This Week In Local Hoops: An early candidate for game of the year and what games to watch

Any time Bassett and Magna Vista meet up in any sport the rivalry between the schools gets better and better.
Friday’s game between the Bengals and Warriors boys basketball teams was another classic, and could be an early candidate for game of the year this season. Bassett trailed 49-42 heading into the fourth quarter, and were down five with just a few minutes left to play.
The Bengals started taking control on the court and taking control of the visitor’s section of the gym in Ridgeway after Tavin Hairston hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to two, and Branson Mattox knocked down a free throw to cut the Warriors lead to one with just over three minutes on the clock.
Mattox had probably the play of the game two possessions later, stealing a Magna Vista pass at midcourt and taking it to the basket with authority for a dunk that gave Bassett their first lead of the second half. Mattox followed with a free throw to cap off the 3-point play and give his team a 59-57 lead with 3:06 left to play.
Rion Martin had a layup under the basket for Magna Vista to bring the Warriors back within two with just over a minute on the clock, and he helped his team more by knocking down two free throws to tie the score, 61-61, with 50 seconds to play.
But again, Mattox played hero, coming away with a layup of his own on the next possession to again put the Bengals up, this time for good. Chippiness between the two teams as the clock wound down proved how heated the rivalry has become.
Fans of the Bengals and Warriors will have to wait a while before a rematch. The two teams are scheduled to face off at Bassett High School on January 18.
Speaking of that game, a correction needs to be made. In the write-up in Sunday’s paper, it incorrectly stated Bassett’s Simeon Walker-Muse scored 12 points for Bassett. Those points should have been credited to Ja’Ricous Hairston. The change has been made in the online version of the story.
We have quite a slate of games this week to look forward to as well for local hoops. Here’s what to watch on the hardwood:
Tunstall at Bassett boys basketball – Tuesday at 7 p.m.
In what could be the biggest surprise of the high school basketball season so far, the team at the top of the Piedmont District boys basketball standings is Tunstall High School.
Tunstall’s lone loss this year came to Hargrave Military Academy. They’re averaging 70.4 points per game, and allowing 48.2.
The Trojans (4-1, 1-0) will look to take away some of Bassett’s (1-1, 1-0) early season momentum with a trip to Bassett High School on Tuesday.
Bassett’s two games so far were spaced a week apart, so the Bengals should have fresh legs for an early PD matchup, which will also be their home opener.
Dan River at Martinsville boys basketball – Tuesday at 7 p.m.
As far as non-district rivalries go, there are few stronger than the one between Martinsville and Dan River boys basketball teams. From 2017-2019, the Bulldogs and Wildcats played in a Region 2C tournament win-or-go-home game each season.
In the regular season this year, Martinsville got the best of Dan River last week in Ringgold, with a 69-50 win. The Bulldogs backed up that victory with another decisive win over Patrick County Friday in their home opener.
Dan River (2-1) comes into Tuesday’s game after a week off. The matchup against Martinsville (2-1, 1-0) was their last game.
Halifax County at Patrick County girls basketball – Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Patrick County’s girls basketball team has played just two games this season, but Cougars junior Missy Hazard is already putting in a case for one of the best players in the district.
Hazard hit two game-winning free throws with 4.2 seconds on the clock in Patrick County’s season opener. She's scored 14 and 12 points in each of Patrick County’s two games this season, both wins, and has knocked down six 3-pointers and has nine steals in those games.
Hazard and the Cougars (2-0) haven’t played in a week after last Friday’s scheduled game against Martinsville was postponed. They’ll open PD play against a Halifax (4-1, 1-0) squad that is tied with Magna Vista for the most wins in the district.
The Comets are averaging 52.2 points per game, and allowing opponents 32.8.
Fayetteville Tech at P&HCC men’s basketball – Wednesday at 7 p.m.
After winning three straight games, the Patrick & Henry Community College men’s basketball team dropped two straight, but got back in the win column Saturday with a 79-68 win at Louisburg College.
The Patriots are 4-4 on the year, 4-3 in Region X. They’re currently fifth in Region X Division II. They’re averaging 70 points per game, and are second in Region X, shooting 36.9 perfect from beyond the 3-point arch. They lead the region in averaging 32.2 defensive rebounds a game.
Martinsville at G.W.-Danville boys basketball – Thursday 7 p.m.
Martinsville and G.W.-Danville last met in the 2020 Piedmont District tournament. The two teams are perennially two of the top teams in the district. Despite playing in different regions, the two teams are rivals in PD play ever regular season.
The Eagles, the 2019 VHSL Class 4 state champions, aren’t off to the start they wanted this season. They’re 0-3, scoring 62 points per game and allowing 73.3.
Martinsville is scoring 60.6 points per game, but they’re allowing just 43.3.
Piedmont District boys basketball standings
Tunstall (4-1, 1-0)
Martinsville (2-1, 1-0)
Bassett (1-1, 1-0)
Magna Vista (2-2, 0-1)
Halifax County (1-3, 0-1)
G.W.-Danville (0-2, 0-0)
Patrick County (0-4, 0-1)
Piedmont District girls basketball standings
Magna Vista (4-0, 1-0)
Halifax County (4-1, 1-0)
Patrick County (2-0, 0-0)
G.W.-Danville (1-3, 0-0)
Bassett (1-4, 0-1)
Martinsville (0-1, 0-0)
Tunstall (0-4, 0-1)
This week's basketball games
Tuesday
Boys Basketball
- New Covenant at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
- Tunstall at Bassett, 7 p.m.
- Magna Vista at G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.
- Patrick Co. at Halifax Co., 7 p.m.
- Dan River at Martinsville, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
- New Covenant at Carlisle, 5 p.m.
- Martinsville at Dan River, 7 p.m.
- G.W.-Danville at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.
- Halifax Co. at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.
- Bassett at Tunstall, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys Basketball
- Bassett at Franklin County, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
- Bassett at McMichael, 7 p.m.
Men's Basketball
- Fayetteville Tech at P&HCC, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Girls Basketball
- Patrick Co. at Dan River, 7 p.m.
- G.W.-Danville at Martinsville, 7 p.m.
- Southwest Va. Home School at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
- Martinsville at G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.
- Dan River at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.
- Southwest Va. Home School at Carlisle, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Men's Basketball
- P&HCC at Harford CC, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
- Patrick Co. at Bassett, 7 p.m.
- Magna Vista at Tunstall, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
- Martinsville at Floyd Co., 7 p.m.
- Tunstall at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.
- Bassett at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.
Saturday
Men's Basketball
- P&HCC at Howard CC, 2 p.m.
