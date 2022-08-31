Tuesday Area Scores: Patrick County, Martinsville, Magna Vista volleyball victorious

VOLLEYBALL

Patrick County 3, Bassett 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-19)

The Patrick County High School volleyball team remained unbeaten this season with a 3-set win over Bassett, in Stuart, Tuesday night.

The Cougars won by scores of 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 in the Piedmont District contest.

Patrick County (4-0) will next travel to Chatham for a non-district game on Thursday, at 7 p.m.

Bassett (1-2) will take a week off before returning home on Tuesday to take on Martinsville at 7 p.m.

Bassett won the JV game in three sets, by scores of 25-20, 20-25, 12-15.

Magna Vista 3, Chatham 0 (25-11, 25-20, 27-25)

The Magna Vista volleyball team won a non-conference road contest at Chatham High School, on Tuesday, 3-0. The Warriors won by scores of 25-11, 25-20, 27-25.

The Warriors were led by: Briana Ocampo-Suarez (10 points, 3 aces, 6 digs, 28 assists), Aly Cuthbertson (12 points, 2 aces, 5 digs, 6 kills), Sasha Dukes (7 kills), Mykaela Dillard (2 aces,16 digs, 5 kills), and Laiken Barnes (27 digs).

Magna Vista (2-2) will return home on Thursday to take on Halifax County at 7 p.m.

Martinsville 3, William Fleming 0 (25-10 25-11 25-3)

The Martinsville volleyball team defeated William Fleming in a non-district home contest on Tuesday, 3-0, by scores of 25-10 25-11 25-3.

The Bulldogs were led by: Ashlynn Patten (8 aces, 13 assists, 3 digs), Sanyia Mobley (13 aces, 7 kills), Trenati Hairston (6 aces, 3 kills), Natalie Laprade (4 aces, 4 kills), and Nayti Patel (3 assists, 5 digs).

Martinsville (2-1) will next travel to Tunstall on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.

The Bulldogs JV team also won, 3-0, by scores of 25-19 25-21.