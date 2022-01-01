Top 21: The 21 local athletes and teams that stood out most in 2021

After missing so much in the sports world in 2020, local high school and college teams came out with a bang in 2021. We saw teams going further than they'd ever been before in state and national tournaments, we had athletes signing Division I scholarships, and others from the local area making their names known on the national and state level.

Here are the 21 most standout teams, athletes, and moments in local sports over the last 12 months, listed chronologically through the year.

1. P&HCC baseball reaches NJCAA national championship semifinals

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team wasted no time getting back into the swing of things in 2021. The team played seven games in four days to go through the loser’s bracket of the South Atlantic District Tournament, finally defeating Pitt Community College in 12 innings to win and advance to nationals for the first time in school history.

The Patriots started the tournament 2-1 to advance to the final four before falling to Western Oklahoma State and ending their season.

P&HCC finished the season 43-17 and as the most successful team in program history. The Region X Champions saw Magnus Ellerts named Region X Pitcher of the Year. They had an additional five all-region selections, an all-american, two World Series team selections, and had one point had the highest ranking in school history.

Speaking of Patriots...

2. P&HCC men’s soccer national championship tournament appearance

It was a big spring for the Patriots as the school saw two teams reach their respective NJCAA national tournaments. The P&HCC men’s soccer team also went to nationals, also for the first time in school history.

The Patriots qualified for nationals with an at-large bid into the tournament after winning the Region X regular season championship.

P&HCC was eliminated after two games in the tournament, but finished the season 6-4-1.

The team had more to celebrate later in the spring…

3. Wilson Bowles named All-American

Much of the P&HCC men’s soccer team’s success this spring could be credited to Martinsville High School graduate Wilson Bowles. Bowles led the Patriots with 10 goals, including three game-winners, and six assists on the way to being named Second Team NJCAA Division II All-American.

Bowles was also named Region X Men’s Soccer Player of the Year and named to the Region X All-Academic Team after carrying a grade point average of at least 3.1 for the second semester.

On the same day he was named an All-American, Bowles also announced he was committing to continue his soccer career at NCAA Division III Lynchburg College, where he played this fall.

4. Carlisle baseball reaches state championship

The Carlisle School baseball team followed in the P&HCC team’s footsteps by also making a run through the postseason to reach the VISAA Division II state championship game.

Led by seniors Garret Kangas, a pitcher committed to Campbell University, and Addison Clark, a catcher committed to VMI, the Chiefs went 16-3 and won the VIC conference championship. They fell to Walsingham Academy 2-0 in the state championship game, for Walsingham’s third straight state title.

Clark, Kangas, junior infielder and pitcher Colin Cunningham, and junior infielder Conner Plaster were all named first team all-state. Junior outfielder Colby Cunningham and sophomore pitcher Styles Geramita were named to the VISAA Division III second team.

5. Magna Vista girls soccer has team's most successful season

For the first time in school history, the Magna Vista girls soccer team reached the Region 3D championship game, going unbeaten on the season to that point. The Warriors outscored opponents 95-18 on the season.

Magna Vista’s season came to an end in the region championship with a 7-1 loss to Hidden Valley.

There were many bright spots on the team, but one player in particular helped the Warriors get to that point…

6. Brianna Bitz

Magna Vista girls soccer senior Brianna Bitz had 22 goals during the regular season, including four games of at least three goals, and led the Warriors with 21 assists on the way to being named First Team All-Region 3D.

Bitz had all three goals for MVHS in a 3-2 win over Christiansburg in the Region 3D tournament semifinals.

The former Warrior went on to play at George Mason University, where she was a freshman this fall.

We’ll look more at one of Bitz’s Warriors teammate later on in the list…

7. Magna Vista boys soccer also has historic season

The Warriors other soccer team made a run of its own this spring. The MVHS boys won the Region 3D championship with a 2-1 victory over Cave Spring, thanks to a game-winning penalty kick by Ian Betton with three minutes remaining in the game.

It was the Warriors first region soccer title in school history. Magna Vista finished the season 12-2 after falling to Spotswood 3-0 in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals.

Magna Vista coach John Athey was named Region 3D coach of the year. Finley Underwood, Betton, Reeves Stowe, and William Bendall Jr. were all named first-team all-region, and Wil Gardner was named to the second team.

Speaking of two of those players…

8. Finley Underwood and Reeves Stowe

In addition to being named first-team all-region, Stowe was also named region co-player of the year. The junior defender was part of the Warriors’ backline that allowed just 14 goals in 14 games and had six shutout wins on the season.

