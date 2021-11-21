Trio of Bassett baseball players commit to college programs

A trio of Bassett High School baseball seniors committed this week to continue their careers at the college level next fall.
Left-handed pitcher Trever Barnes committed to play at the University of Lynchburg. Barnes said he chose the Hornets because they “checked all the boxes” for what he was looking for in a college.
“I think they provided the best opportunity for me educationally and athletically because they really have what I wanted in a school,” Barnes told reporters at the signing ceremony at BHS earlier this week.
BHS baseball coach Matt Tuggle said Barnes’s consistency on the mound and in the dugout is what helped him find success with the Bengals and what will serve him well at the college level.
“Trever being a left-handed pitcher, filling up the zone quite frequently, he really uses up the tools that he has,” Tuggle said of Barnes.
“Each time he goes out on the mound we know, relatively, what we’re going to get. We know he’s going to keep us in a position to win a ballgame, and that’s definitely something the younger guys can make notes of. The way he’s doing it, how he’s going about things, that will translate throughout the future of the program.”
The junior season was different for Barnes given the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said he wouldn’t trade his time with the Bengals for anything.
“I love the people who are out there, especially my coach,” Barnes said. “I really couldn’t ask for a better group of guys.”
“He’s been a leader,” Tuggle said. “I’ve been following Trever since he was a young kid. Now he’s making a career out of it, heading off for four more years. Earning a nice spot on Lynchburg’s staff.”
Barnes was joined at the ceremony by fellow senior Cade Varner, who committed to continue his baseball career at Emory & Henry College.
Varner plans to study physical therapy at E&H, which, coupled with the quality of the school’s baseball program, played a huge role in Varner choosing the Wasps.
“I know the coaches really well,” Varner said. “Seeing what they do, it’s a great atmosphere up there.”
Varner said signing a play baseball in college has been a lifelong dream.
“It’s been my whole life. Since I picked up a bat it’s what I dreamed of, so it’s great to live it out,” Varner said. “It’s been great. I don’t regret anything. It’s been a lot of hard work day-in and day-out.”
“Cade has done a fantastic job over his last four years in the program of leading by example,” Tuggle said. “Showing up every day, giving 100 percent at all times, and really being something that the younger kids can look up to by leading by example every day.”
Tuggle said he’s excited to see where Varner goes over the next four years.
“It’s big for a kid like him,” he said. “With all the hard work and effort he’s put in, the many, many years I’ve seen him putting forth on the baseball field, it’s special to see a kid like that get a spot somewhere else.
“Who knows what that’s going to look like in four more years of continual development at that level. I’m very excited for him there.”
The final signee for Bassett was utility player Hunter Whitlow, who committed to play baseball at Averett University.
Whitlow said he enjoyed getting to know more about the baseball program at Averett, and the school offers what he was looking for academically.
“It’s always been a dream for me forever,” Whitlow said of the signing. “Since I was young I’ve wanted to play baseball in college. I’m just really excited about getting that opportunity and being able to achieve my goal.”
Tuggle said Whitlow’s “do-it-all” abilities make him the ideal college baseball player.
“Hunter is very flexible. He can do a little bit of it all. A jack-of-all-trades, if you will,” he said. “It’s something that colleges definitely look for and definitely want. There’s not many things out there on the field that Hunter can’t accomplish. I’m looking forward to seeing what that looks like over the next four years of development as well at a collegiate program.”
Tuggle, who is also a graduate of Averett, said he’ll continue to keep tabs on Whitlow throughout his college career.
With three Bengals signing and seeing their dreams come true on the same day, the pride was showing throughout the halls of Bassett High School.
The players, too, had a message for the next crop of players who would like to one day be in their same shoes.
“You have to really put that work in,” Whitlow said. “You have to make sure that day-in and day-out you’re trying to get better than somebody. There’s always somebody that’s trying to get better than you, so you have to outwork them.”
“Just building off of those three right there, it’s a live demonstration of what it is to put in hard work over many years,” Tuggle said. “This isn’t just one season, a last year type deal. This is them since the time they started playing competitive baseball, and now they’re doing it. So I’m very excited and couldn’t be more proud of those three gentlemen.”