Talley: Safety 'first priority' as Martinsville student-athletes continue to wait for sports to begin

Martinsville has yet to allow any sports team to hold in-person practices, including winter sports teams. The VHSL winter sports season concluded last week.

Martinsville has not officially opted out of fall sports or any other sports season this school year, though. MHS Athletic Director Tommy Golding said in a phone call Monday he remains hopeful the school can field other fall and spring sports, the latter of which will begin practicing officially next month.

However, Golding said playing football this year is becoming increasingly unlikely. The VHSL requires football teams to have a minimum of 15 days of practice before their first games. Golding said teams can apply for waivers to have that number shortened to five days, however anything less than two weeks is not something he is comfortable with.

“We’re two weeks in already, and most teams have played twice already,” Golding said. “We haven’t even gotten to start practice. Had we started today we could have got four games in.

“I think volleyball and some of the others, if we could start, we’ll be fine. Football though is not looking good just because we have to get those minimum practice days in, and we’re running out of time.