Stowe’s teammates Underwood was named 3A Male Athlete of the Year by the Virginia High School League. Underwood was named First Team All-Region 3D for swimming and broke the school record in the 50 freestyle. He backed that up the following season by being named Second Team All-Region 3D kicker for the Warriors football team, and First Team All-Region 3D for soccer.

Underwood was a freshman at the University of Virginia this fall. Stowe will be a senior for the Warriors this spring.

Underwood will soon be a UVa classmate with another local standout athlete...

9. Jade Hylton

Bassett senior softball star Jade Hylton made a verbal commitment to the University of Virginia in September 2020, but she made the commitment official this fall by signing her letter of intent with the Cavaliers.

The Bengals shortstop was named First Team All-Region 3D this spring, backing up her freshman season in which she was named Co-Piedmont District Player of the Year and First Team All-Region 4D. She didn’t play her sophomore year because the season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Hylton hit two homeruns in the Bengals’s season opener this spring.

10. Michael Hamm and Patrick County runners have career day at state track meet

After winning two events at the Region 2C outdoor track and field championship, Patrick County senior Michael Hamm backed it up with two top-5 finishes at the VHSL Class 3 state championship in June.

At the state meet, Hamm finished second in the 200 meter dash, running 22.06 seconds, and fourth in the 100 meter dash, running 11.01 seconds. Hamm won both events at regions.

The Cougars 4x100 meter relay team—consisting of Jeffrey Moore, Desmond McClaine, Conner Stanley, and Hamm—finished third in the state with a time of 45.94.

Patrick County also had a fourth place finish in the girls 4x400 meter relay. The girls relay team, consisting of Brylie Pike, Irene Smith, Gracen Edwards, and Julianna Overby, finished fourth with a time of 4:31.427.

11. Martinsville returns to sports, football team reaches playoffs

After not playing any sports during the 2020-2021 school year, the Martinsville High School football team was the first at the school to compete in a game in 17 months when they suited up for the season opener in August.

The Bulldogs made up for lost time, defeating Morehead in the second game of the fall for the football team’s first win since 2018.

Martinsville went on to finish the regular season 4-5 and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They defeated James River in the first round of the playoffs for their first postseason win since 2016.

The Bulldogs season ended at the hand of Glenvar in the second round of the Region 2C playoffs.

12. Patrick County golf reaches state tournament

The postseason couldn’t have gone much better for the Patrick County High School golf team this fall. The Cougars started with a second straight Piedmont District team title, besting favorites Halifax County by two strokes. The team then went on to a second place finish at the Region 2C championship, enough to gain an automatic berth into the VHSL Class 2 state championship.

PCHS backed up their berth by shooting 335 as a team to get another second place finish in the state finals at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.

The Cougars competed in states as a team for the first time in school history.

Patrick County had a young team with a lot of standouts this postseason…

13. Jalen Hagwood, Wesley Roberson, and David Smith

Cougars Wesley Roberson and David Smith were both named VHSL Class 2 All-State golf after finishing third and tied for fifth at the state championship. Roberson shot a 3-over 75, and Smith shot an 8-over 80 at states.

Fellow Cougar Jalen Hagwood had his own standout moment in the postseason, shooting 79 in the Region 2C championship to win the region title. Cougars golf coach Philip Steagall said he isn’t sure if any other PCHS golfers had previously won a region title, but none have since he began coaching more than 20 years ago.

14. Bassett football has comeback season

The 2021 fall was the best for the Bassett football team in more than a decade. The success started with the team’s 49-13 win over Magna Vista in October for their third straight Smith River Classic victory.

The Bengals would go on to finish the regular season 8-2 and take the No. 3 seed in the Region 3D playoffs. Bassett was able to host a postseason game for the first time in 14 years, and made the most of it, defeating Magna Vista for the second time this season by the same score as the teams’ first meeting.

Bassett’s season came to an end in the region semifinals with a 42-34 loss to Abingdon.

The Bengals had many players who had an impact this season, but two in particular stood out above the rest…

15. Simeon Walker-Muse and Elijah Stokes

Bassett senior running back Simeon Walker-Muse was named Piedmont District and Region 3D Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for more than 1,900 yards and 27 touchdowns this season. The senior averaged 176 rushing yards per game and 10.15 yards per carry, and added seven catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He was also named First Team All-Region 3D as a linebacker, and was named Second Team All-VHSL Class 3 all-state as a running back.

