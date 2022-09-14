Tuesday Area Scores: Piedmont District volleyball and golf results

VOLLEYBALL

Magna Vista 3, Martinsville 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-14)

The Magna Vista volleyball team picked up a Piedmont District home win over Martinsville on Tuesday, 3-0. The Warriors won by scores of 25-15, 25-12, 25-14.

Magna Vista was led by: Bri Suarez (3 points, 1 ace, 10 assists), Jennifer Ruiz (9 points, 5 aces, 25 digs), Sasha Dukes (5 kills), Summer Stone (4 digs, 2 kills, 11 assists), Aly Cuthbertson (5 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 1 assist), and Mykaela Dillard (3 aces, 6 kills, 4 digs, 2 assists).

The Warriors (6-2, 3-1) will return home on Thursday to take on Patrick County at 7 p.m.

Martinsville (2-7, 0-4) will also next face Patrick County, on Tuesday in Stuart. Game time is at 7 p.m.

Floyd County 3, Patrick County 1

The Patrick County High School volleyball team dropped a non-district home game on Tuesday, falling to Floyd County, 3-1. The Buffaloes won by scores 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18

PCHS was led by: Bryley Pike (11 aces and 7 digs), Samantha Harris (10 kills and 13 digs), Lilly Byers (27 assists and 3 aces), and Journey Moore (18 digs, 3 kills and 2 aces).

The Cougars (8-2) will next travel to Magna Vista, on Thursday, for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game.

The Cougars JV team also fell to Floyd in three sets: 25-6, 22-25, 11-15.

Bassett 3, GW-Danville 0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-8)

The Bassett High School volleyball team picked up a Piedmont District home win, on Tuesday, over G.W.-Danville, 3-0. The Bengals won by scores of 25-6, 25-13, 25-8.

BHS was led by: Cierra Hagwood (4 kills, 14 service points, 8 aces), Zoie Pace (6 kills, 10 service points, 5 aces, 16 assists), and Breanna Cooper (4 aces, 6 service points, 3 kills).

The Bengals (5-3, 3-1) will return home on Thursday to take on Halifax County at 7 p.m.

GOLF

The Halifax County High School golf team clinched the Piedmont District regular season title with a win in Tuesday's PD match at Oak Hill Golf Course, in Eden, North Carolina.

The Comets shot 310 as a team to best Magna Vista by one stroke. Patrick County (324) finished third as a team, and Mecklenburg County (329) finished fourth.

Patrick County's Wesley Roberson and Halifax's JD Cunningham tied for the overall medalists, both shooting 73 on the day.

Tuesday's match was hosted by Magna Vista. It was the final regular season match of the season. The Warriors finished second in the regular season standings.

The Piedmont District championship will be played on Monday at Olde Mill Golf Club, in Laurel Fork, the home course of Patrick County.

Full results from Tuesday's match are listed below:

1st - Halifax County (310)

JD Cunningham 73

Lukas Newton 78

Jack Morgan 84

Will Long 85

Zac Rhodes 76

Brian Osborne 83

2nd - Magna Vista (311)

Patrick McCrickard 74

Logan Williams 80

Luke Gardner 76

Landon Hall 87

Jaken Ford 81

Kailei Minter 86

3rd - Patrick County (324)

Jalen Hagwood 78

Wesley Roberson 73

Jordan Harris 94

Chance Corns 84

Kylee Joyce 89

Lauren Worley 89

4th - Mecklenburg County (329)

Jackson Allgood 79

Taylor Seamans 84

Cameron Shriver 82

Gage Jones 84

Barrett Digh 94

Ellett Love 84

5th - Tunstall (376)

Jordan Powell 86

Patrick Snow 93

Tesla Vargas 91

Jackson Jones 109

Shaffer Boles 106

Cole Abercrombie 106

6th - G.W.-Danville (427)

Ella Payne 90

Sadie Gunn 99

Dylan Gluhareff 113

Maggie Weller 125

7th - Martinsville (472)

Caleb Joyce 107

Abby Haskew 115

Conner Worthington 125

Nyquis Bradley 125

Bassett

Camden Bryant 92

Tate Jones 80

Ryder Hutchens 100