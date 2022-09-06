Tuesday Area Scores: Bassett, Magna Vista pick up PD volleyball wins

VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, Martinsville 0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-13)

The Bassett volleyball team started a three game week with a win over Martinsville on Tuesday, 3-0, at BHS. The Bengals won by scores of 25-7, 25-11, 25-13.

Bassett was led by: Zoie Pace (22 assists, 5 kills, 3 digs), Saylor Robertson (13 aces, 21 service points), Breanna Cooper (11 service points, 4 aces), Cierra Hagwood (10 service points, 7 aces), Evan Parnell (5 service points, 3 aces), and Annie Lane (10 kills).

Bassett (2-2) will next travel to Chatham High School on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. non-district game.

Martinsville (2-3) will travel to Halifax County High School on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.

Magna Vista 3, G.W.-Danville 0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-7)

The Magna Vista volleyball team picked up a Piedmont District road win on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over G.W.-Danville, by scores of 25-13, 25-10, 25-7.

The Warriors were led by: Bri Suarez (4 points, 3 aces, 11 assists), Jennifer Ruiz (7 points, 12 aces, 6 digs), Sasha Dukes (2 kills, 1 block), Aly Cuthbertson (5 kills), Mykaela Dillard (4 points, 2 aces, 2 kills), and Laiken Barnes (2 aces, 10 digs).

Magna Vista (4-2) will next travel to Tunstall on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.

Tunstall 3, Patrick County 0 (27-25, 25-12, 25-22)

The Tunstall volleyball team handed Patrick County its first loss of the season on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated the Cougars, 3-0, at THS, by scores of 27-25, 25-12, 25-22.

PCHS was led by: Lilly Byers (5 aces, 16 assists, 8 digs), Samantha Harris (4 aces, 20 digs, 2 kills), Madi Heath (6 kills), and Journey Moore (25 digs).

The Cougars (5-1) will go on the road again on Wednesday to take on North Stokes High School, in North Carolina, at 4:30 p.m.

The JV Lady Cougars fell to Tunstall in two sets, 25-10 and 25-18.