Two years after helping to restart softball team at Martinsville High School, Bulldogs' senior Trinity Gravely commits to PHCC softball

Trinity Gravely tried many different sports growing up. Basketball and soccer were fun, but once she got on the softball field the first time, that’s all that mattered to the Martinsville High School senior.
Unfortunately for Gravely, after she started playing softball in eighth grade, when she got to high school she found out Martinsville didn’t have a team. She tried playing soccer for a season, but it wasn’t what she wanted. She wanted to be on the softball field, and she wanted to one day play in college.
“Sophomore year I started getting serious about college,” Gravely said. “The only way to get recruited is if you get seen on a softball team.”
So, she started from scratch, working with principals, the school board, athletic director, and coaches at Martinsville to try to start a team. She recruited players herself, and helped create a Bulldogs junior varsity squad in 2019.
The plan was to move up and play a varsity schedule this season before high school sports were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Even though Martinsville wasn’t able to play this spring, Gravely was still able to reach her dream this week when she committed to play softball at Patrick Henry Community College next fall.
Last year, Gravely started emailing colleges to show interest in playing. She emailed back and forth with PHCC coach Robbi Campbell for several months, and he invited her to campus before offering a spot.
“Everything came into play and I was just like, ‘Maybe this would be the best one,’” Gravely said. “It means a lot. My dad played soccer here for a semester back in the day. My mom also went there… It’s just part of the destiny I guess. It all worked out and he wanted to recruit me as well so I’m really excited about it.”
Since the spring when the school season was cancelled, Gravely has practiced weekly with a local travel team and taken batting lessons in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“Trying to catch up to other girls because I’m not on the same level as they are, but I’m willing to get there and I’ve been practicing all summer so I’ve been trying to get there,” she said.
There are only about six or seven players who are committed to coming back to play at Martinsville when spring sports begin, so Gravely is actively trying to continue to recruit players so she and her fellow senior can “go all out” for their final high school season, she said.
With all the difficulties Gravely has tackled trying to get a team at Martinsville, she said she’s faced doubts throughout her high school career. Now that she’s the first Bulldog in four years to sign to play softball in college, she hopes others follow in her footsteps.
Gravely’s hope is the team at Martinsville continues so other softball players in the area will have a team even when she’s moved on.
“I really do hope and pray that after I leave this team does not go away because we have really good girls that are star players,” she said. “Our juniors right now are so good and they might not want to play in college but people should see how good they can play. If you don’t have enough no one’s going to see them.
“Maybe, hopefully, he (Campbell) will go recruit them and they can play with me next year or two years from now.”
There are other young players Gravely also hopes to be an inspiration to, including her younger sister, Laila. Like Gravely, Laila plays many sports, and is in a baseball league for children with Down syndrome.
Gravely has thought about starting other softball leagues in town, or another Down syndrome league, one day in the future. Her plan for college is to transfer to a 4-year school and eventually get her PhD in Psychology.
Until then, she’ll continue to encourage young girls, especially those in Martinsville City Schools to practice and give softball a try.
“I’m the first one in four years to be signed to PH and be signed for softball in general,” she said. “I just encourage everyone to keep playing and keep pushing and actually go for it… because we used to be great. Martinsville used to have a great team, competitive, used to be wonderful, but over the years it just died down.
“So I really encourage kids, especially start when you’re young. I started in eighth grade, nowhere near as good as these girls are, but I just encourage them to start young and keep going and keep going.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
