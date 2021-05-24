Two Magna Vista grads commit to college sports programs

"He's joining other Warriors there," Favero said. "It's a place we've had a number of kids go and be successful so I know he's just going to be another one of those guys."

Powell was named Second Team All-Region 3D in 2019 as a sophomore with the Warriors. The baseball season was canceled his junior year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Magna Vista baseball has six games remaining in the 2021 regular season.

"I'm excited for Hunter to get the chance at Hampden-Sydney," said MVHS baseball coach Sam Suite. "He's worked hard ever since I met the kid. Probably the hardest working kid I know. I know they're getting a special guy up there.

"It's a relief for him. He's been really trying to figure out things with COVID and all that and he's really, really excited to go up there. I'm excited to see what he does."

Powell also enlisted in the United States National Guard on May 17, and he plans to serve for eight years while also doing a split training option to allow him to also go to school.