision regarding sports would be determined first and foremost by safety.
“We haven’t been in school [classrooms] since last March, and we have not been in and out, we’ve been consistent,” Talley said. “We’ve been virtual the entire time, and we’re only out because of the mandates by the governor.
“So we’re going to look at the safety of getting our students back and then we will monitor getting students back in athletics. The focus is going to be on safety.”
“Academics and safety is going to come first. We’re a school; that’s what we do.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
