This Week in Local Baseball: Mustangs win four straight to jump up standings

Baseball players from around the area have for the most part gone their separate ways as they find new teams to play for this summer.

Here’s a look at how some of those players are doing, an update on the Martinsville Mustangs, and a look at the week ahead.

STAR PLAYERS

- Christian Easley, a Bassett High School graduate, had one of the biggest games of his career with the Martinsville Mustangs on Friday, going 4-6 with two runs and three RBIs in a win over the Asheboro Zookeepers. Easley led off the game with a single, and added a solo home run in the second inning, and a double in the fourth. He finished the night with a triple in the eighth to complete the cycle, the first Mustang to hit for the cycle this season.

Easley, a senior at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, is hitting .278 this summer with 10 hits and six RBIs.

- The Patrick County American Legion Post 105 team started the season with a 7-6 walk-off win over Post 42 on Monday in Stuart. The win was courtesy of Zach Holt, who hit a walk-off single to score Tucker Swails for the opening night victory.

Swails also helped his team with a grand slam in the fifth inning to tie the score at 6-6.

- Carlisle School 2022 graduate Connor Plaster hit two home runs and a double on Tuesday, finishing the night with four RBIs in his college summer debut with the Greensboro Monarchs to help the team to a win over the Carolina Disco Turkeys. Plaster is committed to play at UVA Wise this fall.

- Fellow Carlisle standout Styles Geramita, a rising senior, threw a near perfect game for the Foothills (N.C.) American Legion Senior Post 123 in a 3-0 win over North Stokes Sandy Ridge on Wednesday, June 8. Geramita threw all five innings, allowing one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Geramita is joined on the Foothills roster by Patrick County’s Nash Thompson and Hunter Strole. Post 123 is 8-0 so far this summer.

- Mustangs fans may remember Brady Slavens, who played for Martinsville in 2020. Slavens transferred from Johnson County Community College to the University of Arkansas that fall.

Last Sunday, Slavens hit a walk-off single to help the Razorbacks to a 4-3 win over North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional. The win advanced Arkansas to the Men’s College World Series and eliminated the Tar Heels from the tournament.

Slavens is hitting .259, and has 15 home runs and 55 RBIs as a senior this season.

Arkansas will open play in Omaha on Saturday against Stanford at 2 p.m. EST.

MUSTANGS UPDATE

After struggling to start the season, the Martinsville Mustangs have won four straight games and six of their last 10 to improve to 7-7 in Coastal Plain League play this season, moving up to third in the CPL West standings.

Martinsville is hitting .229 as a team with 66 runs scored this summer.

Six Mustangs pitchers have an ERA under three. Cade Carlson (ETSU) leads the CPL with three wins on the mound, is fourth in the league with 19 strikeouts, and ninth with a 1.59 ERA.

Caleb McCroy (Duke) leads the league in strikeouts with 22. Cordarius Butler is tied for seventh with 17 Ks.

At the plate, Cameron Pittman (Radford) is fifth in the CPL, hitting .400 this summer.

THIS WEEK

- The Mustangs will play back-to-back home games on Thursday and Friday. They’ll face the Asheboro Zookeepers on Thursday for a CPL contest, and the Catawba Valley Stars on Friday. Both games are at 7 p.m.

Martinsville will then travel to North Carolina on Saturday for another CPL game against the Forest City Owls, and the Eastern Shore on Sunday for a CPL game against the Peninsula Pilots.

They’ll return home on Monday to take on the Pilots, also at 7 p.m.

- The Greensboro Monarchs are a college summer league team coached by Martinsville’s Terry Carter and C.W. Elliott. The team’s roster features seven local standouts: Bassett’s Cade Varner (E&H), Trever Barnes (Lynchburg), Hunter Whitlow (Averett), and Carlisle’s Colby Cunningham (Marymount), Kale Richardson (King), Addison Clark (VMI), and Plaster.

The team plays its home games at Finch Field in Thomasville, North Carolina.

The Monarchs will travel to Boone, North Carolina on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game against the Boone Bigfoots, and go back on the road on Friday to Caldwell Academy in Greensboro for a 7 p.m. game against the Carolina Ducks. They’ll return home on Wednesday, June 22, against the Race City Bootleggers, and Thursday, June 23, against the HPT Locos. Both games are at 6:30 p.m.

- The Patrick County American Legion team will travel to Mt. Airy, North Carolina on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. game against Mt. Airy Post 123. They’ll return home on Friday, June 24 for a 6 p.m. game against Martinsville Post 42.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

