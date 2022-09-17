Thursday Area Scores: Patrick County picks up 5-set win over Magna Vista

VOLLEYBALL

Patrick County 3, Magna Vista 2 (25-15, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 17-15)

The Patrick County volleyball team picked up a 5-set victory over Magna Vista, in Ridgeway, on Thursday. The Cougars won by scores of 25-15, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 17-15.

PCHS was led by: Lilly Byers (36 assists, 14 digs, 7 aces), Samantha Harris (16 kills, 17 digs, 3 aces), Marissa Bentley (8 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces), and Journey Moore (25 digs, 3 kills, 4 assists).

The Cougars improve to 9-2 on the year, 3-1 in the Piedmont District. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on Martinsville, at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista (6-3, 3-2) will play a tournament at William Byrd High School this weekend.

Bassett 3, Halifax County 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-8)

The Bassett volleyball team picked up a Piedmont District home won over Halifax County, on Thursday, 3-0. The Bengals won by scores of 25-19, 25-19, 25-8.

Bassett was led by: Annie Laine (11 kills, 13 service points, 3 aces), Cierra Hagwood (6 kills, 1 block), Nikki Finney (4 kills, 5 service points, 2 aces), Zoie Pace (20 assists, 3 kills, 7 digs), and Evan Parnell (11 digs).

The Bengals improve to 6-3 on the year, 4-1 in Piedmont District play. They'll next return home on Tuesday for a non-district contest against Staunton River, at 7 p.m.