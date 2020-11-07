Two years after helping to restart softball team at Martinsville High School, Bulldogs' senior Trinity Gravely commits to PHCC softball

“I really do hope and pray that after I leave this team does not go away because we have really good girls that are star players,” she said. “Our juniors right now are so good and they might not want to play in college but people should see how good they can play. If you don’t have enough no one’s going to see them.

“Maybe, hopefully, he (Campbell) will go recruit them and they can play with me next year or two years from now.”

There are other young players Gravely also hopes to be an inspiration to, including her younger sister, Laila. Like Gravely, Laila plays many sports, and is in a baseball league for children with Down syndrome.

Gravely has thought about starting other softball leagues in town, or another Down syndrome league, one day in the future. Her plan for college is to transfer to a 4-year school and eventually get her PhD in Psychology.

Until then, she’ll continue to encourage young girls, especially those in Martinsville City Schools to practice and give softball a try.