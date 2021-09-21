This week in local sports: Warriors, Bengals meet up on the volleyball court; Football teams begin Piedmont District play

Over the last four games, Bassett's Makayla Rumley has recorded 59 kills, 18 blocks, and 56 digs, and Zoie Pace has 71 assists.

The Bengals and Warriors split two regular season matches during the 2019 season, the last full season played by the VHSL. Magna Vista defeated their rivals in the first round of the Region 3D tournament that season.

The two teams didn't play in the shortened spring season last school year.

BOYS SOCCER: Hargrave (1-6) at Carlisle (2-1), Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex

After starting the season with big wins in two games, Carlisle boy's soccer team comes into Wednesday's game off of an 8-0 loss to Southwest Virginia Home School on Monday. The Chiefs will look to bounce back against Hargrave on their home field.

In two wins this fall, Carlisle outscored their opponents 16-1. Chiefs junior Terrance Hairston scored 10 goals in the two games.

Hargrave comes into this week's contest against the Chiefs having scored just seven goals while allowing 31 in seven games this season.

FOOTBALL: William Byrd (0-2) at Bassett (2-1), Friday at 7 p.m.