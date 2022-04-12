Tucker's walk-off helps Magna Vista complete comeback in win over Bassett

Hitting a walk-off is the dream scenario for any player. To some, it’s the highlight of their career.

Tuesday evening versus Bassett, Magna Vista’s Paxton Tucker got to live that dream.

With the game tied at four in the bottom of the seventh, Tucker came up to bat with just one out, hoping to drive in Taylor Holthausen from third base.

He needed just one pitch to end it.

Tucker singled on a fly ball towards the Bengals second basemen, scoring Holthausen to give Magna Vista the 5-4 victory over their rivals.

The Warriors (5-6) faced the task of trying to complete a comeback, as they entered the bottom seventh with just three outs to play with. Patience at the dish paid off and was a determining factor in their success. Landen Moore, Xavier Ashley, and Luke Haynes drew up three consecutive walks to start the bottom half of the inning, chasing out Bassett’s starting pitcher.

Following the Bengals (3-6) pitching change, Bassett managed to get a strikeout in hopes of stopping further damage. However, Kolby Walthall worked up a full count before reaching first on a walk to score Moore, setting up Holthausen for his at-bat.

Holthausen battled through at the dish, swinging and fouling off three straight pitches before putting the ball in play. He singled on a line drive into left field, bringing home Ashley to tie the game at four.

Bassett broke onto the board in the top of the third on a Cole Compton RBI single that scored Cade Varner from second with two outs.

The Warriors cut Bassett’s lead in half quickly in the bottom of the fifth. Marlen Whitaker led off with a single towards the direction of the Bengals third basemen. Whitaker would later advance to third and scored on the same error to give Magna Vista their first run of the game.

The Bengals held onto a 2-1 lead heading into the top of the sixth. Trever Barnes led off with a base hit and Jacob Gilbert walked to put Bengals runners at first and second. After two consecutive outs, Barnes advanced to third and scored on a Warriors wild pitch to add an insurance run to their 3-1 lead. Jacob Ryan scored Gilbert on an RBI single to make it 4-1.

Warriors starting pitcher Caleb Denton went 5.2 innings on the mound, striking out eight while giving up three hits and two earned runs. James Martins was tagged with the win in relief, going 1.1 innings with one strikeout.

Barnes gave up three hits and four runs as he logged in six innings on the mound for Bassett. Gilbert pitched in relief while collecting a strikeout.

Magna Vista will look to build on their victory when they go to Stuart on Wednesday to take on Patrick County.

Bassett will also be on the road on Wednesday, as they take on the Chatham Cavaliers. First pitch for both games is at 5 p.m.