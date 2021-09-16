This Week In High School Football: Bulldogs look repeat success on the road

The Bassett High School football team gets an unexpected bye this week after William Byrd postponed their contest against the Bengals due to COVID-19 issues with the Terriers.
But the bye couldn’t have come at a better time for the Bengals, who are dealing with injuries and could use the week off.
Three other local high school football teams will play this week. Here’s a look at those games:
Martinsville (1-1) at Dan River (0-3), 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs won last Friday in a decisive fashion, defeating Morehead at home 34-18.
Martinsville won with the run game, which put up nearly 400 yards. All five of the Bulldogs touchdowns came on the ground.
The team will now take on a Dan River squad that has not had the start to the season they were hoping for. The Wildcats have been outscored 130-26 this season, and are coming off of a 56-0 loss to a banged up Bassett squad last week.
The matchup between Martinsville and Dan River on Friday will allow both teams to know where they fit against teams in Region 2C.
Franklin County (0-2) at Magna Vista (2-1), 7 p.m.
Ever since a Week 1 blowout loss to Liberty Christian Academy, Magna Vista has defeated opponents 91-18 in two straight wins.
The Warriors offense has turned around, and will look to continue that hot streak against a Franklin County squad that has struggled defensively. The Eagles have allowed 98 points in two games.
Magna Vista’s two wins so far this season have come against VHSL Class 2 schools, Dan River and Gretna. A win against Class 6 Franklin County will do a lot to not only add playoff points, but show the Warriors where they stack up against teams both bigger and smaller across the state.
Chatham (2-0) at Patrick County (0-2), 7 p.m.Chatham comes into Friday’s contest in Stuart just four days after playing at home against Tunstall.
It may be a short turnaround, but the Cavaliers have momentum. They defeated Tunstall 30-0, their second shutout in two games this season.
Chatham’s tough defense will provide a touch matchup for a Patrick County offense that didn’t find the endzone at all last week in a 20-7 loss to North Stokes. The Cougars only score came on a defensive interception returned for a touchdown in the first half.
Friday’s game will be another matchup of two teams in Region 2C. It’s the second region matchup for the Cougars, who fell to Floyd County 43-26 the first game of the season.
Chatham is one of three unbeaten teams remaining in Region 2C.