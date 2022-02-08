This week in high school hoops: Regular season coming to an end

The high school hoops regular season is coming to an end this week, with teams still scrambling to get all their games made up after a deluge of winter weather postponements.

Here's a look at what's happened around high school basketball over the last week and what to watch for as the regular season wraps up.

- Magna Vista's girls basketball team looks primed to win another Piedmont District title, and they're not just winning games but asserting their dominance on every team they play.

The Warriors opened last week with a 20-point win over Franklin County, 59-39, a team that took Magna Vista to overtime the first time they played.

Ta'Nashia Hairston, the reigning PD player of the year, scored 28 points in the win, and followed that with 25 points in the Warriors 82-33 win over Martinsville on Friday.

In the victory over the Bulldogs, Jamina Hairston and Mya Moyer each had 12 points, Miranda Reynolds had 10, DeeDee Giggetts had nine, and Kaylee Hughes had eight.

Magna Vista is 9-0 in PD play this season with two games remaining.

The Warriors have outscored PD opponents 598-207 this year, and they're averaging more than 66 points per game while allowing 23.

- The Bassett boys hoops team defeated Martinsville on February 1, 51-44. It was the Bengals first win over the Bulldogs since 2012.

The win was the start of a 3-game winning streak for the Bengals, who are now 8-10 on the year and 5-5 in the PD.

- The Carlisle girls basketball team played its first game of the season on Tuesday, and came away with its first win.

The Chiefs had a decisive 58-17 win over Chatham Hall behind 29 points by eighth grader Ja'la Niblett. Niblett knocked down four 3-pointers and added a team-high three assists.

Gabrielle Fountain led the Chiefs with 13 rebounds, and eighth grader Maxi Garrett had seven steals. Freshman Makayla Kellam had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Piedmont District girls basketball standings

- Magna Vista (16-2, 9-0)

- Halifax County (13-2, 9-1)

- Patrick County (10-6, 6-4)

- G.W.-Danville (9-9, 5-5)

- Martinsville (4-11, 3-6)

- Bassett (3-16, 2-8)

- Tunstall (0-18, 0-10)

Piedmont District boys basketball standings

- Tunstall (17-2, 10-0)

- G.W.-Danville (13-5, 9-1)

- Bassett (8-10, 5-5)

- Martinsville (9-8, 5-5)

- Halifax County (6-8, 4-5)

- Magna Vista (4-11, 1-8)

- Patrick County (0-16, 0-10)

Games to watch this week

Thursday

- BOYS BASKETBALL: Magna Vista at Bassett, 7 p.m.

The rematch of the game of the year in the Piedmont District has had to be rescheduled twice because of weather.

In the prior matchup between the Warriors and Bengals on December 10, Bassett came away with a 64-61 win after making a comeback in the final minutes.

Bassett has won three straight games, while Magna Vista has lost six in a row.

As the old saying goes, though, records can be thrown out the window for this rivalry game, especially with both teams looking to gain some momentum heading into the postseason.

Friday

- BOYS BASKETBALL: Martinsville at Halifax County, 7 p.m.

Martinsville has been extremely up and down all season, and the Bulldogs - the team that won the PD championship in 2020, their last season of play - are in an unfamiliar spot as the end of the regular season approaches. Martinsville sits at .500 in the PD and fourth in the standings.

Jeff Adkins's teams always strive to be peaking in the postseason, so they'll need to rattle off some wins to end regular season play to feel confident they're doing just that.

The Bulldogs will play a non-district game against Dan River at home on Thursday - the Wildcats are in Martinsville's Region 2C - and finish the regular season in South Boston on Friday against Halifax County. The Comets are currently ranked fifth in the PD.

- GIRLS BASKETBALL: Magna Vista at Patrick County, 7 p.m.

Patrick County had won three straight games before falling to G.W.-Danville on Friday night, 36-32.

The Cougars followed that up with another loss to Halifax on Monday, 57-40.

The end of the regular season doesn't get any easier for PC. They'll play Martinsville on Wednesday and Magna Vista on Friday.

Thankfully for the Cougars, both games are at home, and PC is 5-2 in Stuart this season.

Friday's matchup will be the final regular season game for both PC and Magna Vista.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

