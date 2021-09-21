This week in local sports: Warriors, Bengals meet up on the volleyball court; Football teams begin Piedmont District play

It’s Week 5 of the high school football season, and teams are beginning to start Piedmont District play.
In other fall sports, Magna Vista and Bassett meet up for a rivalry match on the volleyball court, and Carlisle boys soccer looks to bounce back from a loss earlier this week.
Here’s a look at what's going on across the area this week:
VOLLEYBALL: Bassett (8-1) at Magna Vista (8-0), Thursday at 7 p.m.
The rivals, who also happen to have two of the top three records in the Piedmont District, will face off for the first time this fall on Thursday in Ridgeway.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Magna Vista and Tunstall are the only two unbeaten teams in the Piedmont District. The Warriors have won all but one match this season in three sets.
The Warriors and Trojans will play on Wednesday in Ridgeway.
Over the last four games, the Warriors have been led by Morgan Smith with 54 kills, Danielle Draper with 83 digs, and Summer Stone with 97 assists.
Bassett's only loss this season came in a non-district contest against William Byrd. Prior to Tuesday's contest against Tunstall (results were too late for publication), the Bengals were 4-0 in the Piedmont District.
Over the last four games, Bassett's Makayla Rumley has recorded 59 kills, 18 blocks, and 56 digs, and Zoie Pace has 71 assists.
The Bengals and Warriors split two regular season matches during the 2019 season, the last full season played by the VHSL. Magna Vista defeated their rivals in the first round of the Region 3D tournament that season.
The two teams didn't play in the shortened spring season last school year.
BOYS SOCCER: Hargrave (1-6) at Carlisle (2-1), Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex
After starting the season with big wins in two games, Carlisle boy's soccer team comes into Wednesday's game off of an 8-0 loss to Southwest Virginia Home School on Monday. The Chiefs will look to bounce back against Hargrave on their home field.
In two wins this fall, Carlisle outscored their opponents 16-1. Chiefs junior Terrance Hairston scored 10 goals in the two games.
Hargrave comes into this week's contest against the Chiefs having scored just seven goals while allowing 31 in seven games this season.
FOOTBALL: William Byrd (0-2) at Bassett (2-1), Friday at 7 p.m.
The Terriers and Bengals will get a second shot at playing each other Friday. The two teams were supposed to face off last Friday, but the game was delayed a week due to COVID-19 concerns with William Byrd. Thankfully, both teams had matching bye weeks on the original schedule, making a postponed game much easier to reschedule.
William Byrd comes to Bassett off of two losses to start the season: a 33-28 loss to Liberty (Bedford) Week 1, and a 42-10 loss to Hidden Valley Week 2. The Terriers have been outscored 75-38 this season.
In their last game, William Byrd allowed 221 passing yards to Hidden Valley, but just 34 rushing yards.
The Bengals are coming off of a 56-0 win over Dan River in Week 3, the team’s first shutout during coach Brandon Johnson’s tenure. Bassett’s defense allowed just 57 passing and 27 rushing yards, and had three turnovers.
Bassett’s defense had allowed 70 points in two games prior to the victory over the Wildcats.
Bassett has scored 126 points in three games this season.
FOOTBALL: Halifax County (2-0) at Martinsville (2-1), Friday at 7 p.m.
The Martinsville football team has won back-to-back games for the first time since October 2017. The Bulldogs come into this week’s game off of a 31-28 win over Dan River Friday in Ringgold.
Jahmal Jones scored three touchdowns in the win last week. Ray Dickerson had another in the fourth quarter, and Bulldogs kicker Andy Garcia’s 27-yard field goal gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
After starting the season with a 25-7 loss to Glenvar, since tehn the Bulldogs have scored 65 points in two games.
Halifax comes to town on Friday off of a 55-21 win over Park View (South Hill) High School. The Comets have two wins this season, and have scored 97 points while allowing 29.
FOOTBALL: G.W.-Danville (1-1) at Patrick County (1-2), Friday at 7 p.m.
After starting the season with a 42-32 loss to E.C. Glass, G.W.-Danville bounced back with a 46-31 win over Nation Ford High School in South Carolina Friday night.
The Eagles have allowed 73 points this season, and have themselves scored 78 points.
Both G.W. and Patrick County have had to deal with COVID postponements and quarantines so far this season. The Eagles had to cancel the first two games of the season, while Patrick County had to postpone their game Week 1.
The Cougars are also coming off of a bounce-back win Friday night, a 34-28 victory over previously unbeaten Chatham.
The Cougars’ 34 points in the win was two more than they have put up in the previous two games combined.
Patrick County’s defense has allowed 91 points in three games this season.
FOOTBALL: Magna Vista at Tunstall postponed
Magna Vista High School announced on Twitter on Tuesday that the Warriors football game on Friday at Tunstall has been postponed. No other information was provided, and a make-up contest has not been announced.
Magna Vista's (2-2) next scheduled game is October 1 at home against Bassett.
Piedmont District football standings (as of Tuesday):
Halifax (2-0)
Bassett (2-1)
Martinsville (2-1)
Magna Vista (2-2)
G.W.-Danville (1-1)
Patrick County (1-2)
Tunstall (1-2)
Piedmont District volleyball standings (as of Monday):
Tunstall (9-0, 3-0)
Magna Vista (8-0, 4-0)
Bassett (8-1, 4-0)
Patrick County (6-4, 1-2)
Halifax County (3-6, 0-3)
Martinsville (1-4, 0-2)