Two Magna Vista grads commit to college sports programs

Two Magna Vista High School sports standouts committed on Monday to continue their athletic careers at the college level in the fall.
Dallas Ayers signed his letter of intent Monday to continue his football career at NCAA Division II UVA Wise, and Hunter Powell committed to continue his baseball career at NCAA Division III Hampden-Sydney College. Both Ayers and Powell graduated from MVHS on Friday.
Ayers was named to the All-Region 3D honorable mention list as an offensive lineman for the Warriors this spring season. He was a 3-year varsity starter for the Warriors' offensive line, and also played some defense this season.
"I'm really proud of Dallas," MVHS football coach Joe Favero told reporters at Monday's ceremony. "He's been a hard worker for us for four years... He played a lot of football for us. I'm excited about his going to the next level."
Ayers said the football program at UVA Wise felt right from the start.
"I'm excited because it's a family vibe up there and they just treat us like we're one of their own," Ayers said. "When I got up there I just knew it was it. A home away from home."
Ayers will join two other former Magna Vista football players. Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman C.J. Hughes and freshman offensive lineman Roderick Ross also play for the Cavaliers.
"He's joining other Warriors there," Favero said. "It's a place we've had a number of kids go and be successful so I know he's just going to be another one of those guys."
Powell was named Second Team All-Region 3D in 2019 as a sophomore with the Warriors. The baseball season was canceled his junior year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Magna Vista baseball has six games remaining in the 2021 regular season.
"I'm excited for Hunter to get the chance at Hampden-Sydney," said MVHS baseball coach Sam Suite. "He's worked hard ever since I met the kid. Probably the hardest working kid I know. I know they're getting a special guy up there.
"It's a relief for him. He's been really trying to figure out things with COVID and all that and he's really, really excited to go up there. I'm excited to see what he does."
Powell also enlisted in the United States National Guard on May 17, and he plans to serve for eight years while also doing a split training option to allow him to also go to school.
"I chose Hampden-Sydney because they have given me every reason to feel the support and love that they have given me," Powell said. "I want to go where I can make an impact on their program. I feel like I have a position there and an opportunity that I can't turn down.
"I want to go where you're celebrated, not where you're tolerated, and they've given me that reassurance."
Powell and Ayers both gave special thanks to their families and Magna Vista for helping give them the chance to continue their athletic careers at the college level.
"I want to thank God for putting me in the position I'm in today, and I want to thank my family and my coaches for always being there for me no matter what happened," Ayers said. "I've had a great support system through all of this."
"This entire school, from ninth grade to 12th grade, there have been many people who have supported me and put a seed of growth and faith into me," Powell said. "I can't ever replace that. I love the school here and the faculty and staff."
