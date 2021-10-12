This Week In Local Sports: Magna Vista, Martinsville highlight high school football slate; Battle at the top for PD volleyball supremacy

It’s been a busy fall and this week is getting even busier for local sports teams. Here’s a look at some of the biggest games and events happening in the area this week.
WEDNESDAY: Martinsville at William Fleming volleyball (5:30 p.m.)
The Bulldogs had one of their two wins this season against William Fleming at home on September 9. The game was a 5-set thriller that saw Martinsville come away with the win behind 13 aces as a team.
Martinsville will again face their non-district foe this week in Roanoke, and will look to bounce back from four straight losses over the last three weeks.
WEDNESDAY: Pink baseball game at Hooker Field (6 p.m.)
Have you noticed changes to the press box at Hooker Field? You can’t miss the bright pink paint job the building is sporting for October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
In addition to the press box upgrade, Next P.L.A.N. Athletics' fall high school baseball league will play a pink game on Wednesday between the Morehead High School baseball team and the Vipers, a local travel team made up of players from Bassett and Magna Vista High Schools. One team will be wearing pink jerseys that night in honor of a player’s mom who is a breast cancer survivor.
THURSDAY: Carlisle boys soccer vs. New Covenant (4:30 p.m.)
After playing a string of road contests, the Chiefs return home to Smith River Sports Complex on Thursday for the first time since September 30.
Carlisle (4-3, 3-2 in the VIC) received two votes in the latest VISAA Division II state rankings released on October 5. They’ve scored 25 goals this season and allowed 30. As of Monday night, they’re currently ranked fifth in the VIC conference.
The Chiefs will next take on New Covenant, a school that did not receive any votes in the state poll and is seventh in the VIC.
The Gryphons (4-5, 2-4 VIC) come into Thursday’s game off of two straight wins. They’ve scored 21 goals this season and allowed 16.
The Carlisle boys soccer team traveled to Roanoke on Tuesday to take on their biggest rivals, North Cross. New Covenant took on Timberlake Christian on Tuesday. Results for both games were too late for publication.
THURSDAY: Bassett volleyball at Tunstall (7 p.m.)
After starting the season with nine straight wins, the Tunstall volleyball team’s first loss of the fall came at the hands of Bassett on September 21.
Since then, the Trojans lost to Magna Vista but have won five straight, including a 5-set revenge win over the Warriors last week.
Since the last time the Bengals took on the Trojans, they went 1-4 in a tournament at William Byrd, but have gone 3-1 in the regular season to improve to 14-6 overall on the year. Not counting the tournament, the Bengals are 13-2, and 8-1 in the Piedmont District, a half-game behind PD leader Magna Vista.
The Trojans are currently third in the PD standings.
Tunstall will finish the regular season on Monday at Patrick County. Bassett will finish the regular season at home against Magna Vista on Tuesday.
FRIDAY: Magna Vista at Martinsville football (7 p.m.)
In a season full of surprises, one of the biggest has been the emergence of Martinsville’s football team. The Bulldogs are currently 3-3 on the year and fourth in the Piedmont District standings.
The other side of the surprise season is Magna Vista, a team that currently sits sixth out of seven teams in the PD. The Warriors (2-4, 0-2) have lost three straight games and have been outscored 142-58 in that span.
Magna Vista has won 11 straight meetings against the Bulldogs, dating back to 2009. Only once have the Bulldogs scored more than 17 points against the Warriors in that span.
But the Bulldogs are a different team this year. In three wins this season, Martinsville has scored 29, 31, and 34 points. In last week’s 29-21 victory over Chatham, the Bulldogs final nine points were scored either on defense or special teams.
In the first set of playoff standings released on Monday, Martinsville is currently sixth in Region 2C, and Magna Vista is seventh in Region 3D. The top eight teams in each region make the playoffs, and the top four host games in the first round. The regular season will end on November 5.
FRIDAY: Patrick County football at Carroll County (7 p.m.)
In a makeup game, Patrick County will travel this week to take on winless Carroll County, a non-district foe and rival to the Cougars.
The two teams' first matchup was scheduled for Week 1 of the season, but was moved to each squads' bye week due to COVID-19 issues.
The Cavaliers are 0-6 on the season, having scored 73 point while allowing 145. Carroll County hasn’t scored more than 22 points in any game. Three of their losses have come by seven points or less.
Patrick County comes into Friday’s road game off of a 67-0 road loss to Bassett last Friday. It was the first time this year the Cougars have been shutout. Before that, they defeated Tunstall 46-27, their most points scored in a game all season.
In the VHSL playoff standings, Patrick County is currently ninth in Region 2C. Carroll County is 11th in Region 3D.
SATURDAY: Tunstall at Bassett football (2 p.m.)
Bassett will play a rare Saturday game this week, taking on Tunstall in a Piedmont District contest at home.
The Bengals have been one of the most impressive offensive teams in the Piedmont District this season, having scored at least 42 points in all but one game.
Bassett’s 290 points this season is 77 more than Halifax County, who has scored the second most in the Piedmont District.
The Bengals have also only allowed 92 points to opponents, including 13 points total in two PD games. G.W.-Danville has allowed the second most points (100), and Halifax has allowed the third (103).
Bassett, G.W., and Halifax are the only teams currently 2-0 in the PD. The Eagles and Comets are scheduled to face off on Saturday at 1 p.m. in South Boston.
Tunstall comes to Bassett having played the fewest number of games of any team in the district. The Trojans have battled COVID-19 issues all season, and haven’t played a game since October 1. Only twice this season have they played games in back-to-back weeks.
Tunstall has scored just 59 points this season, while allowing 136.
SATURDAY: Smith River Classic XC meet
The Patrick & Henry Community College and Bassett High School cross country teams will join together to both host the Smith River Classic at Smith River Sports Complex on Saturday morning.
Six high schools and seven colleges are scheduled to be in attendance.
The day full of races will begin with middle school runs at 8 a.m. The high school 5K meets will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.
The college men’s 8K race will begin at 10 a.m. The college women’s 5K will begin at 10:40 a.m.
Piedmont District volleyball standings (as of Monday night):
Magna Vista (13-2, 9-1)
Bassett (13-2, 8-1)
Tunstall (14-2, 7-2)
Patrick County (9-7, 3-5)
Halifax County (6-9, 3-5)
Martinsville (2-9, 1-8)
G.W.-Danville (0-7, 0-6)
PD football standings:
Halifax County (5-0, 2-0)
Bassett (5-1, 2-0)
G.W.-Danville (4-1, 2-0)
Martinsville (3-3, 0-2)
Patrick County (2-4, 1-2)
Magna Vista (2-4, 0-2)
Tunstall (1-3, 0-1)
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com