This week in high school sports

As the regular season starts to wind down and we take a look at the latest Piedmont District basketball standings, there's only one question that comes to mind - Can anyone beat Tunstall and Magna Vista?

In boys basketball, the Trojans have surprised everyone in the PD with an unbeaten district record and just a couple weeks left in the regular season. At 15-2 overall and 8-0 in the district, Tunstall isn't just winning, they're winning big, with victories of 15, 14, 34, 15, 40, and 16 in PD play this year.

Tunstall's closest PD win was a 5-point victory over Martinsville. Every other game has been won by double-digits.

On the girls side, Magna Vista is also unbeaten in PD play. On the year, Magna Vista has scored double the amount points they've allowed (1,026 scored versus 577 allowed).

None of our local teams will get a chance to try to unthrown the Trojans this week, and Magna Vista will played a non-district game on Wednesday before returning to PD play.

But with so many weather delays in recent weeks, our four local schools all have a busy couple of days coming up. Here are Monday's scores and some of the marquee contests to watch this week.

Monday's scores:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Martinsville 42, Bassett 36

Three Bulldogs scored in double-digits to help Martinsville to a 42-36 win over rival Bassett Monday night at Bassett High School.

Zaniyah Moyer led MHS with 12 points. Caira Valentine added 11 and Fonshay Moyer had 10 in the win.

Jaeda Manns had 10 points and Gracie Ratcliff had nine for Bassett.

Martinsville (3-10, 2-6) and Bassett (3-13, 2-6) met again on Tuesday night. Results were too late for publication.

Magna Vista 57, GW-Danville 22

Magna Vista stayed unbeaten in the Piedmont District with a 57-22 win over G.W.-Danville Monday in Danville.

TaNashia Hairston led the Warriors with 14 points. Mya Moyer added 12, DeeDee Giggetts had eight, and Nala Preston and Kaylee Hughes had six each.

Magna Vista (13-2, 9-0) will return home on Wednesday for a non-district contest against Franklin County at 7 p.m.

This week's games:

- Franklin County girls basketball at Magna Vista (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)

The last meeting between the Warriors and Eagles was a overtime thriller Magna Vista won 60-56 without leading scorer Ta'Nashia Hairston.

It was part of a current 8-game winning streak for MVHS, dating back to Christmas.

Wednesday is the final non-district game of the season for Magna Vista, who will finish the year with four straight PD contests over the next two weeks. The Warriors expect to have Hairston back for this one as the senior has played the last two games.

- Patrick County boys basketball at Bassett (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)

Patrick County is still looking for a first win this season, and they'll next take on a rival to try to do it.

The Cougars and Bengals face off this week after meeting just a week ago, a game Bassett won 70-56. It was the Bengals second biggest win of the season.

- Magna Vista boys basketball at Martinsville (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Martinsville and Magna Vista meet this week with both teams looking to turn around recent bad luck.

The Warriors have lost three straight games, dating back to their last contest against Martinsville on January 11, a game the Bulldogs won 77-60.

Martinsville defeated Patrick County last week, snapping a 3-game Piedmont District losing streak.

The Bulldogs are looking to get above .500 in PD play, while the Warriors are looking for a second district win.

- Louisburg College men's basketball at Patrick & Henry Community College (Friday, 7 p.m.)

A familiar face will return to Martinsville on Friday night when Louisburg College faces off against Patrick & Henry Community College.

Martinsville High School graduate Jahiem Niblett is averaging 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for Louisburg this season as a freshman for the Hurricanes.

Louisburg, an NJCAA school in Louisburg, North Carolina, is 6-10 this season, and 4-7 in Region X Division II.

The Patriots (4-9, 4-6) are one spot above the Hurricanes in the Region X Division II standings.

- Covenant boys basketball at Carlisle (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

Carlisle comes into a busy week having won three straight games. The Chiefs defeated McMichael on January 5, 82-76, and followed that with a 72-69 win over Southwest Virginia Home School. After a lengthy break, they won again on January 25, defeating Lynchburg Home School, 61-52.

Carlisle plays four games this week, alternating between away and home games. They'll finish the week with a Saturday contest against Covenant, a team that is 4-6 this season and currently on a 4-game losing streak.

The Chiefs are also 4-6 this season.

Piedmont District girls basketball standings

Magna Vista (15-2, 9-0)

Halifax County (9-3, 5-1)

Patrick County (9-4, 5-2)

G.W.-Danville (8-8, 4-4)

Martinsville (3-10, 2-6)

Bassett (3-13, 2-6)

Tunstall (0-15, 0-8)

Piedmont District boys basketball standings

Tunstall (15-2, 8-0)

G.W.-Danville (10-5, 7-1)

Halifax County (5-5, 3-2)

Martinsville (8-6, 4-4)

Bassett (5-9, 2-5)

Magna Vista (4-9, 1-7)

Patrick County (0-12, 0-6)​

