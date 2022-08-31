Tuesday Area Scores: Patrick County, Martinsville, Magna Vista volleyball victorious

VOLLEYBALL
Patrick County 3, Bassett 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-19)
The Patrick County High School volleyball team remained unbeaten this season with a 3-set win over Bassett, in Stuart, Tuesday night.
The Cougars won by scores of 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 in the Piedmont District contest.
Patrick County (4-0) will next travel to Chatham for a non-district game on Thursday, at 7 p.m.
Bassett (1-2) will take a week off before returning home on Tuesday to take on Martinsville at 7 p.m.
Bassett won the JV game in three sets, by scores of 25-20, 20-25, 12-15.
Magna Vista 3, Chatham 0 (25-11, 25-20, 27-25)
The Magna Vista volleyball team won a non-conference road contest at Chatham High School, on Tuesday, 3-0. The Warriors won by scores of 25-11, 25-20, 27-25.
People are also reading…
The Warriors were led by: Briana Ocampo-Suarez (10 points, 3 aces, 6 digs, 28 assists), Aly Cuthbertson (12 points, 2 aces, 5 digs, 6 kills), Sasha Dukes (7 kills), Mykaela Dillard (2 aces,16 digs, 5 kills), and Laiken Barnes (27 digs).
Magna Vista (2-2) will return home on Thursday to take on Halifax County at 7 p.m.
Martinsville 3, William Fleming 0 (25-10 25-11 25-3)
The Martinsville volleyball team defeated William Fleming in a non-district home contest on Tuesday, 3-0, by scores of 25-10 25-11 25-3.
The Bulldogs were led by: Ashlynn Patten (8 aces, 13 assists, 3 digs), Sanyia Mobley (13 aces, 7 kills), Trenati Hairston (6 aces, 3 kills), Natalie Laprade (4 aces, 4 kills), and Nayti Patel (3 assists, 5 digs).
Martinsville (2-1) will next travel to Tunstall on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
The Bulldogs JV team also won, 3-0, by scores of 25-19 25-21.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com