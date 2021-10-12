This Week In Local Sports: Magna Vista, Martinsville highlight high school football slate; Battle at the top for PD volleyball supremacy

Since the last time the Bengals took on the Trojans, they went 1-4 in a tournament at William Byrd, but have gone 3-1 in the regular season to improve to 14-6 overall on the year. Not counting the tournament, the Bengals are 13-2, and 8-1 in the Piedmont District, a half-game behind PD leader Magna Vista.

The Trojans are currently third in the PD standings.

Tunstall will finish the regular season on Monday at Patrick County. Bassett will finish the regular season at home against Magna Vista on Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Magna Vista at Martinsville football (7 p.m.)

In a season full of surprises, one of the biggest has been the emergence of Martinsville’s football team. The Bulldogs are currently 3-3 on the year and fourth in the Piedmont District standings.

The other side of the surprise season is Magna Vista, a team that currently sits sixth out of seven teams in the PD. The Warriors (2-4, 0-2) have lost three straight games and have been outscored 142-58 in that span.

Magna Vista has won 11 straight meetings against the Bulldogs, dating back to 2009. Only once have the Bulldogs scored more than 17 points against the Warriors in that span.