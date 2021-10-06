This Week in Local Sports: Magna Vista, Martinsville move this week's football games, and other contests happening this weekend

The Warriors (2-3, 0-1) will look to bounce back from a loss to Bassett last week with another tough contest against an unbeaten Halifax team.

Halifax (4-0, 1-0) comes into this week off of a 49-32 non-district win over Jefferson Forest last week. The Comets have scored at least 42 points in three of four games this season. Their only close contest was a 21-16 win over Martinsville on September 24.

Magna Vista fell to the Bengals last week 49-13. It was the second week in a row the Warriors have been held to fewer than 20 points.

PD volleyball games Thursday

Magna Vista and Bassett remain in the top two spots in the Piedmont District volleyball standings, and both play PD contests at home Thursday night against the teams at the bottom.

Bassett will take on G.W.-Danville, a team they defeated 3-0 on September 14. Since struggling in a tournament at William Byrd two weeks ago, the Bengals have rattled off three straight victories. Not counting tournament games, they’re currently 12-2 on the year, and 7-1 in the Piedmont District.

The Bengals and Eagles will play at BHS at 7 p.m.