The Martinsville Mustangs are 10 games into the summer. Here's a look at where they are in the Coastal Plain League standings, and who's leading the team so far.

Standings

It’s still early, but so far the Mustangs are in sixth place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League.

At 3-7 on the year, they’re two games back of the fifth place High Point-Thomasville HiToms.

The Forest City Owls (10-3) lead the CPL West, followed by the Macon Bacon (7-6) and the Lexington County Blowfish (7-6).

In the East Division of the CPL, the Morehead City Marlins (11-4) have a half-game lead over the Wilson Tobs (10-4).

Last Week

The Mustangs had a scheduled off day on Sunday, and an impromptu day off on Monday when a scheduled doubleheader against the Boone Bigfoots was postponed due to inclement weather.

Before Sunday’s day off, Martinsville defeated the HiToms, in High Point, 7-6, on Thursday, but fell in back-to-back contests on Friday and Saturday. The HiToms defeated the Mustangs, 6-5, at Hooker Field on Friday, and the Peninsula Pilots won on Saturday, 5-4.

Team Leaders

Among players with at least 20 at-bats this season, Christian Easley leads the Mustangs with a .375 batting average. Easley, a Bassett High School and Patrick & Henry Community College graduate who now plays at UMBC, also has a team-high 12 hits and three doubles this season, with six runs and six RBIs.

Tyler Ross (Bowling Green University) leads the Mustangs with seven RBIs and 10 runs this season. Ross is hitting .306 and has six walks.

Drew Needham (Western Carolina) has nine hits this season, and a team-high two home runs and seven walks.

Dillon Moran (Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University) has a team-high three pitching starts and 10 innings pitched. Moran also leads the Mustangs with 13 strikeouts. He has a 4.50 earned run average this summer.

Adam Bogosian (Lafayette College) has struck out nine batters in seven innings pitched for the Mustangs. Among the players with at least six innings pitched, he has the second lowest ERA at 2.57.

Doc Daniels (Wilson College) has yet to allow an earned run in 6.2 innings pitched. Daniels has made four relief appearances and has eight strikeouts.

Local Look

Drew Fisher, a Bassett High School and P&HCC graduate, has made four appearances as a reliever for Martinsville, allowing seven hits while striking out four in 4.1 innings pitched.

Trever Barnes, also a Bassett High School graduate who now plays at the University of Lynchburg, made his lone appearance so far in an 11-10 win over the Pilots on June 12. In the win, Barnes threw 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk.

Johnboy Rittenhouse, from P&HCC, has three hits, two RBIs, and a walk for Martinsville this summer.

P&HCC pitchers Landon Abrahamson and Alex Kanipe have come out of the bullpen for Martinsville. Abrahamson has made two appearances and struck out three.

Kanipe has made three appearances and struck out two.

Coming Up

The Mustangs were back on the road on Tuesday in North Carolina to take on the Wilson Tobs. Results were too late for publication.

Martinsville will also travel on Wednesday to take on the Asheboro Zookeepers. They’ll return home on Thursday to take on the Forest City Owls at 7 p.m.

This weekend, Martinsville will travel to Boone on both Friday and Sunday to take on the Bigfoots. They’ll come home for a doubleheader on Saturday against the Zookeepers beginning at 6 p.m.

