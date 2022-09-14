Tuesday Area Scores: Piedmont District volleyball and golf results

VOLLEYBALL
Magna Vista 3, Martinsville 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-14)
The Magna Vista volleyball team picked up a Piedmont District home win over Martinsville on Tuesday, 3-0. The Warriors won by scores of 25-15, 25-12, 25-14.
Magna Vista was led by: Bri Suarez (3 points, 1 ace, 10 assists), Jennifer Ruiz (9 points, 5 aces, 25 digs), Sasha Dukes (5 kills), Summer Stone (4 digs, 2 kills, 11 assists), Aly Cuthbertson (5 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 1 assist), and Mykaela Dillard (3 aces, 6 kills, 4 digs, 2 assists).
The Warriors (6-2, 3-1) will return home on Thursday to take on Patrick County at 7 p.m.
Martinsville (2-7, 0-4) will also next face Patrick County, on Tuesday in Stuart. Game time is at 7 p.m.
Floyd County 3, Patrick County 1
The Patrick County High School volleyball team dropped a non-district home game on Tuesday, falling to Floyd County, 3-1. The Buffaloes won by scores 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18
PCHS was led by: Bryley Pike (11 aces and 7 digs), Samantha Harris (10 kills and 13 digs), Lilly Byers (27 assists and 3 aces), and Journey Moore (18 digs, 3 kills and 2 aces).
The Cougars (8-2) will next travel to Magna Vista, on Thursday, for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game.
The Cougars JV team also fell to Floyd in three sets: 25-6, 22-25, 11-15.
Bassett 3, GW-Danville 0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-8)
The Bassett High School volleyball team picked up a Piedmont District home win, on Tuesday, over G.W.-Danville, 3-0. The Bengals won by scores of 25-6, 25-13, 25-8.
BHS was led by: Cierra Hagwood (4 kills, 14 service points, 8 aces), Zoie Pace (6 kills, 10 service points, 5 aces, 16 assists), and Breanna Cooper (4 aces, 6 service points, 3 kills).
The Bengals (5-3, 3-1) will return home on Thursday to take on Halifax County at 7 p.m.
GOLF
The Halifax County High School golf team clinched the Piedmont District regular season title with a win in Tuesday's PD match at Oak Hill Golf Course, in Eden, North Carolina.
The Comets shot 310 as a team to best Magna Vista by one stroke. Patrick County (324) finished third as a team, and Mecklenburg County (329) finished fourth.
Patrick County's Wesley Roberson and Halifax's JD Cunningham tied for the overall medalists, both shooting 73 on the day.
Tuesday's match was hosted by Magna Vista. It was the final regular season match of the season. The Warriors finished second in the regular season standings.
The Piedmont District championship will be played on Monday at Olde Mill Golf Club, in Laurel Fork, the home course of Patrick County.
Full results from Tuesday's match are listed below:
1st - Halifax County (310)
JD Cunningham 73
Lukas Newton 78
Jack Morgan 84
Will Long 85
Zac Rhodes 76
Brian Osborne 83
2nd - Magna Vista (311)
Patrick McCrickard 74
Logan Williams 80
Luke Gardner 76
Landon Hall 87
Jaken Ford 81
Kailei Minter 86
3rd - Patrick County (324)
Jalen Hagwood 78
Wesley Roberson 73
Jordan Harris 94
Chance Corns 84
Kylee Joyce 89
Lauren Worley 89
4th - Mecklenburg County (329)
Jackson Allgood 79
Taylor Seamans 84
Cameron Shriver 82
Gage Jones 84
Barrett Digh 94
Ellett Love 84
5th - Tunstall (376)
Jordan Powell 86
Patrick Snow 93
Tesla Vargas 91
Jackson Jones 109
Shaffer Boles 106
Cole Abercrombie 106
6th - G.W.-Danville (427)
Ella Payne 90
Sadie Gunn 99
Dylan Gluhareff 113
Maggie Weller 125
7th - Martinsville (472)
Caleb Joyce 107
Abby Haskew 115
Conner Worthington 125
Nyquis Bradley 125
Bassett
Camden Bryant 92
Tate Jones 80
Ryder Hutchens 100