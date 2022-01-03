This Week In High School Hoops: What you missed over Christmas and what to watch for in the new year

We took a break here at the Bulletin for the holidays, but local basketball teams didn't stop as several played in Christmas tournaments or had regular season games to stay at the top of their game as we head into the second half of the season.

Here's a look at last week's results and what to watch for this week.

Last week's roundup

The Martinsville boys basketball team went 1-1 in a Christmas tournament at Morehead High School, starting with a 59-49 win over McMichael High School (N.C.) on Monday. The Bulldogs followed with a 70-68 loss to Morehead on Tuesday.

Martinsville finished the week with a regular season Region 2C game against Graham. The Bulldogs came away with a 60-53 win to improve to 4-3 on the season.

The Bulldogs will return home on Friday to take on Bassett at 7 p.m.

Martinsville girls basketball played in the same Christmas tournament at Morehead, and defeated the Panthers 44-35 on Monday. Despite trailing 13-6 at the end of the first quarter, Martinsville held Morehead to four points in the second quarter and five in the third in the comeback win. The Bulldogs didn't allow a single Panther to reach double-digit scoring.

Three Bulldogs hit double-digits in the scorebook in the win. Fonshay Moyer had 13 points, Zaniyah Moyer had 12, and Caira Valentine had 11.

The next day, Martinsville fell to McMichael 45-40. Zaniyah Moyer led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Valentine added 12 and Fonshay Moyer had five.

The Magna Vista girls basketball team played in a Christmas tournament at Cave Spring High School early in the week, going 1-2 to improve to 7-2 on the year.

The Warriors started the week with a 50-48 loss to Glenvar on Monday, and returned on Tuesday with a 61-52 loss to William Byrd. TaNashia Hairston led Magna Vista with 21 points in the loss to the Terriers. Kaylee Hughes added 12 points and Miranda Reynolds had six.

Magna Vista finished the tournament with a decisive 60-30 win over the home team, Cave Spring, on Wednesday. Mya Moyer had 14 points in the win. Hairston added 12 points, DeeDee Giggetts had 11, and Hughes had eight.

Magna Vista will return home for Piedmont District play on Tuesday, taking on Patrick County at 7 p.m.

The Bassett boys basketball team travelled to Fort Chiswell for a Christmas tournament on Wednesday and Thursday. In Game 1, the Bengals fell to Pulaski, 63-60, in overtime. The next day, they fell to North Stokes (N.C.) 75-60.

Bassett is 3-5 on the season. They'll return home on Tuesday for a non-district game against Christiansburg at 7 p.m.

Bassett girls basketball fell to James River, 42-31, on Thursday at Bassett High School. The Bengals fall to 2-8 on the year with the loss. They returned to play on Monday, travelling to Liberty High School in Bedford. Results were too late for publication.

Patrick County's boys basketball team took on North Surry in Mount Airy, N.C. on Tuesday, coming away with a 90-44 loss. The Cougars (0-5) will get some time off before returning to PD play on Friday at Tunstall. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

What to watch this week

Patrick County girls basketball at Magna Vista (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)

The top two teams in Piedmont District girls basketball over the last decade have been Patrick County and Magna Vista. The two teams usually always meet up three times in a season - twice on the regular schedule and once in the PD tournament.

Whether that third meeting this year happens remains to be seen, but the Warriors and Cougars will meet this season for the first time on Tuesday in Ridgeway.

Magna Vista currently sits at the top of the PD standings, 3-0 in the district. Patrick County is currently fourth in the PD, 1-1 in district play.

Martinsville vs. Bassett girls and boys basketball (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Among all the rivalries in the Piedmont District, Martinsville vs. Bassett is the oldest.

The Bulldogs and Bengals boys basketball teams will face off on Friday at Martinsville Middle School. The two teams are both 1-1 in PD play this season, and currently ranked third and fourth in the district standings.

The two girls basketball teams will meet at Bassett High School on Friday. The Bengals are 1-2 in district play this season, while the Bulldogs will be looking for their first PD win.

Louisburg College at P&HCC (Saturday, 3 p.m.)

A familiar face will play at Patrick & Henry Community College on Saturday afternoon when the Patriots take on Louisburg College.

Louisburg's Jahiem Niblett is averaging 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season. Niblett is a 2021 graduate of Martinsville High School.

P&HCC is averaging 80.8 points per game this season, with six players averaging at least 10 points. The Patriots are 4-6 on the year, 4-3 in Region X play, and currently ranked No. 4 in Region X Division II.

Louisburg is 6-7, 4-4 in Region X play, and currently ranked eighth in Division II.

Piedmont District girls basketball standings

Magna Vista (7-2, 3-0)

Halifax County (6-1, 2-0)

G.W.-Danville (5-5, 2-1)

Patrick County (5-2, 1-1)

Bassett (2-7, 1-2)

Martinsville (1-5, 0-1)

Tunstall (0-9, 0-4)

Piedmont District boys basketball standings

Tunstall (8-2, 3-0)

G.W.-Danville (5-3, 2-0)

Martinsville (4-3, 1-1)

Bassett (3-5, 1-1)

Halifax County (2-4, 0-1)

Patrick County (0-5, 0-1)

Magna Vista (3-4, 0-3)

This week's schedule

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

- Christiansburg at Bassett, 7 p.m.

- Carlisle at North Cross, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

- Bassett at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.

- Martinsville at Halifax Co., 7 p.m.

- Patrick County at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

Women's Basketball

- P&HCC at Walters State CC, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Men's Basketball

- Montgomery College (MD) at P&HCC, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

- Bassett, Halifax Co. at Martinsville, 5 p.m.

- Patrick Co., G.W.-Danville, Tunstall at Magna Vista, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

- McMichael at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Indoor Track

- Bassett at Roanoke College, 3 p.m.

Boys Basketball

- Bassett at Staunton River, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

- Magna Vista at Franklin Co., 7 p.m.

Friday

Swimming

- G.W.-Danville vs. Bassett (at Martinsville YMCA), 5 p.m.

- Halifax Co. vs. Martinsville (at Hargrave Military Acad.), 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

- Martinsville at Bassett, 7 p.m.

- Tunstall at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

- Bassett at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

- Patrick Co. at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

Women's Basketball

- P&HCC vs. Advance Academy (at Palm Beach St. College), 5 p.m.

Saturday

Wrestling

- Patrick Co. at South Stokes, TBD

Boys Basketball

- Graham at Martinsville, 3 p.m.

- Eastern Mennonite at Carlisle, 1 p.m.

Men's Basketball

- Louisburg College at P&HCC, 3 p.m.

Women's Basketball

- P&HCC at Palm Beach St. College, 7 p.m.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

