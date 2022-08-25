Thursday Area Scores: Patrick County volleyball and P&HCC men's soccer pick up wins; PD golf results

GOLF

Results of Piedmont District Match No. 5

Halifax County High School continued to roll through Piedmont District play this season with a win in the district fifth regular season match of the year, Thursday, at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville.

The Comets have now won all five matches this season. They shot 304 as a team to best Magna Vista (311) by seven strokes.

Mecklenburg County High School (316) and Patrick County High School (321) finished third and fourth in the team competition.

Halifax's JD Cunningham was the overall medalist after shooting 71 on the day. Patrick County's Jalen Hagwood (72) was second overall, and Magna Vista's Patrick McCrickard (73) was third.

Full results from the meet, which was hosted by Martinsville High School, are listed below.

The PD schools will meet again on Monday for a match hosted by Bassett High School at Beaver Creek Golf Club in Collinsville.

1st - Halifax (304)

- J.D. Cunningham 71

- Lukas Newton 76

- Jack Morgan 78

- Will Long 79

- Joe Roberts 87

- Alex Payne 80

2nd - Magna Vista (311)

- Logan Williams 74

- Patrick McCrickard 73

- Luke Gardner 82

- Jaken Ford 82

- Landon Hall 99

- Kailei Minter 88

3rd - Mecklenburg County (316)

- Taylor Seamans 79

- Jackson Allgood 77

- Cameron Shriver 79

- Barrett Digh 85

- E. Love 81

- Tyler Driggs 99

4th - Patrick County (321)

- Jalen Hagwood 72

- Wesley Roberson 76

- Chance Corns 89

- Jordan Harris 84

- Kylee Joyce 98

- Will Vernon 105

5th - Tunstall (377)

- Jordan Powell 82

- Tesla Vargas 97

- Jackson Jones 107

- Shaffer Boles 105

- Cole Abercrombie 93

- Andrew Lavinder 117

6th - G.W.-Danville (392)

- Ella Payne 83

- Sadie Gunn 89

- Dylan Gluhareff 96

- Maggie Weller 124

Martinsville

- Abby Haskew 114

- Connor Worthington 120

- NyQuis Bradley 125

Bassett

- Camden Bryant 79

- Tate Jones 82

VOLLEYBALL

Patrick County 3, Dan River 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-20)

The Patrick County High School volleyball team picked up a third win in the first week of the season with a 3-0 victory over Dan River, in Stuart, Thursday night, by scores of 25-21, 25-21, 25-20.

PCHS was led by: Samantha Harris (15 kills and 6 digs), Marissa Bentley (8 kills and 3 aces), Lilly Byers (30 assists), Journey Moore (11 digs and 4 aces), and Kaylee Towler (8 aces).

The Cougars (3-0) will return home on Tuesday for their first Piedmont District game of the season. They'll face Bassett High School at 7 p.m.

James River 3, Bassett 0 (25-19, 25-23, 28-26)

The Bassett High School volleyball team opened the season with a 3-0 loss to James River, at home, Thursday night, by scores of 25-19, 25-23, 28-26.

The Bengals (0-1) will return home on Monday for another non-district game against Chatham at 7 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

P&HCC 5, Bluefield University 0

Five different Patrick & Henry Community College players found the back of the net to help the Patriots to a 5-0 road win over Bluefield University, on Thursday.

Marvin Musanhi opened the scoring in the 15th minute on an assist by Carlos Trott. Twenty minutes later, Trott scored a goal on an assist by Chris Rosales.

Two minutes later, Chava Bernal scored on an assist by Richard Salinas to give P&HCC a 3-0 lead that they took into halftime.

In the 88th minute, Sergio Traitel scored on an assist by Vinnicius Da Cruz, and one minute later Pleh Reh scored an unassisted goal to round out the Patriots scoring for the night.

Daniel Clark-Phillips had three saves in goal for P&HCC.

The Patriots (4-0) will go on the road for the fifth time this season on Saturday when they travel to Greensboro College for a 6 p.m. game.