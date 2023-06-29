The Martinsville Mustangs went into the weekend with a doubleheader sweep of the High Point-Thomasville HiToms on Thursday at Hooker Field.

Here's more on those wins and a look at the team and Coastal Plain League standings heading into the July 4 weekend.

DOUBLEHEADER SWEEP

Martinsville defeated the HiToms, 5-1, in Game 1 on Thursday, and held off a late HPT charge for a 3-2 win in Game 2.

All of the Mustangs runs in Game 1 came in the first three innings. Carter Dorighi (Butler University) and Adam Fallon (Bowling Green) started the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles, and both came around to score on a hit by Tyler Ross (Bowling Green) for an early 2-0 lead.

Bassett High School graduate Christian Easley (UMBC) hit a 2-run home to double Martinsville's runs in the second.

Fallon hit a triple in the third and came around to score later in the inning to cap off the Mustangs runs in the game.

Fallon was 2-3 to lead Martinsville at the plate.

Joe Skapinetz (Lafayette) got the win on the mound, throwing two hitless innings, walking four and striking out two.

Alex Kanipe (P&HCC), Avery Cain (NC A&T), and Jonathan Todd (Western Carolina) combined for five innings in relief, allowing a combined three hits and one run, walking six and striking out six.

Martinsville did much the same in Game 2, scoring all of their runs in the first two innings.

Dorighi led off the bottom of the first inning with a double, and came around to score one batter later on a single by Fallon.

Fallon promptly stole second and third and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Drew Needham (Western Carolina).

Dorighi singled in the second to score Easley, who walked and stole second and third one batter prior.

Bassett graduate Trever Barnes (Lynchburg) got the start and the win in Game 2 for Martinsville, throwing three innings and allowing one run on three hits and two walks.

Tim Cunningham (St. Johns) threw three perfect innings in relief, striking out two.

High Point tried to mount a comeback in the top of the seventh. The HiToms scored a run to get within one. Antwan Walton (P&HCC) took the mound for Martinsville with one out, and walked his first batter to load the bases. Walton got out the jam, striking out the next two batters to strand all three runners and get the save.

Dorighi was 2-3 for Martinsville. Fallon had a hit, a walk, and three stolen bases.

STANDINGS

With Thursday's two wins, Martinsville improves to 9-10 on the year. The Mustangs have won three straight games, and are 6-4 in their last 10 contests.

The Mustangs have moved up to fourth in the CPL West Division, a half game behind third place Lexington County.

The Forest City Owls still lead the West Division with a 14-6 record.

TEAM LEADERS

Among players with at least 40 at-bats this season, Dorighi and Easley are tied for the team lead with .333 batting averages. Dorighi has a team-high 19 hits in 57 at-bats.

Easley has scored 13 runs, has 13 walks, 10 RBIs, and a team-high 12 stolen bases.

Fallon leads Martinsville with 15 runs scored. Ross has a team-high 12 RBIs.

Patrick & Henry Community College graduate Johnboy Rittenhouse and Needham both have a team-high three home runs.

Cunningham is second on the team with 15 innings pitched, and had a team-best 1.80 earned run average. Cunningham has pitched in eight games in relief, and has struck out 12 while only walking one.

Dillon Moran (Embry-Riddle) has struck out a team-high 20 batters. He's started four games and has a 3.94 ERA.

COMING UP

Martinsville traveled to take on the Peninsula Pilots on Friday night. Results were too late for publication. The Mustangs go back on the road on Saturday to take on the Tri-City Chili Peppers at 7 p.m.

Martinsville will take Sunday and Monday off and return home on Tuesday to take on the Chili Peppers. First pitch is at 7 p.m.

Thursday at Hooker Field

Game 1

Martinsville 5, High Point-Thomasville 1

HPT 000 100 0 - 1 3 1

MM 221 000 X - 5 6 0

Martinsville hitters: C. Dorighi 1-3, R; A. Fallon 2-3, 3B, 2R, SB; D. Needham 0-2, RBI; T. Ross 1-2, RBI, SB; R. Robinett 1-2, BB, RBI; C. Easley 1-2, HR, 2RBI

Martinsville pitchers: J. Skapinetz 2IP, 4BB, 2K; A. Kanipe 2IP, 2H, R, 2BB; A. Cain IP, H, 2K; J. Todd 2IP, 2K

Game 2

Martinsville 3, High Point-Thomasville 2

HPT 000 100 1 - 2 7 3

MM 210 000 X - 3 3 1

Martinsville hitters: C. Dorighi 2-3, 2B, R, RBI; A. Fallon 1-2, BB, R, RBI, 3SB; T. Ross 0-2, BB; C. Easley 0-1, BB, R, 2SB

Martinsville pitchers: T. Barnes 3IP, 3H, R, 2BB; T. Cunningham 3IP, 2K; A. Bogosian 0.1IP, 3H, R, K; A. Walton 0.2IP, H, 2K