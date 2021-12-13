This Week In Local Hoops: An early candidate for game of the year and what games to watch

Any time Bassett and Magna Vista meet up in any sport the rivalry between the schools gets better and better.

Friday’s game between the Bengals and Warriors boys basketball teams was another classic, and could be an early candidate for game of the year this season. Bassett trailed 49-42 heading into the fourth quarter, and were down five with just a few minutes left to play.

The Bengals started taking control on the court and taking control of the visitor’s section of the gym in Ridgeway after Tavin Hairston hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to two, and Branson Mattox knocked down a free throw to cut the Warriors lead to one with just over three minutes on the clock.

Mattox had probably the play of the game two possessions later, stealing a Magna Vista pass at midcourt and taking it to the basket with authority for a dunk that gave Bassett their first lead of the second half. Mattox followed with a free throw to cap off the 3-point play and give his team a 59-57 lead with 3:06 left to play.

Rion Martin had a layup under the basket for Magna Vista to bring the Warriors back within two with just over a minute on the clock, and he helped his team more by knocking down two free throws to tie the score, 61-61, with 50 seconds to play.