This Week In High School Football: Bulldogs look repeat success on the road

The Warriors offense has turned around, and will look to continue that hot streak against a Franklin County squad that has struggled defensively. The Eagles have allowed 98 points in two games.

Magna Vista’s two wins so far this season have come against VHSL Class 2 schools, Dan River and Gretna. A win against Class 6 Franklin County will do a lot to not only add playoff points, but show the Warriors where they stack up against teams both bigger and smaller across the state.

Chatham (2-0) at Patrick County (0-2), 7 p.m.Chatham comes into Friday’s contest in Stuart just four days after playing at home against Tunstall.

It may be a short turnaround, but the Cavaliers have momentum. They defeated Tunstall 30-0, their second shutout in two games this season.

Chatham’s tough defense will provide a touch matchup for a Patrick County offense that didn’t find the endzone at all last week in a 20-7 loss to North Stokes. The Cougars only score came on a defensive interception returned for a touchdown in the first half.

Friday’s game will be another matchup of two teams in Region 2C. It’s the second region matchup for the Cougars, who fell to Floyd County 43-26 the first game of the season.

Chatham is one of three unbeaten teams remaining in Region 2C.