This week in high school sports: Rivals face off; Teams look to move up the standings

The high school sports season has nearly reached its halfway point, and there are a number of games this week between rivals and others with teams looking to move up the Piedmont District standings.

Here’s what to watch on the fields this week:

BASEBALL: Virginia Episcopal at Carlisle (Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.)

After struggling to start the season, the Carlisle baseball team bounced back at the end of last week with big wins over Eastern Mennonite and Fishburne Military Academy. The Chiefs had shutout in both games, and scored a combined 31 runs.

Carlisle (5-6) will return home on Tuesday to take on VES (3-7), looking to extend their winning streak to three games.

Tuesday is also the start of three games in three days for the Chiefs. They’ll then travel to Blue Ridge School on Wednesday, and return home on Thursday to take on North Cross.

BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL: Patrick County at Bassett (Tuesday at 5 p.m.)

Fans will get to see two games for the price of one on Tuesday when the Patrick County baseball and softball teams play at Bassett.

The last time both teams for both schools faced off on March 25, Bassett softball won 8-1, while Patrick County baseball came away with a 10-0 victory.

The Cougars baseball team (8-3, 3-2) comes into Tuesday’s game 3-1 in their last four games. They have six shutout wins this season, including their last two games.

Bassett’s baseball team (3-8-1, 1-3-1) has struggled, but played a number of close games. Three of the team’s losses have been by one run.

Bassett’s softball team (3-6, 1-2) also has three 1-run losses this season.

Patrick County softball (5-5, 0-4) is one of three Piedmont District teams .500 or better this season, but the Cougars have yet to picked up a district victory.

The PD softball standings are still tight, and there’s plenty of time for either the Bengals or Cougars to start a winning streak and move to the top.

GIRLS SOCCER: Magna Vista at Halifax County (Tuesday at 7 p.m.)

The Magna Vista girls soccer team ran through the Piedmont District last season on the way to an unbeaten regular season and a PD tournament title.

The Warriors went 12-1 and reached the Region 3D championship game last year, but may be even better this spring. Magna Vista (8-1, 6-0) hasn’t allowed a goal in four straight games, while outscoring opponents 34-0 in that span.

Warriors senior Morgan Smith has scored at least three goals in the last three games. Shanya Spencer and Baylie Coleman also have hat tricks in that span.

The Warriors will next travel to Halifax County on Tuesday. The Comets are currently second in the Piedmont District. Magna Vista won the first meeting between the two teams, 8-0.

BOYS TENNIS: Magna Vista at Halifax County (Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.)

In just the second year back as a team, the Magna Vista boys tennis team has so far defeated just about all comers they’ve faced this spring.

The only team to defeat the Warriors was Halifax County on March 28. Magna Vista will again take on the Comets on Wednesday in South Boston. Halifax has won six straight matches, and they’re 5-0 in Piedmont District play, only dropping two games in that span.

Magna Vista is currently riding a three match winning streak, with a 5-4 win over Patrick County, a 7-2 victory over Bassett, and a 6-2 defeat of G.W.-Danville.

BOYS SOCCER: Bassett at Martinsville (Wednesday at 7 p.m.)

One of the longest-running soccer rivalries in the Piedmont District will be renewed on Wednesday at Martinsville High School when the Bulldogs take on Bassett.

The two teams haven’t met since 2019, because the 2020 season was canceled and Martinsville didn’t play in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In that 2019 season, the Bulldogs won both games against Bassett, the first time they had defeated the Bengals in the regular season in nearly a decade.

Both teams are completely different this year, with new coaches on both sidelines. But both coaches are very familiar with each other. Martinsville’s Patrick Sullivan was a coach at Bassett when Bengals coach Houston Stutz played there.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

