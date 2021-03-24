UPDATE: High School Football: Bengals score early and often in senior night win over Patrick County

Bassett scored on the first and last plays of the first half of Tuesday's senior night game against Patrick County, and finished the night with a 48-17 victory over the Cougars.
Bengals senior Keshaun Valentine ran the opening kickoff back 85 yards for a touchdown, starting a trend of quick scores for his squad that would continue through the night.
The Bengals would go on to score four more times before the half.
"The official asked me before the game my choice and I had no doubt coming into this week I wanted the football," Bassett coach Brandon Johnson said of accepting the opening kickoff. "We've been off for a while so it's time for us to get back on the field and show what we've been working for.
"Patrick County is a tough opponent. They're always a tough opponent, and we knew we had to start early, we had to get on the board early... That set the table for us for the rest of the game."
Patrick County answered Valentine's kick return on their first possession, capping a 10-play drive with a 23-yard touchdown run by Chris Drewery. The Cougars led 7-6 with 11:45 to play in the first quarter, the only time they led the rest of the way.
Bassett answered with touchdowns of 18-yards by quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston, and 22-yards by running back Simeon Walker-Muse.
Hairston scored again on an 8-yard TD early in the second quarter. Patrick County followed by putting together a 17-play drive that lasted more than 10 minutes, culminating in a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Will Sprowl with 18 seconds left in the half.
Instead of going into the break easily, Bassett took the ball on the 11-yard line with less than 10 seconds on the clock. Hairston took the snap and threw the ball down the right sideline, finding receiver Darius Hairston, who reached the endzone as time expired.
Bassett went into the half up 34-14.
"It was huge," Johnson said of the Hairston to Hairston touchdown. "I told my coordinator if we leave any time on the clock we know we have some guys who can make plays on the outside, they can run."
Darius Hairston is a basketball player with the Bengals who joined the football game last spring just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I begged him every week, every day I saw him in class for the last three or four years, 'Play football man, play football. You could be very, very special,'" Johnson said of Darius Hairston. "And he just showed a little bit of what he can do on the football field. That was a big play going into halftime. That was huge for us."
The Bengals again scored on their first drive of the second half, with Ja'Ricous Hairston finding Drew Fisher for a 15-yard score with 7 minutes remaining in the third to extend Bassett's lead.
Valentine finished Bassett's scoring with 9 seconds remaining in the third on a 26-yard touchdown run.
Patrick County's Martin Morse finished the scoring for the Cougars with a 30-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.
Walker-Muse led Bassett with 145 yards rush and a touchdown. He added another catch for 10 yards. Fisher had two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.
Drewery had 10 rushes for 50 yards and a touchdown to lead the Cougars. Carson Merriman had 11 rushes for 46 yards, and Dae'Shawn Penn had 11 carries for 36 yards.
Bassett (2-1) will travel to G.W.-Danville on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Patrick County (0-4) will finish the regular season at home on Saturday against Halifax County at 2 p.m.
Bassett 48, Patrick County 17
PCHS 7 7 0 3 - 17
BHS 20 14 14 0 - 48
Scoring Summary:
BHS 11:45 1Q - K. Valentine 85 kick return (F. Lopez kick no good)
PCHS 5:39 1Q - C. Drewery 23 run (M. Morse kick good)
BHS 4:34 1Q - J. Hairston 18 run (F. Lopez kick good)
BHS 1:46 1Q - S. Walker-Muse 22 run (F. Lopez kick good)
BHS 10:46 2Q - J. Hairston 8 run (F. Lopez kick good)
PCHS 0:18 2Q - W. Sprowl 1 run (M. Morse kick good)
BHS 0:00 2Q - J. Hairston 89 pass to D. Hairston (F. Lopez kick good)
BHS 7:01 3Q - J. Hairston 15 pass to D. Fisher (F. Lopez kick good)
BHS 0:9 3Q - K. Valentine 26 run (F. Lopez kick good)
PCHS 4Q - M. Morse 30 field goal good
Bassett
Rushing: S. Walker-Muse 9/145, TD; J. Hairston 5/38, 2TD; K. Valentine 1/26, TD
Passing: J. Hairston 7/12, 183yds, 2TD
Receiving: E. Stokes 2/32; S. Walker-Muse 1/10; D. Hairston 1/89, TD; D. Fisher 2/54, TD
Patrick County
Rushing: C. Merriman 11/46; D. Penn 11/36; C. Drewery 10/50, TD; W. Sprowl 8/32; M. Hamm 1/10; C. White 3/24; D. Hill 2/3
