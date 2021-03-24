UPDATE: High School Football: Bengals score early and often in senior night win over Patrick County

Hairston scored again on an 8-yard TD early in the second quarter. Patrick County followed by putting together a 17-play drive that lasted more than 10 minutes, culminating in a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Will Sprowl with 18 seconds left in the half.

Instead of going into the break easily, Bassett took the ball on the 11-yard line with less than 10 seconds on the clock. Hairston took the snap and threw the ball down the right sideline, finding receiver Darius Hairston, who reached the endzone as time expired.

Bassett went into the half up 34-14.

"It was huge," Johnson said of the Hairston to Hairston touchdown. "I told my coordinator if we leave any time on the clock we know we have some guys who can make plays on the outside, they can run."

Darius Hairston is a basketball player with the Bengals who joined the football game last spring just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I begged him every week, every day I saw him in class for the last three or four years, 'Play football man, play football. You could be very, very special,'" Johnson said of Darius Hairston. "And he just showed a little bit of what he can do on the football field. That was a big play going into halftime. That was huge for us."