Thursday Area Scores: Bassett, Patrick County, P&HCC volleyball pick up wins

VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, Mecklenburg County 2 (19-25, 25-15, 25-14, 18-25, 15-9)

The Bassett volleyball team picked up a hard-fought Piedmont District home win on Thursday, 3-2, over Mecklenburg County. The Bengals won by scores of 19-25, 25-15, 25-14, 18-25, 15-9.

Bassett was led by: Annie Laine (21 kills, 3 blocks, 5 service points), Cierra Hagwood (13 kills), Evan Parnell (21 digs, 9 service points, 4 aces), Zoie Pace (12 service points, 46 assists, 9 digs), and Nikki Finney (10 service points, 4 aces, 3 kills).

The Bengals (4-2, 2-1) will next travel to Buchanan on Monday for a 7 p.m. contest at James River High School.

Patrick County 3, G.W.-Danville 0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-10)

The Patrick County volleyball team picked up a Piedmont District road win on Thursday, 3-0, over G.W.-Danville. The Cougars won by scores of 25-6, 25-10, 25-10.

PCHS (7-1, 2-1) will return home on Monday for a 7 p.m. game against Chatham High School.

P&HCC 3, Southwest Virginia 0

The Patrick & Henry Community College volleyball team picked up a win in their home opener on Thursday, defeating Southwest Virginia, 3-0.

The Patriots (1-2) will next travel to Central Carolina Community College on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.