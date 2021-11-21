Trio of Bassett baseball players commit to college programs

Tuggle said he’s excited to see where Varner goes over the next four years.

“It’s big for a kid like him,” he said. “With all the hard work and effort he’s put in, the many, many years I’ve seen him putting forth on the baseball field, it’s special to see a kid like that get a spot somewhere else.

“Who knows what that’s going to look like in four more years of continual development at that level. I’m very excited for him there.”

The final signee for Bassett was utility player Hunter Whitlow, who committed to play baseball at Averett University.

Whitlow said he enjoyed getting to know more about the baseball program at Averett, and the school offers what he was looking for academically.

“It’s always been a dream for me forever,” Whitlow said of the signing. “Since I was young I’ve wanted to play baseball in college. I’m just really excited about getting that opportunity and being able to achieve my goal.”

Tuggle said Whitlow’s “do-it-all” abilities make him the ideal college baseball player.