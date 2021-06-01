UPDATED Area Scores: Larry Wylie gets 200th career win with Bassett boys soccer victory

McKenzie Vaught was 3-4 including a double, two RBIs, and a run scored for the Warriors. Kaylee Hughes had a 3-run home run and scored three runs. Hughes also picked up the win in the circle, pitching 2 2/3 innings, allowing only two earned runs. Delaney Burris got on base all in all four of her at bats with two singles, two walks, an RBI, and a run scored, and Alyssa Woods had two walks and scored two runs for MVHS. Abby Bender started the game in the circle, pitching 4 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and six earned run.

McKenzie Belcher had four hits and two RBIs for PCHS. Samantha Harris hit two home runs with three RBIs, and Gracelyn Hubbard had three hits on the night for the Cougars. Abigail Epperson had two hits and three RBIs, and Danielle King reached base four times and had a double.

Magna Vista will take a week off and return home to take on Patrick County again on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Patrick County (5-5) will return home on Thursday to take on Halifax County at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Magna Vista 5, Patrick County 0

A complete game shutout by Taylor Holthausen helped Magna Vista to a 5-0 win over Patrick County Tuesday in Ridgeway.