His teammate, Elijah Stokes, was named first-team all-state as a punt returner this season. Stokes returned two punts for touchdowns this season. On offense, he had two rushing, two passing, and three receiving touchdowns, accounting for 631 total yards of offense. He added three interceptions on defense.

Stokes was also named First Team All-Region 3D as a punt returner, and second team all-region as a defensive back.

Speaking of successful Bassett athletes this fall…

16. Makayla Rumley

Stokes wasn’t Bassett’s only first-team all-state selection this fall. Bengals senior Makayla Rumley was named First Team All-VHSL Class 3 volleyball after leading the team with 405 kills, an average of 15 kills per game. Rumley had a kill percentage of 48 percent this season, and she had a season-high 28 kills in a win over Halifax County on Sept. 16.

She added 131 blocks on the season, with a season-high 13 blocks in a game against Tunstall on October 14. She also has a passing average of 77 percent on the season, and added 268 digs. She had an 81 percent service average with 31 aces and 99 points.

The Bengals senior was also named First Team All-Region 3D and was the Piedmont District Player of the Year.

Rumley was a standout on a Bengals squad that had a standout season this fall…

17. Bassett volleyball wins PD championships

The Bassett volleyball team finished the year 19-7, and won 10 of their last 11 games. The Bengals won the Piedmont District regular season and tournament championships, and reached the Region 3D tournament semifinals.

It was Bassett’s most successful season under head coach Julie Firebaugh, who was named co-PD Coach of the Year.

Bassett sophomore Zoie Pace was named Second Team All-Region 3D for her play this season.

The Bengals, the No. 5 seed in the region tournament, upset No. 4 seed Lord Botetourt on the road in the first round of the playoffs, but saw their season come to an end in a 3-0 loss to Hidden Valley.

Also in PD volleyball…

18. Magna Vista volleyball reaches region semifinals

Magna Vista’s volleyball team finished the season 21-7 after starting the year 13-0. The PD tournament and regular season runners-up were the No. 2 seed in the Region 3D tournament and were one game away from reaching the VHSL Class 3 state tourney before falling to Carroll County in the region semifinals.

Coach Jessica France was named co-PD Coach of the Year alongside Firebaugh.

Morgan Smith, Summer Stone, and Danielle Draper were all named First Team All-Piedmont District for their play this season for the Warriors. Emma Hankins and Carlee Ashworth were named All-PD second team.

Draper and one other Warrior were also named First Team All-Region 3D.

That other Warrior was…

19. Morgan Smith

It’s rare for athletes these days to be standouts in more than one sport, but don’t tell that to Magna Vista senior Morgan Smith. Smith led the Warriors girls soccer team with 31 goals in the regular season, including seven games with at least three goals scored, on the way to being named First Team All-Region 3D.

The Warrior backed that up this fall by leading the MVHS volleyball team in kills on the way to being named first team all-region in a second sport this calendar year.

Smith had a double-double for the Warriors in their final win of the season, a 3-set victory over Cave Spring that put the team in the region semifinals. The senior finished the night with 16 kills and 14 digs, and added five aces

Another MV senior who had a standout fall…

20. Tyler Johnson

It’s impressive enough to be named first-team all-region once in a season. Magna Vista senior football star Tyler Johnson was named First Team All-Region 3D football three times this fall, as a receiver, kick returner, and defensive back. Johnson had 555 rushing yards, 539 receiving yards, and 200 kick return yards this season, and scored a total of 13 touchdowns: seven receiving, four rushing, one kick return, and one a defensive interception return.

Johnson was also named second team all-state as a receiver.

The senior capped off his season by making his Penn State commitment official last month, signing his letter of intent to join the Nittany Lions in 2022. Johnson was Magna Vista’s ninth NCAA Division I signee since coach Joe Favero took over the Warriors in 2008, and is the school’s first 4-star rated player.

Speaking of successful Warrior football players…

21. Tra Redd named All-ACC football

Tra Redd, a 2016 Magna Vista graduate, had his most successful college football season at Wake Forest this fall. The Demon Deacons's redshirt senior played in all 14 games this fall, finishing the year with 70 total tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss. He had three interceptions, forced two fumbles and recovered three fumbles on the way to being named Second Team All-ACC this fall.

Redd was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week on October 25.

The former Warrior graduated with an undergraduate degree in Communications in December 2019, and graduated with a master's in Liberal Arts Studies in Fall 2020 from Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons finished the season 11-3, reaching the ACC championship game on the way to winning the Gator Bowl on New Years Eve.

Thank you to everyone who read and had any hand in making 2021 a great year for local sports. Here’s hoping 2022 can be just as great!

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

