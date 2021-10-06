This Week in Local Sports: Magna Vista, Martinsville move this week's football games, and other contests happening this weekend

Rain has forced some movement in this week’s local football games, and there are also a number of other big events happening for local teams as the end of the fall sports seasons get closer.
Here’s a look at what to watch over the next few days.
Martinsville football
at Chatham ThursdayThe Martinsville High School football team will play a rare mid-week game when the Bulldogs travel to Chatham High School on Thursday. To avoid potential rain storms forecasted for this weekend, the game was moved from Friday night as originally scheduled.
After winning two straight games, the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-2) have fallen in their last two, including a 39-0 loss at G.W.-Danville last week.
Thursday’s game at Chatham is the third contest against a team in Region 2C for the Bulldogs this season. Martinsville previously lost to Glenvar in their first game of the season, but defeated Dan River in Game 3.
Chatham (3-1) is coming off of a 56-0 win over Nelson County last week.
Halifax football comes
to Ridgeway ThursdayThe potential for rain Friday night also forced Magna Vista to move its football game against Halifax County to Thursday in Ridgeway. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m.
The Warriors (2-3, 0-1) will look to bounce back from a loss to Bassett last week with another tough contest against an unbeaten Halifax team.
Halifax (4-0, 1-0) comes into this week off of a 49-32 non-district win over Jefferson Forest last week. The Comets have scored at least 42 points in three of four games this season. Their only close contest was a 21-16 win over Martinsville on September 24.
Magna Vista fell to the Bengals last week 49-13. It was the second week in a row the Warriors have been held to fewer than 20 points.
PD volleyball games Thursday
Magna Vista and Bassett remain in the top two spots in the Piedmont District volleyball standings, and both play PD contests at home Thursday night against the teams at the bottom.
Bassett will take on G.W.-Danville, a team they defeated 3-0 on September 14. Since struggling in a tournament at William Byrd two weeks ago, the Bengals have rattled off three straight victories. Not counting tournament games, they’re currently 12-2 on the year, and 7-1 in the Piedmont District.
The Bengals and Eagles will play at BHS at 7 p.m.
Magna Vista lost to Tunstall in four sets on Tuesday, their first PD loss of the season. The Warriors will look to bounce back from the loss against Martinsville in Ridgeway Thursday.
With Tuesday’s loss, not counting tournament games, the Warriors are now 12-2 on the year, and 8-1 in the PD, giving them a slight edge over Bassett in the PD standings. Magna Vista defeated Bassett in the team’s only meeting so far.
The Warriors and Bulldogs game at MVHS on Thursday will begin at 6 p.m.
Away from the local area, Tunstall will also play a PD contest Thursday at home against Halifax County. Tunstall is currently third in the PD at 12-2 overall, and 8-2 in the PD. The Trojans have won three straight PD games since losing back-to-back contests to Bassett and Magna Vista on September 21 and 22.
Friday football in the Piedmont District
Patrick County and Bassett will face off in a Piedmont District contest Friday night.
At Bassett High School, the Bengals will look to extend their current winning streak to four games when they take on Patrick County High School.
Bassett comes into Friday having scoring at least 48 points in three straight games. The Bengals have allowed just 22 points combined in those three contests.
The Cougars come into Friday off of their first PD win of the year, a 46-27 road victory over Tunstall. It was the most points PC has scored in a game this season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
P&HCC men’s soccer Friday
After more than a week off, the Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer team will go on the road Friday to South Carolina to take on USC Union.
The Patriots come into Friday’s game 5-3 on the year and a perfect 5-0 in Region X. P&HCC’s Kaue Mendes and Paolo Rocha are tied for the Region X Division II lead with five goals each this season. Mendes is also tied for the lead with 12 points this season, and Rocha is second with 11.
Pats keeper Tim Paulet is second in the conference with 24 saves and third in the conference with an .828 save percentage.
USC Union is 3-5 on the year, and at the bottom of the Region X Division II standings.
Friday’s game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
P&HCC volleyball Saturday
The P&HCC volleyball team will look to pick up their first wins of the season with two games at home on Saturday.
For the second straight weekend, the Pats (0-10, 0-3) will host two teams. P&H will take on Central Carolina Community College at 11 a.m. and Louisburg College at 3 p.m.
Central Carolina comes into Saturday 0-9 on the season. Louisburg is 2-10.
PD Volleyball Standings (as of Tuesday night)</&h5>
Magna Vista 12-2, 8-1</&h5>
Bassett 12-2, 7-1</&h5>
Tunstall 12-2, 8-2</&h5>
Patrick County 9-6, 2-4</&h5>
Halifax County 5-7, 2-4</&h5>
Martinsville 2-5, 1-4</&h5>
G.W.-Danville 0-7, 0-6</&h5>
PD Football Standings</&h5>
Halifax 4-0, 1-0</&h5>
G.W.-Danville 4-1, 2-0</&h5>
Bassett 4-1, 1-0</&h5>
Magna Vista 2-3, 0-1</&h5>
Patrick County 2-3, 1-1</&h5>
Martinsville 2-3, 1-2</&h5>
Tunstall 1-3, 0-1</&h5>
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com