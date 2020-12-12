VHSL announces new mask guidelines for winter sports; local schools continue to delay start of season

On Friday, the Virginia High School League updated its recommendations for high school winter sports when it comes to mask wearing among players, the league said in an emailed statement.
“During times of substantial COVID-19 activity, the Virginia Department of Health strongly advises athletes to wear masks at all times during group training, competition, and on the sidelines,” the VHSL said in a statement. “There is strong evidence to show that mask use prevents the spread of COVID-19.
"We also know that participating in sports has both physical and psychological health benefits. Risks from the virus can be decreased if athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators follow public health guidelines.”
The VHSL allowed high school basketball teams to begin official practices on Monday under the condensed sports schedule, and players did not have to wear masks while on the court in practice. Both Patrick County High School and G.W.-Danville High School followed the VHSL’s original recommendation and allowed players to go maskless while on the court of play in practice this week.
Under the new guidelines by the VHSL, the league will now require each school to follow the mask wearing recommendations from the VDH in all sports except cheerleading, wrestling, swimming, and diving.
“Additionally, if wearing a mask makes participation in sports difficult, it is advisable not to participate in sports at this time,” the VHSL statement read.
Henry County schools were following their own guidelines this week that required mask wearing, social distancing, and other strong COVID-19 restrictions for teams. HCPS Director of Student Support Services Matthew Woods said in an email the school system has “instructed our athletic directors to relay this information to our coaches immediately regarding this expectation,” in regards to the new VHSL guidelines.
Woods said there are no other updates to restrictions for teams at this time.
All other winter sports – indoor track, wrestling, swimming, and diving – are scheduled to begin practices on Monday, per VHSL guidelines. Woods and Fain both said their schools plan to open practices for those other sports on time.
Dr. Mark Jones, Superintendent of Pittsylvania County Schools, said on Wednesday the county had moved the start of the basketball season back one week, and they will make a determination on when they will begin the winter season.
“In conversations with our health department, a decision was made to delay for one week and to watch the COVID data this week to determine when and how practices could begin,” Jones said on Wednesday.
Up until December 4, teams in Pittsylvania County could hold out of season workouts while maintaining social distancing and cleaning, but no teams were allowed to practice this week.
Jones said the district planned to reassess winter sports on Thursday and Friday. As of Saturday, the district had not made a public statement on whether sports will begin on Monday.
Martinsville City Schools are the only local district that has not allowed any out of season workouts or practices up to this point. Martinsville High School Athletic Director Tommy Golding said via text on Friday the MCPS school board will meet on Monday and he hopes to know something more about when and if teams will be able to begin practice following the meeting.
High school girls and boys basketball teams can begin playing games on December 21, however under VHSL rules teams must have had at least 10 practice days before playing in a game.
As of Saturday, Magna Vista, Bassett, Patrick County, and Martinsville are all scheduled to play girls and boys varsity games on the December 21. Dan River and Chatham are also scheduled to play girls and boys games on that day.
G.W.-Danville will not begin playing games until January 4.
Tunstall’s girls and boys games scheduled for December 21 have been either canceled or rescheduled until after Christmas, Jones said.
Jones said he did not know if delaying the season a week would mean also having to delay the first game.
All other fall and spring high school sports are in a dead period and are not allowed to hold any workouts until December 19, per VHSL rules.
In addition to new mask guidelines, the VHSL also announced on Friday it will comply with Executive Order 72 on capacity limits for games.
“For sports played indoors, spectators must be limited to 25 persons per indoor courts,” the VHSL statement read. “For sports played outdoors, spectators are limited to two guests per player. The total number of spectators cannot exceed 30 percent of the occupancy load of the certificate of occupancy for the venue.”
THE VHSL had previously clarified that the 25 spectators limit does not include players, coaches, officials, athletic trainers, media, or school officials.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
