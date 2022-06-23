This Week in Mustangs Baseball: Martinsville continues to roll over 7-3 stretch

The Martinsville Mustangs continue to show improvement as they add more wins and move up the Coastal Plain League standings.

After going 3-2 over the last week, the Mustangs moved up to a tie for second in the CPL West standings. Martinsville is tied with the Lexington County Blowfish at 10-9 in CPL play.

The Savannah Bananas clinched the CPL West Division first half crown after going 16-5 so far this summer, giving the team a spot in the CPL Petitt Cup Playoffs. The Bananas will play the winner of the CPL West second half championship in the semifinals of the playoffs, which begin on July 31.

Here’s a look at Mustangs this week.

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

The Mustangs are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and come into the weekend off an 8-5 loss to the High Point-Thomasville HiToms on Wednesday in North Carolina.

Before that loss, Martinsville defeated the Peninsula Pilots 11-6 on Monday at Hooker Field, fell to the Pilots 6-3 on the road on Sunday, picked up a 12-8 win over the Forest City Owls on Saturday, and won an exhibition game on Friday over the Catawba Valley Stars, 8-1.

TEAM STATS

Over the last seven games, the Mustangs are hitting .275 as a team, with 46 runs scored. Martinsville has 35 hits and 36 walks in that span.

As a team, Martinsville is second in the CPL with six triples on the season, and also tied for second in the league with 113 walks.

In the last week, Martinsville pitchers have allowed 27 earned runs and three unearned. They’ve struck out 57 while walking just 13. Opponents are hitting .269 against them, and the team’s ERA was 5.65.

TEAM LEADERS

Mustangs starting pitcher Cade Carlson (ETSU) is tied for the CPL lead with four wins on the summer, and he’s third in the league with 26 strikeouts. Carlson is 4-0 this summer in four starts. He has a 1.58 ERA, with 26 strikeouts to just four walks.

Caleb McRoy (Duke) has the CPL lead with 33 strikeouts, and he’s third in the league with a 0.57 ERA. The left-handed McRoy has made seven appearances, all in relief, on the mound for Martinsville this summer. He’s allowed just four hits and 10 walks in 15.2 innings pitched.

Cameron Pittman (Radford) is second in the CPL with a .407 batting average. The outfielder has two hits in each of the Mustangs last four games.

COMING UP

The Mustangs were back on the road in North Carolina on Thursday for a CPL game against the Forest City Owls. Results were too late for publication.

Martinsville will return home on Friday and Saturday for back-to-back league games against the Tri-City Chili Peppers and Peninsula Pilots. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.

The rest of the week’s games are as follows: Sunday at the Holly Springs Salamanders, Monday at home against the Asheboro Zookeepers, Tuesday at home against the Catawba Valley Stars, and Thursday at home against the HPT HiToms.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

