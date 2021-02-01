UPDATED: Henry County to resume hybrid learning on March 10 and allow winter sports teams to compete in postseason

Even though none of the teams at either school have competed in regular season competition, the Virginia High School League allowed each region to vote on whether schools could participate in regional play regardless of participation in the regular season.

Region 3D, the region that includes both Bassett and Magna Vista, voted in favor of schools participating in postseason play even without any previous competition this season.

"Because of this development, as well as our desire to support and encourage our students to be engaged in both academic and extracurricular activities, it has been determined that our winter sports athletes ... will be permitted to participate in regional competitions," Woods said.

Mike McCall, director of communications with the VHSL, said allowing regions to decide who can compete in the postseason was not a recent change and was always allowed on the Championship +1 schedule.

"Regions still determine their tournament format and who qualifies for the tournament," McCall said via email. "The only state requirement is for the regions to send us their representatives to the state tournament. That hasn't changed this year."